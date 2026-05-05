Cycling with kids in Ibiza? Explore these 4 stunning routes

Exploring Ibiza by bicycle offers families a delightful way to experience the island’s scenic beauty and vibrant culture. For those interested in cycling with kids, Ibiza presents several family-friendly routes that combine safety, accessibility, and picturesque views.

This guide highlights four exceptional promenades perfect for cycling with kids: the ses Figueretes and Platja d’en Bossa promenade, the Marina Botafoc and Talamanca beach boardwalk, the Santa Eulària seafront promenade, and the ses Variades promenade in Sant Antoni.

1. Ses Figueretes and Platja d’en Bossa promenade

Starting in the heart of Ibiza Town, the ses Figueretes promenade is a bustling urban pathway that seamlessly connects to the Platja d’en Bossa area. This route is ideal for families cycling with kids, offering a flat and well-maintained path that runs alongside the coastline.

Ses Figueretes promenade. / iStock

The journey begins at the ses Figueretes beach, known for its fine sand and clear waters, and extends to Platja d’en Bossa, the island’s longest sandy beach. Along the way, cyclists can enjoy views of the Mediterranean Sea and the historic Dalt Vila.

The promenade is lined with numerous cafes, restaurants, and shops, providing ample opportunities for rest and refreshment. The presence of dedicated cycling lanes and pedestrian areas ensures a safe environment for children.

2. Marina Botafoc and Talamanca beach boardwalk

The Marina Botafoc area, located northeast of Ibiza Town, offers a modern and scenic route for family cycling. The promenade here is wide and flat, making it suitable for children. Cyclists can start at the marina, home to luxury yachts and upscale eateries, and follow the boardwalk towards Talamanca beach. The path provides stunning views of the harbour and the distant old town.

Boats leaving the Marina Botafoc marina. / Vicent Marí

Talamanca beach itself is a family-friendly destination, with shallow waters and a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a post-ride swim or picnic. The boardwalk is well-lit in the evenings, allowing for flexible cycling times.

3. Santa Eulària seafront promenade

Santa Eulària des Riu, located on the island’s eastern coast, boasts a beautiful seafront promenade ideal for cycling with kids. The path stretches along the coastline, offering panoramic sea views and a tranquil environment. The promenade is well-paved and predominantly flat, ensuring an easy ride for young cyclists.

In this town, families can explore various attractions, including the Puig de Missa, a hilltop church offering panoramic views of the town and sea.

The area is also dotted with playgrounds and parks, providing additional entertainment for children. The promenade’s proximity to the town centre means that cafes and rest stops are never far away.

Santa Eulària promenade. / iStock

4. Ses Variades promenade in Sant Antoni

On the western coast of Ibiza lies the Ses Variades promenade in Sant Antoni, renowned for its stunning sunset views. This route is particularly appealing for families interested in cycling with kids during the autumn and winter months. The promenade is flat and spacious, accommodating both cyclists and pedestrians comfortably.

Starting from the town centre, the path runs along the coastline, passing by various cafes and bars that come alive during sunset. The area is known for its vibrant atmosphere, especially as the sun sets over the horizon, creating a memorable experience for families.

The promenade is well-maintained, and the presence of nearby amenities ensures that families have access to all necessary facilities during their ride.

Ses Variades. / iStock

Tips for cycling with kids in Ibiza

Safety first : always ensure that children wear helmets and appropriate safety gear. Choose routes that are well-paved and have minimal vehicular traffic.

: always ensure that children wear helmets and appropriate safety gear. Choose routes that are well-paved and have minimal vehicular traffic. Plan ahead : familiarise yourself with the route beforehand, including rest stops, cafes, and emergency services.

: familiarise yourself with the route beforehand, including rest stops, cafes, and emergency services. Stay hydrated : Ibiza’s climate can be warm, so carry sufficient water and take regular breaks to keep everyone hydrated.

: Ibiza’s climate can be warm, so carry sufficient water and take regular breaks to keep everyone hydrated. Time your ride : early mornings or late afternoons are ideal for cycling with kids, as temperatures are cooler and paths are less crowded.

: early mornings or late afternoons are ideal for cycling with kids, as temperatures are cooler and paths are less crowded. Respect local regulations: adhere to local traffic rules and be mindful of pedestrians, especially in shared spaces.

Cycling with kids in Ibiza offers a unique way to explore the island‘s diverse landscapes and vibrant culture. The promenades of ses Figueretes and Platja d’en Bossa, Marina Botafoc and Talamanca beach, Santa Eulària, and ses Variades in Sant Antoni provide safe and scenic routes that cater to families seeking both adventure and relaxation.

By choosing these family-friendly paths, you can create lasting memories while enjoying the natural beauty and charm that Ibiza has to offer.