This is the weekend line-up for Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa and [UNVRS]

Ibiza begins May with a weekend packed with music at three of its major leisure venues. Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS] bring together some of the first major dates of the season, with a line-up ranging from electronic music to classic reggaeton, spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday opening at Hï Ibiza

The party gets under way this Friday, 1 May, at Hï Ibiza with CAMELPHAT Presents Summer of Love. The British duo inaugurates its new residency in the Theatre with a proposal focused on melodic, tech and deep house. On this first night, they will be joined by Mita Gami and Airrica. In the Club Room, Ewan McVicar will launch Club Knuckles, his first full-season residency at the club, with Avalon Emerson and Marie Montexier also on the bill.

[UNVRS] archive image. / TNL

CAMELPHAT returns to the island with a concept designed to connect with the crowd from the dancefloor. The residency will take place over several Fridays in May and will continue later in the season. For those looking to start the weekend with top-level electronic music, Hï Ibiza is the first stop.

ANTS by day and by night

On Saturday, 2 May, the programme first moves to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the start of ANTS Day & Night. The party will begin during the day, from 3pm, with Green Velvet, Enzo Siragusa B2B L.P. Rhythm, ALISHA B2B Obskür, M-High, Joëlla Jackson and Raul Rodriguez. ANTS thus opens a special series of five Saturdays, from 2 to 30 May, with a renewed proposal more focused on music, community and the dancefloor.

Hï Ibiza archive image. / TNL

When the daytime session ends, ANTS will continue at night at [UNVRS]. East End Dubs, Skepta and Fleur Shore B2B Luuk van Dijk will perform in the Main Room. The programme will also feature Salomé Le Chat, Cameron Jack, Kellie Allen and Candidate in other rooms at the club. The idea is to start outdoors at Ushuaïa and continue into the early hours at [UNVRS] with one party and two completely different settings.

The best Latin anthems

On Sunday, 3 May, Ushuaïa Ibiza will change register with the debut of ‘I Love Reggaeton’. The new residency arrives at the venue for the first time with a session dedicated to classic reggaeton and Latin sounds. The opening line-up includes Juan Magán, Fuego, Dasoul, Jimmy Bad Boy, Dame + Gasolina DJs and Ballesteros.

The programme makes it clear that the season is starting strongly and with options for different audiences. Electronic music, major productions and Latin rhythms come together in a weekend that confirms Ibiza’s importance as one of the great music destinations on the international calendar.