Taking sand or shells from Ibiza’s breathtaking beaches? Think twice, your ‘souvenir’ could cost you up to €60,000

Dreaming of keeping a little piece of Ibiza with you forever? For many tourists, the temptation to take a handful of sand or a pretty shell from one of the island’s breathtaking beaches is hard to resist. But this small ‘souvenir could cost you far more than you think, up to €60,000, to be exact.

The real price of a beach memory: up to €60,000 in fines

You are walking barefoot along Platges de Comte. The sun is setting, the water glows orange, and the sound of the waves is hypnotic. You spot a perfect shell or a pinch of golden sand and think, “Why not take it home?”. It feels harmless. But what most visitors do not realise is that taking natural elements from Ibiza’s coastline is illegal and the consequences are serious.

According to Spanish law, removing sand, shells, stones or any natural item from beaches is prohibited under the Ley de Costas (Coastal Law). And yes, this applies even to that tiny shell in your pocket.

Cala Gracioneta and cala Gració. / iStock

3 reasons you should never take natural souvenirs from Ibiza

1. It is against the law

Legal experts at Legálitas make it clear: “it is not legal”, Spanish authorities are cracking down on this growing trend, and the penalties are no joke. Tourists found removing sand or shells can face fines of up to €60,000, depending on the environmental impact.

2. It damages the beaches you came to enjoy

It might seem like just a few grains of sand, but when thousands of people do the same thing, the result is significant. Sand, shells and stones are part of a fragile ecosystem. They provide homes for small sea creatures and help protect the coastline from erosion. Remove them, and you speed up the destruction of the very beaches you travelled to admire.

3. It is not just you, it is everyone

You may think, “it is just one shell”. But multiply that by the number of tourists visiting Ibiza each year, and the impact becomes clear. What feels like an innocent gesture can lead to serious, long-term damage to the island’s natural beauty.

Platges de Comte. / iStock

The harsh reality: airport confiscations and heavy fines

Customs officers at Ibiza’s airport have increased inspections for sand and shells in luggage. Travellers have had jars of sand, decorative bottles and sealed bags confiscated. Some have received immediate fines, and others have been warned of the legal consequences if they repeat the offence.

Think of it this way: that small souvenir could ruin your trip, trigger a fine you were not expecting, and even result in embarrassment at the airport in front of other passengers.

What you can and cannot take: know before you go

Forbidden to take:

Sand from any beach

Seashells, regardless of size

Pebbles or coastal stones

Driftwood, seaweed, or any marine plant

Any other item found naturally on the shore

Even if there are no signs posted on the beach, the law still applies. If in doubt, ask your hotel or a tourist information office.

Cala Bassa. / iStock

A better way to remember Ibiza

There are many other ways to take the magic of Ibiza home with you, without risking a fine or harming the island. Consider:

Taking beautiful photos of your favourite beach at golden hour

Buying sustainable souvenirs made by local artists

Journaling your experiences or printing a postcard

Supporting responsible tourism shops that respect nature

These memories last longer and you will not risk ruining your holiday with a legal issue.

Help keep Ibiza beautiful for future visitors

Ibiza is a treasure, not just for its nightlife and glamour, but for its natural landscapes, rich marine life and crystal-clear waters. Travelling responsibly ensures that the next time you return, the same beauty will be waiting for you.

Leave the sand on the beach. Take the feeling home with you.

Travel responsibly and stay informed. Ask your hotel or local guides how you can help protect the island while enjoying everything it has to offer.