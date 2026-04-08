The best 4 car rental tips in Ibiza: what you need to know before booking

When selecting a car rental company in Ibiza, it is wise to consider its location, available vehicle options, pricing, and any additional services offered.

If you are planning a trip to Ibiza, having a car is almost essential for exploring the island. Public buses do not reach every corner, schedules can be limited, and taxis are not always a cost-effective option for more than occasional trips. Being able to travel at your own pace, unrestricted by transport limitations, is often the most appealing way to experience Ibiza. So, what should you look out for when choosing a car rental?

A range of options for car rental in Ibiza

Ibiza has a wide selection of car rental companies catering to different budgets and requirements. To choose the best option, research not only where they are based but also the range of cars they offer, any extra services available, and the insurance options.

Picking up your rental car

Planning your trip is essential when deciding where and when to pick up your rental car. Though it may seem convenient to rent directly from the airport, if you are staying in a crowded area with limited parking and will not be doing much driving initially, you could consider other pick-up points.

For example, car rental companies can be found in Sant Antoni, Ibiza Town, the port area, and popular tourist spots like Platja d’en Bossa. Take some time to consider your itinerary and decide where it’s most practical to collect your rental.

File photo of the departures area at Ibiza Airport. / Vicent Marí

Choosing the right vehicle for your trip to Ibiza

The car rental companies in Ibiza usually offer a wide selection of vehicles. When deciding on the ideal car for your holiday, keep in mind:

Number of passengers : if there are only two of you, most cars will do. But, if you are five or more, make sure to pick a model with ample space for everyone. Opting for an economical but cramped vehicle could mean squeezing passengers in the back or leaving luggage behind. Spending a bit more for comfort can make all the difference.

: if there are only two of you, most cars will do. But, if you are five or more, make sure to pick a model with ample space for everyone. Opting for an economical but cramped vehicle could mean squeezing passengers in the back or leaving luggage behind. Spending a bit more for comfort can make all the difference. Vehicle features : your choice should reflect the nature of your trip. Are you mostly staying in town, or will you venture down rural paths? Options range from compact and medium-sized cars to larger family vehicles, SUVs, minivans, and luxury models. Besides the size, think about any additional features you might need for the journey.

: your choice should reflect the nature of your trip. Are you mostly staying in town, or will you venture down rural paths? Options range from compact and medium-sized cars to larger family vehicles, SUVs, minivans, and luxury models. Besides the size, think about any additional features you might need for the journey. Read user reviews: to ensure peace of mind, check reviews of the car rental providers in Ibiza. You will find feedback on service quality, vehicle condition, and overall reliability.

Extras for your Ibiza car rental

Once you have chosen your car, consider if you need any extras. Nowadays, built-in GPS is less common as most people use Google Maps, and you certainly will not need snow chains in Ibiza!

Rent a car in Ibiza. / Shutterstock

However, families travelling with children will require car seats or boosters, which incur additional fees. Check these costs before signing the contract, as prices can vary significantly.

Additionally, think about whether you will need an extra driver; rental companies often charge for this as well.

Other handy tips for a smooth car rental experience

Choosing the wrong rental provider can put a damper on your holiday, but a bit of preparation can help avoid any mishaps.