Where to park in Ibiza Town

Finding a parking space in Ibiza Town can feel like a challenge, especially during the busy summer months when the island welcomes thousands of visitors each day. But with a bit of planning and the right information, parking in the capital of the island does not have to be stressful. Whether you are planning a day exploring Dalt Vila, shopping around Vara de Rey or enjoying dinner by the port, there are several convenient options — both free and paid — that make getting around much easier. Here is a complete guide to parking in Ibiza Town.

Free car parks in Ibiza Town

If you prefer to leave your car without paying and do not mind walking or taking a short bus ride, Ibiza offers a number of large and well-located free car parks. These options are ideal for visitors who plan to spend several hours in the city and want to avoid the higher prices of central parking areas.

Es Gorg Car Park is one of the largest free parking areas in Ibiza Town, offering more than 900 spaces. It is located just outside the city centre, which makes it a great option for those arriving from other parts of the island. A shuttle bus during the tourist season connects Es Gorg with the centre, so you can leave your car and reach Dalt Vila or the port within minutes.

Sa Joveria. / Vicent Marí

Another good option is Es Dominguets Car Park, which provides around 238 free spaces. Like Es Gorg, it is connected to the town centre by bus, making it a convenient and easy choice for those staying in nearby areas or visiting for the day.

For visitors who do not mind a short walk, Sa Joveria is a free parking area located about 20 minutes from the port of Ibiza. Although it is slightly further from the main attractions, it is a peaceful spot to leave your car and enjoy a stroll through the city.

There is also the Multicines Car Park, located on Carrer des Cubells, 24. Some local guides describe it as a free option, although spaces can be limited depending on the time of day.

Finally, the Es Pou Sant 1 and 2 car parks, located in the northern part of the city, offer free parking on open dirt areas. They are often used by locals and visitors who prefer to avoid the busier streets closer to the centre.

Cars parked in the multiplex cinema car park. / VICENT MARÍ

Paid car parks and regulated zones

If you want the convenience of parking closer to the main attractions or plan to spend only a few hours in Ibiza Town, a paid car park might be the best choice. The city has a mix of private and public options, including regulated ‘blue zones’ and larger facilities near the port and main roads.

Much of central Ibiza Town operates under a blue zone system (‘zona azul’), which is regulated by the local authority. These spaces are clearly marked with blue lines and are available for short-term parking. Prices are affordable compared with private car parks, and payments can be made at the machines located along the streets or through the official parking app elParking.

The timetable and rates vary depending on the season. During summer, parking is usually regulated from Monday to Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and again from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sundays and public holidays are free. The maximum parking time is usually two hours, with an approximate cost of two euros for the entire period. When that time expires, you do not need to move your car, but you must renew your ticket to continue parking legally.

Vehicles parked at Es Pratet. / VICENT MARÍ

Those who prefer to park for longer or want a covered space can use one of the city’s private car parks. In the Es Pratet area and near the port of Ibiza, you will find several secure parking facilities, ideal if you plan to visit Dalt Vila, enjoy dinner in the marina or take a ferry to Formentera. Prices in these car parks usually range between two and five euros per hour in high season.

A very practical option is the Cetis Car Park, located next to Ibiza’s main bus station. It is a paid parking area with many spaces, and its location makes it perfect for those arriving from other towns or staying outside the centre. From there, you can easily walk to the old town or take a short bus ride to the port or shopping areas.

Useful tips for parking in Ibiza Town

Arrive early : in summer, car parks fill up quickly, especially those near the port or Dalt Vila. Arriving before 10 a.m. will save you time and reduce stress.

: in summer, car parks fill up quickly, especially those near the port or Dalt Vila. Arriving before 10 a.m. will save you time and reduce stress. Use public transport connections : several free car parks, such as Es Gorg and Es Dominguets, are linked to the city by regular bus routes. This is an efficient and eco-friendly way to move around without worrying about finding another parking space.

: several free car parks, such as Es Gorg and Es Dominguets, are linked to the city by regular bus routes. This is an efficient and eco-friendly way to move around without worrying about finding another parking space. Avoid parking in yellow zones : these areas are strictly prohibited for parking and are often monitored. Fines are common for vehicles parked incorrectly.

: these areas are strictly prohibited for parking and are often monitored. Fines are common for vehicles parked incorrectly. Check the local regulations : blue zone hours and rules can change depending on the time of year. Always read the information displayed on the nearest ticket machine before leaving your car.

: blue zone hours and rules can change depending on the time of year. Always read the information displayed on the nearest ticket machine before leaving your car. Use mobile apps: apps like elParking allow you to pay and extend your parking time remotely, which can be very convenient if you are spending the day exploring.

The best way to enjoy Ibiza Town without parking stress

Whether you choose a free car park such as Es Gorg or a convenient paid option like the Cetis car park, planning ahead is the key to enjoying your visit to Ibiza Town. The city is compact and easy to explore on foot once you have parked your car, with plenty of restaurants, shops and cultural landmarks within walking distance.

From the historic charm of Dalt Vila to the lively atmosphere of the port and Vara de Rey, Ibiza Town has something to offer every visitor. And with this guide to free and paid parking, you can focus on discovering the best of the island’s capital — without worrying about where to leave your car.