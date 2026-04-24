This is the most unexpected Tomorrowland experience in Ibiza (and it is not what you think)

Stepping into the Tomorrowland Flagship Store is not simply entering a shop — it is stepping into a world designed to spark curiosity from the very first moment. Situated in The Ibiza Gallery, in Platja d’en Bossa, and conceived as an experience store, the space offers an immersive journey where each area has its own identity, translating the brand’s iconic imagination into a contemporary, highly sensory environment. Everything is designed to make the visit feel like a memorable escape.

An immersive journey into the Tomorrowland universe

The experience begins inside the gallery, where fashion, design objects and exclusive pieces coexist. This is not just about shopping — it is about exploring. Seasonal collections, the exclusive Ibiza Drop and various collaborations sit alongside iconic Tomorrowland items, creating an environment that invites visitors to slow down, observe and discover details in every corner.

At the Tattoo Studio, visitors can take home a permanent memento of the experience. / TML

The concept extends into a more artistic and lifestyle dimension, with home décor, furniture and accessories enriching the brand’s narrative. Visitors can discover items ranging from the Morpho collection to Unity tableware and scented candles developed in collaboration with international brands — elements that reinforce the idea of the store as a physical extension of the Tomorrowland creative universe.

Elevated by gastronomy, sunsets and music

One of the standout features is the rooftop, designed as a meeting point at any time of day. Here, the experience revolves around enjoyment, with a premium coffee bar, an updated food offering and freshly baked artisan pizzas. The sunset views add an extra layer of appeal, making it an ideal place to relax and share the moment.

The rooftop is one of the main attractions of the place. / TML

The rooftop does not just offer food and views — it brings rhythm too. Musical programming, sunset sessions, special broadcasts from One World Radio and community events linked to Tomorrowland turn each visit into something dynamic and alive. Creative initiatives such as workshops connected to Tomorrowland Academy further enhance the experience, bringing visitors closer to music culture from within. The store evolves beyond a static retail space into a hub where design, entertainment and lifestyle converge — perfectly aligned with Ibiza’s energy.

A permanent Ibiza memory

Another highlight is the Tattoo Studio, where visitors can take away a lasting memory. The space is led by tattoo artist Miss Fino, offering a unique and personal experience within the store.

Overall, the Tomorrowland Flagship Store positions itself as a destination in its own right — a place where shopping is just one part of a much broader experience designed to inspire, surprise and leave a lasting impression.

Where is it located?

The Tomorrowland Flagship Store is located in the exclusive The Ibiza Gallery, in Platja d’en Bossa.