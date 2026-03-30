If you come to Ibiza with a car this summer, you will not be able to enter the island without this authorisation: here is how to get it

The island of Ibiza has had a daily limit on vehicle entry in place since 2025. This measure is part of a strategy focused on sustainability and balancing tourism with residents’ quality of life. For this season and the next, the Consell de Ibiza has set a “more ambitious” target, reducing the maximum daily quota to 17,668 authorised vehicles—2,500 fewer than the 20,618 allowed in 2025.

This restriction will apply to vehicles entering the island between 1 June and 30 September. Of the total, 14,000 daily permits will correspond to rental vehicles. The remaining permits will be distributed among 3,548 private cars arriving by sea and 120 places reserved for residents of Formentera.

How to apply for authorisation

To obtain authorisation, the Consell provides the Ibiza Circular website (ibizacircular.es), which will now be updated after the quotas were definitively approved this Friday. According to the information available so far, the following groups will not need to apply for authorisation or pay any fee to enter Ibiza:

Residents in Ibiza: vehicles with tax domicile on the island, excluding rental fleets

vehicles with tax domicile on the island, excluding rental fleets Official and public service vehicles: security forces, firefighters, ambulances, healthcare and funeral services, civil protection, public and school transport, taxis, waste collection and street cleaning

security forces, firefighters, ambulances, healthcare and funeral services, civil protection, public and school transport, taxis, waste collection and street cleaning Goods transport and commercial distribution

Agricultural and construction machinery, such as tractors or excavators

such as tractors or excavators Vehicles with “zero emissions” or “Eco” labels

Seasonal workers’ vehicles with stays longer than 18 days, linked to non-tourist uses

with stays longer than 18 days, linked to non-tourist uses Vehicles from residents of other islands where no restrictions apply to Ibiza residents

of other islands where no restrictions apply to Ibiza residents Vehicles paying road tax in Ibiza

Motorcycles

Authorisation exemptions with additional requirements

There are also certain groups that must provide additional information to be exempt from the limitation. These include: non-residents with a home in Ibiza (one vehicle per registered owner), residents of Menorca, Mallorca or Formentera for work reasons, people with reduced mobility and vehicles in transit to or from Formentera.

In these cases, applicants must complete a form including personal details (name, surname and ID), vehicle registration number, email address and entry and exit dates. Depending on the reason, different documents must be submitted, although all cases require uploading an ID document and the vehicle’s registration certificate.

For residents of other Balearic Islands, proof of residence and an employment contract or similar document must be provided. People with reduced mobility must submit their disabled parking permit. Non-residents with property on the island must provide documentation identifying the property, such as a council tax or waste collection receipt in the vehicle owner’s name.

Completing the vehicle entry authorisation

If none of the above conditions apply, it is necessary to apply for authorisation. On the website, applicants can choose between a general permit or one for motorhomes not registered in Ibiza. In the case of motorhomes, a campsite reservation on the island is mandatory.

In both cases, applicants must fill in a form with personal details, vehicle registration, email address and entry and exit dates. It is important to note that the process cannot continue if there is no availability within the selected dates. The system also includes a fee of €1 per day per vehicle.

According to the Consell’s website, it is likely that when purchasing ferry tickets, the Ibiza Circular system will be integrated with the ferry company’s website or app, allowing the quota to be reserved automatically during the booking process. Once the platform is updated with this year’s quotas, authorisations to travel to Ibiza by car this season can be completed.