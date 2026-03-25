Discover the stunning coastal hike to Punta Grossa lighthouse from Cala de Sant Vicent in Ibiza

Punta Grossa is one of Ibiza’s hidden gems, offering breathtaking views and a unique hiking experience. The trail from Cala de Sant Vicent to the Punta Grossa lighthouse is a must-do for those seeking adventure on the island.

This route not only rewards you with stunning coastal scenery but also gives a glimpse into the island’s rich history.

The hike: distance and difficulty

The hike to the Punta Grossa lighthouse begins at the serene Cala de Sant Vicent, a beautiful beach located on the northeast coast of Ibiza. The trail covers approximately 4.5 kilometres (round trip), making it a relatively short but challenging route. The path is narrow and runs along steep cliffs, which makes it essential to be cautious, especially in certain sections where the terrain can be tricky.

The Punta Grossa lightohouse is perched on a cliff. / iStock

Due to its moderate difficulty and the precarious nature of some parts, this hike is generally not recommended for children or inexperienced hikers.

However, for those who are up for the challenge, the effort is well worth it. The views along the coast are spectacular, with the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean providing a stunning backdrop to your adventure.

As you approach the lighthouse, you will also get to see some unique rock formations and possibly even spot some local wildlife.

Historical background of Punta Grossa Lighthouse

The Punta Grossa lighthouse, known locally as ‘Faro de Punta Grossa’, is steeped in history. Constructed in 1859, this lighthouse was operational for over a century, guiding ships safely through the waters of Ibiza’s northern coast.

Punta Grossa lighthouse. / iStock

It was designed by the renowned engineer Emili Pou, who was responsible for several lighthouses across the Balearic Islands.

Despite its remote location and the challenging terrain, the lighthouse was an essential beacon for maritime navigation until it was eventually decommissioned in the mid-20th century.

Today, the lighthouse stands as a silent witness to Ibiza’s maritime history, offering visitors a peek into the island’s past.

Is it family-friendly?

Given the narrow paths and the proximity to steep drops, the hike to Punta Grossa is not ideal for children. The route requires a good level of fitness and sure-footedness, making it more suitable for experienced hikers. If you’re hiking with family, it’s important to assess everyone’s comfort level with heights and rough terrain before setting out.

Cala de Sant Vicent. / iStock

Punta Grossa is a fantastic destination for those looking to explore a less-travelled part of Ibiza. The hike from Cala de Sant Vicent offers a perfect combination of natural beauty and historical intrigue, making it an unforgettable experience.

Remember to wear appropriate footwear, bring plenty of water and be prepared for some challenging but rewarding terrain. Whether you’re an avid hiker or simply a lover of stunning coastal landscapes, the journey to Punta Grossa is one you won’t soon forget.