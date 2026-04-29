Free things to do in Ibiza for the May 2026 long weekend: full day-by-day agenda with music, markets and culture

The May long weekend arrives in Ibiza packed with proposals, with an agenda full of free activities combining tradition, live music, markets and cultural plans for all audiences. Santa Eulària will be one of the main hotspots of the programme, although there will also be options in other corners of the island.

The Santa Eulària festivities bring together a large part of the events. On Friday, 1 May, the programme begins with Canarian folk dances in Plaza de España and the institutional ceremony for the presentation of the Gold Medal and the Xarc Awards at Teatro España.

Thursday, 30 April

The programme begins with music:

7pm: Final gala of the ‘Karaoke Ibiza’ Song Festival at the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium, with the eleven finalists and a tribute to Julián Martínez.

Friday, 1 May

A day with cultural and traditional proposals, as well as the first events of the festivities:

11am to 3.30pm: Book fair in Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, with publishers, bookshops and authors.

6.30pm: Canarian folk dances performed by AMC Timbayba in Plaza de España in Santa Eulària des Riu.

7.30pm: Talk entitled ‘How not to miss the August eclipse in Ibiza’ at Club Diario de Ibiza.

8pm: Institutional ceremony for the presentation of the Gold Medal and Xarc Awards at Teatro España.

Parade of cars in a First Diumenge of Maig de Santa Eulària. / DI

Saturday, 2 May

One of the most complete days, with fairs, concerts and outdoor events:

10am to 1pm: Delivery of plants and flowers for the exhibition at Teatro España.

4.30pm to 8pm: Opening of the flower and plant exhibition.

5pm: Classic motorbike exhibition on Isidor Macabich street.

5pm: Classic and vintage car exhibition on Marià Riquer Wallis street.

6.30pm: Opening of the May fair in s’Alamera.

7pm: Theatrical tour of Dalt Vila from Portal de ses Taules.

8pm: Ibossim Flamenco concert in Plaza de España.

9pm: Funambulista concert, as part of the Gira 180º tour, in Plaza de España.

11pm: ‘Correpoble’ with DJ Vázquez.

Midnight: ‘Correfoc’ with Es Mals Esperits.

Also:

1pm to 1am: ‘El sonido de la isla’ electronic music festival at Sa Punta des Molí, with free admission and numerous DJs.

Markets:

8am to 3pm: Second-hand market in Sant Jordi.

10am to 4pm: Forada craft market.

Ball pagès in Santa Eulària. / DI

Sunday, 3 May

The big day of the Santa Eulària festivities, with tradition and activities throughout the day:

8am: Ringing of bells.

9am: Monographic exhibition of the Ibizan hound in Plaza de España.

10am to 8pm: Flower and plant exhibition at Teatro España.

10am: Transfer of the Virgin of the Rosary to Puig de Missa.

11am to 7pm: 18th Custom Car Show next to the municipal pavilion.

11am: Solemn mass at Puig de Missa with traditional dance.

Midday: Parade of the Municipal Band, carts, horses, Ibizan hounds and vintage vehicles through the streets.

1.30pm: Folk dances and baile payés in Plaza de España.

5.30pm: ‘Disco Summer Dream by Hippy House’ on Santa Eulària beach.

8pm: Closing of the exhibitions and prize-giving at Teatro España.

Also:

10am: Nordic walking route from the port of La Savina, Formentera, organised by Sant Josep de sa Talaia. Low difficulty.

Throughout the long weekend, visitors can also explore regular markets such as the ecological and craft market, with a night edition on Friday, 1 May, from 6pm to 8pm, or Las Dalias market in Sant Carles.

With this agenda, Ibiza offers a May long weekend full of plans for all tastes: live music, tradition, culture and outdoor activities in different parts of the island.