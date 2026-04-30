Nature
The most beautiful caves in Ibiza: where to discover them
Ibiza’s secret underground
Beneath Ibiza’s sun-kissed landscapes lies a world of intrigue, where nature has sculpted breathtaking caves over thousands of years. If you are ready to swap sandy shores for rocky depths, here is your ultimate guide to the island’s most awe-inspiring caves.
Can Marçà cave – A smuggler’s hideaway turned spectacle
Port de Sant Miquel
Once a clandestine storage spot for smugglers, this spectacular cave now enchants visitors with dramatic rock formations and an atmospheric light and sound show. The guided tour takes you through a fascinating journey of stalactites and stalagmites that have formed over centuries.
Inside, artificial waterfalls and light displays highlight the cave’s intricate beauty. The entrance offers one of the most stunning sea views on the island, making it a must-visit destination.
Cave of Light – A natural cathedral of light with hidden dangers
Sant Mateu d’Albarca
Locally known as Ullal de na Coloms, this exclusive sea cave is renowned for the way sunlight streams through an opening in its ceiling, illuminating the turquoise waters below. Accessible only by swimming or diving, it attracts thrill-seekers looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure.
However, exiting the cave can be extremely challenging, especially for those unfamiliar with the terrain. Due to its difficult access and the risk involved, entering is not recommended, as there have been multiple accidents, some of them fatal.
Those interested in seeing it should do so from a safe vantage point or consult experienced local guides before considering an approach.
Santa Agnès cave – A sacred sanctuary
Sant Antoni de Portmany
One of Ibiza’s oldest places of worship, this cave has been historically significant since early Christian times. It served as a secret meeting place for worshippers and still holds an air of mystery. Though privately owned and closed to the public, its existence remains a point of intrigue for historians and spiritual seekers alike.
Es Culleram Cave – A shrine to the Goddess Tanit
Near Cala de Sant Vicent
This ancient cave sanctuary was dedicated to the Carthaginian goddess Tanit, the deity of fertility and fortune. Discovered in the early 20th century, archaeologists have unearthed relics from the Bronze Age, including pottery and figurines.
The cave is open to visitors from April to October, offering a rare insight into Ibiza’s ancient spiritual practices.
Cova Santa – Where nature meets entertainment
Sant Josep de sa Talaia
First discovered in the 15th century, this cave has transformed into an unexpected venue for events, featuring a restaurant and live performances. It descends over 25 meters underground, revealing chambers with impressive rock formations.
The fusion of nature and entertainment makes it a unique spot for visitors looking for something out of the ordinary.
Cova de ses Llagostes (Aquarium Cap Blanc) – Dive into marine life
Sant Antoni
Once used by fishermen to trap lobsters, this cave has been converted into a fascinating marine aquarium. Home to a variety of sea creatures, including rays and rescued sea turtles, it serves both as a tourist attraction and a marine conservation center. Visitors can learn about Ibiza’s underwater ecosystems while exploring this unique subterranean space.
Inclined cave of Ibiza – A geological marvel
Sa Punta des Forn (Near Cala Sant Vicent)
A lesser-known gem, this slanted cave is a fascinating example of Ibiza’s geological history. It showcases dramatic rock formations caused by tectonic shifts, offering an incredible insight into the island’s prehistoric past.
It remains off the beaten track, making it a perfect spot for geology enthusiasts and explorers alike.
Ses Fontanelles cave (Wine cave) – Ancient art in the cliffs
Sant Antoni
Situated 50 meters above sea level, this cave houses prehistoric cave paintings discovered in 1917. The art, believed to be over 3,000 years old, depicts early human life on the island.
The cave’s elevated position also provides breathtaking views of Ibiza’s rugged coastline, making it a rewarding visit for both history and nature lovers.
Caves of Ibiza’s Treasures – Legends of hidden riches
Cap des Mossons (Sant Mateu)
Local legends speak of these caves as hiding spots for pirate treasures, fueling centuries of speculation and intrigue. While no confirmed treasures have been found, the myths alone make these caves a thrilling place to explore. They remain lesser-known but continue to capture the imagination of visitors drawn to Ibiza’s hidden mysteries.
Plan your underground caves adventure
Ibiza’s caves offer more than just scenic beauty—they provide a journey through the island’s history, culture, and natural wonders. Whether you are seeking adventure, history, or simply a new perspective on the island, these caves promise an unforgettable experience.
Before setting out, check accessibility and tour options to ensure a safe and enriching visit. Prepare to uncover the hidden side of Ibiza—one cave at a time.
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