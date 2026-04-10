Looking for a different plan in Ibiza? This Saturday, discover an event that combines food, music and local tradition

Ibiza’s calendar is marked by a series of local festivities that offer visitors a deeper insight into the island beyondthe obvious. Among them, the celebrations of Sant Jordi stand out as one of the most authentic spring events, where tradition, gastronomy and community come together.

At the heart of this celebration is one of Ibiza’s most emblematic dishes: the frita de matances. This traditional recipe, deeply rooted in rural life, becomes the main attraction during one of the most anticipated days of the festivities, drawing both locals and visitors to the village of Sant Jordi.

For those visiting Ibiza in April, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience the island’s cultural identity through its food.

'Frita de porc' Competition in Sant Jordi / J.A.RIERA

What is frita de matances?

Frita de matances is a traditional Ibizan dish linked to the island’s agricultural past. It is typically prepared during the matances, the traditional pig slaughter that historically took place in rural households as a way to provide food for the year.

The dish is made using different parts of the pork, cooked together with potatoes, peppers, garlic and spices. The result is a rich, hearty meal that reflects the island’s resourceful approach to cooking, where nothing is wasted and every ingredient has a purpose.

Today, frita de matances is not only a seasonal dish but also a symbol of Ibiza’s culinary heritage. Events like the Sant Jordi festivities help preserve and promote this tradition.

A key date in Sant Jordi’s festivities

One of the most important moments of the Sant Jordi celebrations takes place on Saturday 11 April, when the village square becomes the setting for a full day of activities centred around gastronomy and entertainment.

From 11:00 a.m., the square hosts the VI Sant Jordi Va de Frita competition, where participants prepare their own versions of frita de matances. Throughout the day, visitors can taste the dishes, observe the cooking process and enjoy the atmosphere created by both locals and participants.

This event is not only a culinary competition but also a social gathering, where tradition is shared in an open and accessible way.

Sant Jordi, packed with people during the popular festival. / DI

Gastronomy and live music in one place

The appeal of Sant Jordi’s main day goes beyond food. The programme includes live performances and entertainment throughout the day, creating a continuous flow of activity.

One of the highlights is the tribute concert to the Spanish band Estopa, titled ‘Partiendo la Pana’, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. This performance adds a contemporary element to the traditional setting, attracting a diverse audience.

Later in the evening, from 8:00 p.m., the celebration continues with a Millennial Party, offering a more modern and dynamic atmosphere that extends the event into the night.

This combination of gastronomy and music makes the Sant Jordi festivities particularly attractive for visitors looking for a varied experience in a single location.

Why this event is worth a visit

For tourists, events like the frita de matances competition provide a different perspective on Ibiza.

While the island is widely known for its beaches and nightlife, local festivities reveal another side, one that is closely connected to its history and traditions.

Attending this event allows visitors to:

Discover traditional Ibizan cuisine in an authentic setting

Experience a local celebration outside the main tourist circuits

Interact with residents and observe everyday cultural practices

Enjoy a full day of activities without leaving the village

This type of experience is especially valuable for travellers interested in cultural tourism.

‘Frita’ was a hit with the attendees. / DI

The setting: Sant Jordi

Sant Jordi is located just a short distance from Ibiza Town and Platja d’en Bossa, making it easily accessible for visitors staying in these areas.

Despite its proximity to some of the island’s busiest zones, the village maintains a more traditional atmosphere, particularly during local festivities.

The central square becomes the focal point of the celebration, transforming into a lively space where food stalls, music and social interaction take place throughout the day.

For visitors, this setting offers a convenient way to explore a more local side of Ibiza without travelling far.

A growing interest in local gastronomy

In recent years, there has been increasing interest among visitors in discovering local cuisine and traditional dishes.

Events such as Sant Jordi Va de Frita respond to this demand by showcasing recipes that are part of the island’s identity.

Frita de matances, in particular, represents a type of cooking that is based on local ingredients and traditional methods. It is a dish that tells a story about Ibiza’s rural past and its way of life.

For travellers, trying this dish in the context of a local event adds value to the experience, as it is not only about the food but also about understanding its origins.

Practical information for attending

If you are planning to attend the Sant Jordi festivities, it is advisable to arrive early, especially on the main day of the frita competition.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and continues throughout the day, with different activities taking place at various times.

Wearing comfortable clothing is recommended, as visitors are likely to spend several hours in the square, moving between food stands and performance areas.

Given its popularity, the event can attract a significant number of people, so planning your visit in advance can help you make the most of the experience.

A different way to experience Ibiza

The frita de matances at Sant Jordi is more than just a gastronomic event. It is a reflection of Ibiza’s traditions, its community and its way of celebrating. It is an opportunity to go beyond the typical tourist experience and connect with the island on a more local level.

As Ibiza continues to diversify its offer, events like this highlight the importance of cultural and culinary tourism, offering alternatives that complement the island’s more widely known attractions.

If you are visiting Ibiza in April, including Sant Jordi’s festivities in your itinerary can provide a well-rounded experience that combines food, culture and entertainment in a single day.