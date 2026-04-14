Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon: a useful guide to getting around the island this Saturday

Anyone visiting Ibiza this Saturday, 18 April 2026, should keep one practical piece of information in mind before travelling by road in the afternoon. The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon will lead to traffic restrictions in several parts of the island, with the greatest impact expected between 3 pm and 9 pm. This is not only relevant for local residents. It is also essential information for visitors with restaurant bookings, transfers or any other journeys planned during those hours. The organisers’ main advice is to avoid using the car in the affected areas and to check the alternative routes available for the day in advance.

Information released by the event also explains that traffic will gradually return to normal as the race moves forward. In other words, not all restrictions will last the same amount of time or affect the entire island in the same way, but it is sensible to expect that getting around will be more difficult than usual in several areas during the afternoon. For anyone staying in Santa Eulària or planning to travel around that side of Ibiza, allowing extra time could help avoid unnecessary delays.

Imagen de archivo de la Santa Eularia Ibiza Marathon. / SEIM

Which areas will be most affected

One of the key areas to bear in mind is es Canar. Road closures there are scheduled from 3.30 pm to 9 pm. According to the event’s traffic plan, some streets will be closed while others will remain open, although the latter may still experience delays as runners pass through. For visitors, that means one simple thing: if you need to travel to or from es Canar, the safest option is to do so before the restrictions begin or to allow more time than usual for the journey.

There will also be disruption in the Palacio de Congresos area between 3.30 pm and 9 pm. In this case, the traffic plan identifies several roads that will remain open and where parking will still be allowed, including Marià Villangómez, Cèsar Puget Riquer, San Lorenzo and Margarita Ankermann. For anyone staying nearby or needing to get into or out of the area by car, this could be particularly useful, as it helps identify the least problematic access points in advance.

In Puig d’en Valls, the closures will be in place from 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm. Although the affected period is shorter, there is one important detail for visitors travelling by car: the map includes a restricted area marked in yellow that will temporarily have no exit during that time. The organisers specifically recommend leaving vehicles in other streets to make both arrival and departure easier. This is especially relevant for anyone unfamiliar with the area and relying on a car to continue travelling later in the afternoon.

Road closures in Puig d'en Valls. / DI

In the centre of Santa Eulària, the closures will also remain in place from 3.30 pm to 9 pm. The organisers say vehicles will still be able to cross via San Jaime and San Lorenzo in order to exit through Ankerman. For visitors, this could be an important detail if they need to pass through the town or return to their accommodation while the race is still underway. Knowing where this crossing point remains available could save a good deal of time.

Another key area will be Santa Gertrudis, where there will be two separate periods of disruption. On the one hand, some streets will be closed from 3.45 pm to 6.45 pm. On the other, one particular section will remain closed from 11.30 am until 6.15 pm. In addition, the organisers state that vehicles travelling towards Ibiza Town or Sant Antoni should use Sant Rafel instead. For visitors planning to move between different parts of the island on the same day, this alternative route is important to keep in mind.

A group of runners jogs during the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon. / Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon

How to organise the day if you are on holiday in Ibiza

The most useful advice for visitors is straightforward: decide in advance which part of the island you plan to be in during the afternoon and avoid unnecessary journeys between 3 pm and 9 pm. If you already know you have lunch, a visit or a return journey to your accommodation planned in one of the affected areas, it is best to set off early and not rely on normal journey times. Even roads that remain open may experience temporary hold-ups.

It is also worth paying attention to the specific access points in each area. Not all locations will be completely closed, but some will have limited crossings while others will still have roads in operation. For that reason, rather than cancelling plans altogether, the most practical approach is simply to adapt them. Arriving earlier, parking in good time and avoiding last-minute changes of location can make the difference between a smooth afternoon and one filled with diversions.

In short, Saturday 18 April will be a day to move around Ibiza with a bit of planning. The marathon will affect es Canar, the Palacio de Congresos area, Puig d’en Valls, Santa Eulària and Santa Gertrudis, with different timings depending on the location. Having those closures in mind will help visitors organise their journeys more effectively and make the most of the day without unnecessary disruption.