The Ibiza spot everyone wants to return to this summer

There are places that need no introduction, and others that, year after year, still manage to surprise you as if it were the first time. Hippy Market Punta Arabí falls firmly into the second category. Anyone who has already been knows it is far more than just another market. And anyone who has yet to visit is about to discover one of those experiences that explains exactly why Ibiza continues to stand apart from anywhere else. Because this is not just about shopping. It is about wandering, discovering, eating well, listening to music, breathing in a sense of freedom and connecting with a way of life that still makes people fall in love with the island.

Set in es Canar, Hippy Market Punta Arabí opens once again every Wednesday with an experience that brings together tradition, style and the bohemian spirit woven into Ibiza’s DNA. With more than 400 stalls, it becomes a small world of its own, with room for almost everything. Handicrafts, fashion, accessories, homeware, natural cosmetics, sustainable products, food stalls and live performances create a route full of colour, character and charm.

With more than 400 stalls, it becomes a small world of its own, with room for almost everything. / Juan Carlos Florez

It is no coincidence that it is regarded as the oldest and largest market in Ibiza. Founded in 1973, at the height of the hippy movement, Punta Arabí has not only stood the test of time but has also managed to hold on to its essence. That authenticity is exactly what makes it so appealing today. On an island with no shortage of things to do, finding a day out with history, character and genuine soul is not always easy. Here, by contrast, everything feels right from the very first moment.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí is much more than a tourist attraction. It is one of those places that forms part of Ibiza’s collective memory, a space that has grown alongside the island while still retaining its power to bring people together, surprise them and give them a good time. For those who live here, returning to the market means reconnecting with a recognisable side of the most authentic Ibiza: unhurried encounters, handmade shopping with real value, and open-air days with good music in the background.

Much more than shopping

For visitors to the island, meanwhile, the experience feels like a real discovery. Hippy Market Punta Arabí offers a glimpse of a different Ibiza: more creative, more welcoming and more real. Far removed from the fast, superficial image sometimes associated with the destination, this corner of es Canar offers an immersion into the island’s most open, colourful and multicultural side. It is one of those places people recommend almost quietly, yet it ends up becoming one of the standout memories of the trip.

The food area has food trucks and a wide range of options. / Juan Carlos Florez

And the appeal of the market lies not only in the variety of its stalls. It is also in the atmosphere. Strolling through its walkways means giving yourself over to a mix of aromas, sounds, colours and conversations that make the visit feel like much more than a shopping trip. Live music accompanies the day and strengthens that sense of being somewhere with an identity all of its own. This is not the kind of place you rush around before moving on to the next stop. It is somewhere to linger, browse, taste, listen and let time move at a different pace.

The food area, with food trucks and a wide range of options, adds even more to the appeal of the venue. Grabbing something delicious to eat, taking a break and then carrying on exploring is all part of the ritual. There are also activities designed for children, which makes it one of the most appealing family days out in Ibiza during the season. That mix of leisure, local culture and entertainment is one of the reasons why it attracts such a varied crowd every Wednesday.

The outing that captures the best of Ibiza

Hippy Market Punta Arabí has something that feels more valuable than ever: authenticity. At a time when many travellers are looking for experiences with meaning and many residents want to shop more consciously, this market fits perfectly with that mindset. Here there are products with a story behind them, creators with real personality, a relaxed atmosphere and a clear sense of being part of something that belongs to Ibiza’s cultural heritage.

That is why Punta Arabí is considered one of the island’s true must-visits. It is the perfect choice for anyone wondering what to do in Ibiza, for those wanting to rediscover es Canar, for anyone who values craftsmanship, good food and live music, and also for those who simply want to enjoy a different kind of Wednesday in a unique setting.

Because yes, there are countless plans in Ibiza. But very few bring together history, local character, an international atmosphere and that rare ability to appeal to just about everyone. Hippy Market Punta Arabí is not just back. It is back to show, once again, why it remains one of the island’s most loved, most visited and most special spots.