What is Ibiza weather like throughout the year?

If you are planning a holiday and wondering, “What is Ibiza weather like?”, you have come to the right place. Ibiza, one of the most sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean, boasts a climate that attracts sun-seekers and adventurers alike.

Understanding the Ibiza weather throughout the year will help you plan the perfect trip, whether you are after sunbathing, sightseeing or experiencing the island’s legendary nightlife. Here is a comprehensive guide to the weather in Ibiza across the four seasons.

Spring (March – May)

Spring is a delightful time to visit Ibiza. The weather in Ibiza during this season is mild and comfortable, with average daytime temperatures ranging between 15°C (59°F) and 22°C (72°F).

Spring in Ibiza. / iStock

March can still be a bit cool, but by May, the island begins to warm up, making it ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking and cycling.

Rain is infrequent and the countryside is lush and green, making spring the perfect time for nature lovers.

Summer (June – August)

Summer is the peak tourist season in Ibiza, and for good reason. Ibiza weather during summer is typically hot, humid and sunny. Temperatures can soar to 30°C (86°F) or higher, particularly in July and August. The Mediterranean Sea offers a refreshing escape, with sea temperatures averaging 25°C (77°F).

This is the time when Ibiza truly comes alive with beach parties, open-air clubs and an array of festivals. If you love the sun and a vibrant atmosphere, summer is the ideal time to experience Ibiza.

Platges de Comte. / iStock

Autumn (September – November)

Autumn in Ibiza is a continuation of the warm summer, especially in September, where temperatures often remain in the high 20°C (70°F). Ibiza weather in autumn is generally pleasant, with cooling breezes and less humidity. By October and November, temperatures begin to drop to around 17°C (63°F) to 23°C (73°F).

The sea remains warm enough for swimming until late October. This season is quieter than summer but still offers plenty of sunshine and is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed holiday experience.

Sunset from the viewpoint of the ancient city of Dalt Vila in Ibiza. / iStock

Winter (December – February)

Winter is the off-season in Ibiza, but the weather remains relatively mild compared to other European destinations. During winter, Ibiza weather features daytime temperatures between 12°C (54°F) and 16°C (61°F). Nights can be cool, dropping to around 8°C (46°F).

Rainfall is more common in winter, but it is usually light and sporadic. While you will not be swimming or sunbathing, winter is a fantastic time to explore the island’s cultural and historical sites without the crowds.

Storm in es Codolar. / Toni Escobar

No matter when you choose to visit, Ibiza weather offers something for every type of traveller. From the sun-drenched days of summer to the tranquil, mild winters, Ibiza’s climate is as diverse as its attractions. Whether you are planning a summer getaway or a peaceful winter retreat, understanding Ibiza weather will help you make the most of your trip.

Remember to check the current Ibiza weather forecast before you travel to ensure you pack appropriately and enjoy your holiday to the fullest.