Lobito de Mar: the new Ibiza restaurant you will not want to miss this summer

Ibiza’s summer dining scene is about to gain one of its most talked-about openings. Lobito de Mar, the seafood concept by acclaimed Andalusian chef Dani García, is landing at The Site Ibiza in summer 2026 with a new format created for the island: restaurant, beach club and seaside escape in one.

For travellers planning a holiday around the best places to eat, swim, relax and stay out late, this is one to put on the list. The new Lobito de Mar will open beside The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, facing the Mediterranean and bringing together the easy pleasure of a long lunch, the comfort of sunbeds and the flavour of southern Spain.

A new address for sea lovers

Lobito de Mar was born in Marbella in 2017 and later arrived in Madrid in 2019. Now, for the first time, the brand moves directly to the water’s edge. In Ibiza, the concept feels natural: fresh seafood, rice dishes, fried fish, Mediterranean produce and a setting designed for long, unhurried hours by the sea.

This will not be a restaurant to rush through between plans. Its appeal lies in the full holiday rhythm: arrive from the beach, order something crisp and salty, share a rice dish, take in the views and let the afternoon stretch out. With a beach club format and sunbed service, Lobito de Mar is aiming at the kind of visitor who wants more than dinner. It is about the whole day.

The menu is expected to follow the identity that has made Lobito de Mar one of Dani García’s most recognisable brands. Think southern Spanish soul, fresh fish, seafood and simple dishes where the product does the work. For visitors to Ibiza, it brings a familiar Mediterranean language with a polished, contemporary touch.

Lobito de Mar in Marbella. / Lobito de Mar

The Dani García stamp arrives by the beach

Dani García already has a strong connection with Ibiza, having previously been present on the island with BiBo. His return with Lobito de Mar feels especially suited to the island’s current travel mood, where gastronomy is no longer an extra but one of the main reasons to choose a destination.

The opening also strengthens the presence of Grupo Dani García at The Site Ibiza. Lobito de Mar joins Leña, the chef’s fire-led and meat-focused concept, making it the group’s second project within the complex. Together, they create two very different ways to experience the chef’s universe: one centred on the sea, the other on the grill.

That variety matters. Ibiza is increasingly a destination where visitors plan evenings and whole days around restaurants, beach clubs and hotel experiences. Lobito de Mar fits perfectly into that itinerary, especially for those staying in or around Platja d’en Bossa, or for anyone looking for a new culinary stop with a recognisable name behind it.

Lobito de Mar. / LDM

The Site Ibiza becomes a destination of its own

The arrival of Lobito de Mar is part of a wider transformation. The Site Ibiza, promoted by Palladium Hotel Group, is being developed as a lifestyle destination where hospitality, gastronomy, art, fashion and retail share the same address. The project includes Bless The Site Ibiza, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, Ibiza Gallery and a major culinary hub.

That hub already brings together names and concepts with international pull, including StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, COYA, Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, Sublimotion by Paco Roncero and Tatel Ibiza. In that context, Lobito de Mar adds a more relaxed but still premium note: seafood, sunshine and the Mediterranean in its purest holiday form.

For Ibiza, this is significant. The island has always been known for beaches, nightlife and sunsets, but its restaurant scene now competes for attention with the world’s great leisure destinations. Travellers no longer come only to party. They come to book the right table, discover the next opening and build a trip around memorable experiences.

The Ibiza Site. / Palladium Hotel Group

Why it should be on your summer list

The reason Lobito de Mar is likely to become one of the season’s most searched-for openings is simple. It combines several things Ibiza visitors love: a famous chef, a beachfront setting, a beach club atmosphere, Mediterranean food and a location within one of the island’s most ambitious new hospitality projects.

It also speaks to a very Ibiza idea of luxury. Not stiff, not silent, not formal for the sake of it. Instead, the experience promises comfort, good produce, sea views, attentive service and the freedom to move from lunch to lounger without changing the mood of the day.

For couples, groups of friends and food-focused travellers, Lobito de Mar could become a natural stop between beach hours and sunset plans. For hotel guests, it will add another reason to stay within The Site Ibiza. For curious visitors, it offers the chance to try a well-known Spanish restaurant brand in a new setting made especially for the island.

So, if you are asking which new Ibiza restaurant to keep an eye on this summer, the answer may well be Lobito de Mar. Dani García is bringing his most maritime concept to the Mediterranean shore, and Ibiza is giving it the one thing it was waiting for: the sea right in front of it.