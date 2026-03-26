When does the time change in Spain? What to know if you are visiting Ibiza this spring

As spring arrives, Ibiza begins to see longer days and a gradual increase in activity across the island. One of the key changes that takes place during this period is the switch to summer time in Spain, a routine adjustment that happens every year and slightly modifies daily schedules.

For those planning a visit to Ibiza in late March or early April, it is useful to know when this change occurs and how it may affect practical aspects of the trip, such as arrival times, daily plans and evening activities.

When does the time change in Spain?

In Spain, the time is adjusted twice a year. The switch to summer time takes place on the last Sunday of March, while the return to winter time happens on the last Sunday of October.

Vara de Rey. / César Navarro Adame

In 2026, the change will occur on Sunday 29 March. During that night, clocks move forward by one hour. At 02:00 am, the time becomes 03:00 am, which means that the night is one hour shorter.

This is a standard adjustment that applies across Spain, including Ibiza.

What is the purpose of the time change?

The main objective of this system is to make better use of natural daylight. By moving the clock forward in spring, there is more daylight available in the evening, which can reduce the need for artificial lighting.

This measure has traditionally been linked to energy saving, although its effectiveness continues to be discussed in different contexts.

Despite these debates, the time change remains in place and continues to be part of the annual calendar.

Does it affect your trip to Ibiza?

For most travellers, the impact of the time change is minimal, but it is still worth taking into account when organising your trip.

If you are travelling during the weekend of the change, it is important to check your flight times carefully. Airlines and transport services operate according to the updated schedule, so your tickets will already reflect the new time.

How the time change affects us. / GETTY IMAGES

It may also be useful to keep in mind that the night of the change is slightly shorter, which can be noticeable if you have early plans the following morning.

Beyond that, the adjustment does not require any special preparation.

Longer evenings in Ibiza

One of the main effects of the switch to summer time is the extension of daylight hours in the evening.

From the end of March onwards, the sun sets later, which means that visitors have more time to enjoy outdoor activities after the main part of the day.

This can be particularly useful for simple plans such as walking, visiting viewpoints or having dinner outdoors. The additional daylight allows for a more flexible daily schedule without needing to rush.

In destinations like Ibiza, where much of the experience takes place outdoors, this change is generally positive for visitors.

A gradual transition into the season

The time change coincides with a period when Ibiza begins to prepare for the tourist season.

At the end of March, some hotels, restaurants and beach clubs start to reopen, while others continue to operate on a reduced schedule until later in spring. The island is not yet at full capacity, but activity is increasing.

The longer days contribute to this transition, making outdoor spaces more comfortable and encouraging visitors to spend more time outside.

A brief historical context

The practice of changing the time dates back to the First World War, when several countries introduced it as a way to reduce energy consumption.

By adjusting the clocks, it was possible to make better use of daylight hours and limit the need for artificial lighting in the evening.

Over time, the system became standard in many countries, including Spain.

Practical tips for travellers

If you are visiting Ibiza around the time of the change, there are a few simple recommendations to keep in mind:

Check the time of your flight or transport, especially if you are travelling on the weekend of the change

Be aware that the night will be one hour shorter

Adjust your plans slightly if you have early activities the following day

After the initial adjustment, most people adapt quickly, and the new schedule becomes part of the normal routine.