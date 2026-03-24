Ibiza’s beach season begins early: this iconic beach club is opening with a full day of music, food and sea views

The start of the season in Ibiza does not always wait for summer. As spring approaches, several venues across the island begin to reopen, offering visitors an early opportunity to experience Ibiza’s beachside lifestyle. One of the most anticipated openings in 2026 will take place at Nassau Beach Club Ibiza, located in Platja d’en Bossa, where the venue will officially launch its new season with a daytime event by the sea.

Scheduled for Saturday 28 March from 1 pm, the opening marks the return of longer days, outdoor dining and music in one of Ibiza’s most popular beachfront settings.

For travellers planning a spring visit to the island, this event is one of the first opportunities to enjoy Ibiza’s beach clubs before the peak summer months.

The menu at Nassau Beach Club combines Mediterranean cuisine with international influences. / Nassau Beach Club

A beachfront opening to welcome the season

Nassau Beach Club Ibiza has established itself as one of the reference points in Platja d’en Bossa, combining restaurant, lounge and music in a single space facing the Mediterranean.

The 2026 opening event is designed as a full daytime experience, where visitors can enjoy a combination of gastronomy, music and atmosphere in a relaxed environment. From early afternoon, the venue will bring together DJs, live performances and additional elements that aim to create a dynamic setting throughout the day.

The line-up for the opening includes Tom Pool, David Crops, Aday Chinea, Dazzla and Abel Pons, who will provide the soundtrack for the event. Alongside the music, the programme will also feature special performances and surprises, reinforcing the idea of a complete experience rather than a simple opening day.

Gastronomy at the centre of the experience

Food remains a central element of the Nassau Beach Club concept, and the opening event will highlight some of the venue’s most recognisable dishes.

The menu includes options such as fresh fish, lobster rice dishes, sushi and a carefully selected range of cocktails, designed to be enjoyed in a beachfront setting.

At Nassau Beach Club, you can dine with your feet in the sand. / Nassau Beach Club

This combination of Mediterranean cuisine and international influences reflects the type of experience that visitors often look for in Ibiza: relaxed dining by the sea with a social and lively atmosphere.

A venue open throughout the season

Following the opening event, Nassau Beach Club Ibiza will operate daily throughout the season, reinforcing its position as one of the key venues in Platja d’en Bossa.

This consistency makes it a reliable option for those who want to include a beach club experience in their itinerary, whether during a short stay or a longer holiday on the island.

Unlike some venues that operate only on selected days, Nassau’s daily opening allows travellers to plan their visit with flexibility.

Evening events return in April

While the opening focuses on a daytime experience, Nassau Beach Club will expand its programme from 24 April, when it begins to host evening events alongside its daytime offering.

These nights will continue the themes that have become part of the venue’s identity, combining music, atmosphere and dining in a more structured format.

Among the returning concepts are the Full Moon celebrations, which will be presented with a renewed approach for the 2026 season. These events typically combine visual elements, music and themed experiences linked to the lunar calendar.

Also returning are the Flower Nights, held every Saturday. These evenings focus on music from the 1960s and draw inspiration from the hippie movement, which played an important role in Ibiza’s cultural history.

A new concept for 2026: Back to the 80’s

One of the main additions for the upcoming season is the introduction of a new weekly event: Back to the 80’s, scheduled for every Thursday.

This concept is built around music from the 1980s and combines it with a fine dining dinner experience, creating a structured evening that blends gastronomy and entertainment.

The event will include themed performances and an atmosphere inspired by the artists and visual style of the decade, offering a different type of night compared to standard DJ-led events.

The opening of Nassau Beach Club at the end of March highlights a broader trend in Ibiza’s tourism calendar. Increasingly, venues are extending their seasons, offering visitors more options outside the traditional summer peak.