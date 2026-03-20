A major electronic music brand is arriving in Ibiza for the first time — and it will take over one of the island’s top clubs

Ibiza continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for electronic music, and each season brings new collaborations that shape the global clubbing landscape. In 2026, one of the most significant arrivals will be OFFWEEK, the internationally recognised brand from Barcelona, which is set to launch its first ever residency outside the city at Hï Ibiza.

This new chapter marks a milestone not only for OFFWEEK, but also for Ibiza’s nightlife offering. From 27 May to 29 July 2026, the brand will take over the Club Room at Hï Ibiza every Wednesday, delivering a series of ten events that celebrate its tenth anniversary.

This residency introduces a new concept that connects underground electronic music culture with one of the island’s most advanced clubbing venues.

OFFWEEK arrives in Ibiza for the first time

For the past decade, OFFWEEK has built a strong reputation as one of the most influential platforms in electronic music. Originating in Barcelona, the brand has become a key meeting point for artists, labels and audiences connected to house, techno and emerging sounds.

OFFWEEK lands in Ibiza. / TNL

Until now, OFFWEEK had always been linked to Barcelona, where it hosted events across iconic locations such as Parc del Fòrum, Circuit de Montmeló and Tibidabo. Over the years, it has attracted more than one million attendees and has established itself as a reference point within the European festival calendar.

Its move to Ibiza represents a significant evolution. For the first time, the brand leaves its home city to bring its concept to a global audience on the island.

This transition also reflects a natural connection between Barcelona’s underground scene and Ibiza’s international club culture, two environments that have influenced each other for years.

A 10-week residency at Hï Ibiza

The OFFWEEK residency will take place over ten consecutive Wednesdays, creating a consistent weekly event throughout the early and mid-summer period.

Each night will be hosted in the Club Room of Hï Ibiza, a space known for its immersive design, high-quality sound system and innovative use of lighting and visuals. The venue has become one of the most recognised clubs in the world, and it is frequently ranked among the top nightlife destinations globally.

For visitors, this format offers a clear opportunity to include OFFWEEK in their Ibiza itinerary. Whether travelling for a short stay or a longer holiday, Wednesdays at Hï Ibiza will become one of the key nights to experience cutting-edge electronic music on the island.

A curated selection of global artists

One of the defining features of OFFWEEK is its focus on curation. Rather than following a single musical style, the brand brings together a wide range of artists, collectives and labels that represent different perspectives within electronic music.

Over the years, OFFWEEK has hosted performances from internationally recognised names such as Anyma, Solomun, Joseph Capriati, Michael Bibi, Jamie Jones and Ricardo Villalobos, alongside emerging talents who are shaping the future of the scene.

The Ibiza residency is expected to follow this same approach, combining established artists with new voices in electronic music. This makes each event different, offering visitors a diverse programme that evolves week after week.

A dual experience at Hï Ibiza

OFFWEEK’s presence at Hï Ibiza will form part of a wider Wednesday programme at the club.

A party at Hï Ibiza. / TNL

While the Club Room hosts OFFWEEK, the Theatre will feature MEDUZA and James Hype Present OUR HOUSE, creating a dual-room experience that combines different musical styles within the same venue.

This format allows visitors to move between rooms and explore contrasting atmospheres throughout the night. On one side, OFFWEEK focuses on underground sounds and curated line-ups, while the Theatre delivers a more high-energy main room experience.

Production and immersive experience

Hï Ibiza is known for its attention to detail in production, and the OFFWEEK residency will benefit from the club’s advanced technical capabilities.

Each event will feature high-quality sound, immersive lighting and next-generation visual technology, transforming the Club Room into a fully sensory environment.

This focus on production aligns with OFFWEEK’s identity, which has always included audiovisual elements as part of its events. The combination of curated music and immersive design aims to create an experience that goes beyond a standard club night.

A cultural connection between Barcelona and Ibiza

The arrival of OFFWEEK in Ibiza also represents a broader cultural link between two key cities in electronic music.

Barcelona has long been recognised for its underground scene, while Ibiza has established itself as a global centre for nightlife. Bringing OFFWEEK to the island creates a bridge between these two environments, allowing audiences to experience elements of both within a single event.

This connection reinforces Ibiza’s role as a meeting point for different musical movements, where artists, labels and communities from around the world come together.

For those looking to explore something new during their stay, Wednesdays at Hï Ibiza may become one of the most interesting nights of the season.