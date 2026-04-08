Stay at the Ibizan stunning mansion once owned by Noel Gallagher – now available for luxury rentals

Nestled along a stunning cliff edge with sweeping sea views, this villa was once home to none other than Noel Gallagher, the iconic Oasis frontman. The mansion, located in es Cubells, has resurfaced in the news as Gallagher reportedly sold it to avoid proximity to singer James Blunt. Now, the property is available for weekly rentals, as listed on NationalWorld.

Dubbed ‘Villa Mediterranean Dream’, the Noel Gallagher’s former estate has an extraordinary history. Initially built by musician Mike Oldfield, it has since been transformed into a luxurious retreat for families or groups of friends. The current owner has redesigned it with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that instantly feels like home. According to the managing estate agency, it includes a full tourist licence, allowing guests a legal, premium stay.

The expansive property spans 535 square metres on a 15,000-square-metre plot and boasts “direct access” to the beach at ses Boques, renowned as one of Ibiza’s most scenic spots. Accessible by a picturesque path, the estate is perched in an isolated cliff area, ensuring ample privacy and security. “Privacy and peace are guaranteed,” as emphasised by the agency.

Exterior view of the mansion sold by Noel Gallagher. / Prestige Properties

What awaits inside Noel Gallagher’s former mansion

The villa’s interior showcases a fully equipped kitchen centred around a spacious island, along with a breakfast bar, a casino-style table, and a wooden dining table with seating for up to 18 guests. A secondary professional kitchen is available, complete with the services of a “top chef” ready to cater to every culinary desire.

For accommodation, the main suite offers exclusive separation from other rooms for complete privacy, including an expansive bathroom, a private terrace, and breathtaking sea views. The villa includes five additional double bedrooms, each with its en-suite bathroom, and extra quarters available for accompanying staff.

Outdoor luxury

The Noel Gallagher’s former villa’s outdoor spaces are nothing short of exceptional, featuring a 13-by-5-metre infinity pool that appears to merge seamlessly with the cliff’s edge, surrounded by a sun terrace with loungers and umbrellas. There’s even a shallow mini pool for young children.

This terrace can be arranged to include a cinema screen and a bar, while the villa’s two other terraces offer unique charm – one shaded area by the kitchen with a large table for al fresco dining, and another sun terrace carved into the cliff with sunbeds and umbrellas.

A close-up of the mansion's swimming pool. / Prestige Properties

Amenities for all

Among the villa’s luxury amenities are a ping pong table, foosball, a spa, games room, gym, and private jetty. Guests can enjoy the exclusive use of two eight-seater Mercedes vans, a two-seater Jaguar convertible, a Beetle, four electric bikes, and two three-wheeled motorbikes. Additionally, daily cleaning staff, airport shuttle, and a team of kitchen staff (chef, assistant, and server) are included for ten hours per day.

But what does it cost to stay at this illustrious retreat, once owned by Mike Oldfield and later by Noel Gallagher? Prices start at an impressive €73,280 per week, making it a destination for those seeking true luxury in Ibiza.

Discover es Cubells

This villa is set in one of Ibiza’s most exclusive and picturesque areas. Es Cubells is a small, charming village perched on the island’s southwest coast. Known for its dramatic cliffs and stunning sea views, the area offers a tranquil escape from Ibiza’s more bustling spots.

The views from Es Cubells viewpoint. / iStock

Es Cubells is famous for its whitewashed church, which sits at the edge of a cliff and offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean. The village maintains a quiet, authentic atmosphere, with a handful of local restaurants and bars where visitors can savour traditional Ibizan cuisine.

Its serene, secluded beaches and natural beauty make es Cubells a sought-after location, particularly for those looking to enjoy Ibiza’s peaceful side.