Ibiza Medieval Fair 2026: dates, location and everything you need to know

Ibiza Medieval Fair 2026 is one of the island’s most iconic cultural events, transforming the historic centre into a vibrant medieval setting filled with markets, performances and tradition. If you are planning a trip to Ibiza in spring, this is an experience you shouldn’t miss.

What is the Ibiza Medieval Fair?

The Ibiza Medieval Fair is an annual event held in the heart of Dalt Vila, the island’s historic walled city. The fair was first launched in 1999 to celebrate Ibiza’s declaration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and since then it has become one of the most popular events in the island’s cultural calendar.

During the fair, the old town is transformed into a living medieval village. Streets are filled with artisan stalls, traditional food vendors, street performers, musicians and theatrical shows, all recreating the atmosphere of the Middle Ages.

Visitors can explore centuries-old streets while discovering handcrafted products, local gastronomy and cultural displays that reflect Ibiza’s rich history.

A procession at the 2025 Ibiza Medieval Fair, seen in a file photo. / Vicent Mari

Ibiza Medieval Fair 2026: dates and location

The Ibiza Medieval Fair 2026 will take place from 7th to 10th May.

The event will extend across several key areas of Ibiza Town, including:

Vara de Rey promenade

The entire area of Dalt Vila

Antoni Palau street (known locally as “de las Farmacias”)

Surrounding streets in the old town

This wide layout allows visitors to move freely between different zones, each offering a unique atmosphere and experience.

Dalt Vila's streets during the Medieval Fair. / Vicent Marí

What to expect in 2026

The Ibiza Town Council has confirmed the conditions for stalls participating in the 2026 edition. The fair will feature:

Certified artisans with handcrafted products aligned with the medieval theme

Non-artisan vendors offering goods suitable for the event

Food producers and traders presenting products consistent with the historical and cultural character of the fair

All stalls must be fully adapted to the medieval setting, including their structure, decoration and overall aesthetic. This attention to detail is what makes the Ibiza Medieval Fair such an immersive and authentic experience.

Why you should visit Ibiza Medieval Fair

Beyond its visual appeal, the Ibiza Medieval Fair offers a unique way to experience the island from a cultural perspective. It is an opportunity to discover Ibiza beyond its beaches and nightlife, connecting with its history, traditions and local identity.

Medieval Fair. / Vicent Marí

Spring is also one of the best times to visit Ibiza, with pleasant temperatures, fewer crowds and a more relaxed atmosphere compared to the summer months.

Plan your visit

If you are travelling to Ibiza in May, make sure to include the Ibiza Medieval Fair in your itinerary. Whether you are interested in history, local crafts or simply enjoying a different side of the island, this event offers something for everyone.

And for more travel inspiration, local tips and must-see events throughout the year, keep exploring Living Ibiza to discover the island beyond the obvious.