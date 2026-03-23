TRIP returns to Chinois Ibiza with five pre-season dates ahead of summer

Ibiza’s pre-season is becoming increasingly important for those looking to experience the island before the peak summer months. With fewer crowds, milder temperatures and a growing number of early events, April and May now offer a strong alternative for those who want to enjoy Ibiza’s nightlife in a more relaxed setting.

One of the key highlights of this period in 2026 will be the return of TRIP at Chinois, a well-established party that has built a strong reputation among electronic music audiences on the island. The concept will host five exclusive events between April and May, bringing together a curated line-up of international artists and underground names.

For those planning an early-season trip to Ibiza, these dates provide a clear opportunity to experience the island’s club scene before the main summer calendar begins.

Paco Osuna at Chinois Ibiza. / Mario Pinta

A key pre-season residency at Chinois

TRIP is not a new arrival in Ibiza. Curated by Johannes Goller, the party has been closely linked to Chinois since the venue first opened its doors. Over the years, it has become one of the club’s most recognisable events and currently stands as its longest-running party.

Its return in 2026 marks the continuation of that relationship, now entering its fifth year at the venue. Positioned as a pre-season series, TRIP is designed to “warm up” the dancefloor ahead of the busy summer months.

For travellers, this means access to a well-established concept that already has a clear identity and audience, rather than a one-off or experimental event.

Five dates to plan your trip around

The 2026 pre-season programme consists of five events spread across April and May. Each one features a different line-up, combining established international artists with regular TRIP contributors.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday 2 April – Seth Troxler, Hugo Martinez, Cesar Vinzent, Isbel

– Seth Troxler, Hugo Martinez, Cesar Vinzent, Isbel Friday 10 April – Arapu, Enzo Siragusa, DJ Sweet6teen

– Arapu, Enzo Siragusa, DJ Sweet6teen Thursday 23 April – Margaret Dygas, Paramida, Traumer

– Margaret Dygas, Paramida, Traumer Thursday 30 April – Carl Craig, Moodymann, Hugo Martinez, Pacome & Liana

– Carl Craig, Moodymann, Hugo Martinez, Pacome & Liana Sunday 17 May – Gerd Janson, L.P. Rhythm, Pascal Moscheni, Cesar Vinzent, Isbel

This distribution across different days of the week also makes it easier for visitors to include at least one of the events in their itinerary, regardless of their travel dates.

A line-up focused on underground electronic music

One of the defining aspects of TRIP is its focus on underground electronic music. The line-ups reflect a balance between established figures in the global scene and artists who are shaping current trends in house and techno.

Chinois Ibiza. / Neelgupta

Names such as Seth Troxler, Carl Craig and Moodymann bring international recognition and experience, while artists like Margaret Dygas, Paramida, Traumer and Enzo Siragusa represent different strands of contemporary club culture.

This approach makes TRIP particularly appealing for visitors who are interested in exploring Ibiza beyond mainstream events. Rather than focusing on large-scale commercial acts, the concept prioritises musical selection and atmosphere.

For travellers who follow electronic music closely, these events offer the opportunity to see respected artists in a more intimate setting.

The Chinois experience

All five events will take place at Chinois, a venue located in Marina Ibiza that has developed a distinct identity within the island’s nightlife scene.

Known for its detailed design and immersive atmosphere, Chinois offers a different experience compared to larger clubs. The space is structured to create a closer connection between the DJ and the audience, which aligns well with TRIP’s music-focused concept.

For 2026, the venue is also introducing changes to its interior, with a darker and more defined aesthetic designed to enhance the atmosphere of the events.

These updates aim to reinforce the focus on sound and environment, elements that are central to the TRIP concept.

A strong opening to the Ibiza season

The timing of these events is particularly relevant for visitors. April and May are increasingly seen as the starting point of Ibiza’s clubbing season, with more venues opening earlier each year.

TRIP’s schedule aligns with this trend, offering a series of events that build momentum towards the summer.

One of the most notable dates is 30 April, which coincides with the opening weekend of Chinois for the 2026 season. This event will feature Carl Craig and Moodymann, two internationally recognised artists, making it one of the standout nights of the pre-season.

For visitors travelling during this period, attending one of these events can provide an early introduction to Ibiza’s nightlife before the island reaches full capacity.

Why pre-season events are worth considering

Travelling to Ibiza in April or May offers several advantages. Accommodation and flights are often more accessible than during peak summer, and the overall atmosphere on the island is less crowded.

At the same time, the nightlife scene is becoming increasingly active, with selected events like TRIP providing high-quality programming.

This combination allows visitors to experience Ibiza in a more balanced way, enjoying both its social and cultural offerings without the intensity of the busiest months.