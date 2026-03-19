The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The place to be this weekend in Ibiza is undoubtedly Sant Josep, which celebrated its patron saint on Thursday and hosted a wide range of activities throughout the weekend. In Formentera, the focus was on es Pujols, where Valencians and residents on the island who joined in experienced the fallas, with four days of non-stop celebrations.

If last weekend featured three planned gastronomic events — although only two eventually took place — this weekend brought two more, both on Saturday. Sant Joan hosted a lively celebration with the Fira de la Sèpia, while es Canar held its second Paella Competition.

The weekend was packed with events. Theatre included ‘Torrijos y Linares’ at Can Ventosa and the comedy ‘Trío de dos’ at Teatro Pereyra, both on Thursday, as well as ‘Llinatge’ in Sant Antoni on Friday. Music highlights included Marc Riera at Café Pereyra on Thursday, Heritage on Saturday at Can Jordi, Karlus in Santa Eulària on Sunday, and that same day Faith Converters at Teatro Pereyra and Sonora at Sa Capella in Sant Antoni, among others. For comedy, Sil de Castro performed at La Kokotxa on Thursday.

It is also worth highlighting the closing of the Mal del Cap festival, with the final short film screening on Friday and the awards ceremony on Saturday, followed by a party headlined by Hidrogenesse.

Tradition also took centre stage, with the closing of the Jornades de Cultura Popular on Friday and the Festival Folklòric Illa de Formentera on Saturday. Meanwhile, literature lovers could enjoy a new edition of Lit·Eulària.

There were also conferences, children’s activities, exhibitions, walks, manga sessions in Formentera, cinema and much more.

A picture of the main day of the Sant Josep festivities. / J.A Riera

Thursday, 19 March

Festivities

Sant Josep

9:15 am: Petanque tournament. Senior and women’s categories. Cala de Bou Petanque Club courts.

11:00 am: Solemn mass sung by the Sant Josep Choir, followed by a procession. Sant Josep Church. Afterwards, performance by the Grup Folklòric Sant Josep de sa Talaia (wine and orelletes offered to attendees).

1:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Children’s area with inflatable attractions. Town Hall street.

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm: Musical vermouth. Live music in different venues around the village: Caprice; Tabanco (flamenco); Pizzico di pepe; Moses left the chat; Es Galliner (Acoustic Springsteen); La Espiga and 60º Gastrobar (Cover Garden Music); Can Bernat Vinya (3 Wise Monkeys); Can Riku (Swingin Tonic).

6:00 pm: Family show Mr. Golosina, by the Stromboli company (Mallorca). Town Hall street.

7:00 pm: Concert ‘Ànima Llatina’, by the Sant Josep Municipal Band. Church Square.

8:00 pm: Comedy evening with Agustín el Casta. Church Square. Followed by a videomapping projection on the church façade.

Easter Week

Ibiza

7:30 pm: Thanksgiving mass for the 16th anniversary of the brotherhood Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo, with the brotherhood’s musical group. At Santa Cruz Church.

8:00 pm: Beginning of the triduum in honour of Nuestro Padre Jesús del Gran Poder. At the parish of Virgen del Rosario y San Ciriaco.

8M

Ibiza

7:30 pm: Film forum by Dones Progressistes + discussion: ‘La número 1’. Casal de Igualdad. Free entry until full capacity.

Santa Eulària

7:00 pm: Documentary ‘Veus pròpies. Quan elles parlen’, directed by Ferran Gassiot. Teatro España.

Theatre

‘Torrijos y Linares’, by Es Clot theatre group. Directed by Xesús Ballesteros and Yolanda Veny. Can Ventosa Auditorium, 8:30 pm.

‘Trío de dos’. Comedy starring Ángela Tejedor, Javier Galindo and Félix Delgado. 9:45 pm at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza.

Gastronomy

17th Pintxa Sant Antoni. Tapas competition in 23 bars and restaurants in Sant Antoni. Tapas at €3.50 with a drink and ‘caprintxos’ from €5. Every Thursday until 2 April.

Education

‘Talks for families and teachers’. ‘Siblings in balance: how to deal with jealousy with awareness and humour’, with Judit Besora, anthropologist and specialist in positive parenting. Multi-purpose room of the Formentera day centre at 5:00 pm. Booking required.

Cinema

‘That Summer in Paris’, by Valentine Cadic (France, 2025). Anem al Cine series. Original version with Spanish subtitles. 8:30 pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Music

Ras Smaila. Blues and funk. 8:00 pm at Cas Costas.

Héctor Roldán. Melodic music. 8:00 pm at Why Not, Cala de Bou.

Marc Riera. Rock. Café Pereyra Ibiza. From 10:00 pm.

Comedy

‘Kokomedia Nights’. Stand-up comedy with Sil de Castro. 10:00 pm at La Kokotxa Ibiza.

The Pujols de Formentera falla is celebrating its Fallas this weekend. / P. M. V.

Friday, 20 March

Festivities

Sant Josep

All day: Sant Josep Festivities Padel Tournament (from 20 to 22 March). Organised by Club de Tenis Pádel Sant Josep. Information and registration on Instagram @ctpsantjosep.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Children’s area with inflatable attractions. Town Hall street.

5:30 pm: Storytelling: ‘El col·leccionista de rondalles’. By Clownidoscopio. For children aged 4 and above. Limited places. Prior registration required (WhatsApp: 971800416). Municipal library.

8:00 pm: Screening of the documentary 'Les últimes gonelles' (Pablo Alcántara, 2019, Spain, 43 min, Catalan original version). Can Jeroni.

9:00 pm: Traditional homemade wine competition. Bar Can Bernat Vinya.

8M

Ibiza

6:00 pm: Screening of the documentary ‘Veus pròpies. Quan elles parlen’, directed by Ferran Gassiot. Casal de Igualdad. Free entry until full capacity (50 people).

Sant Joan

6:00 pm: Poetry and music recital ‘En femení’, with Mon&Marcel, at the library.

Fallas 2026

Formentera

9:00 am: Installation of the fallas monuments in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

1:30 pm: Official toast with authorities and falleras mayores in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

4:30 pm: Inflatable attractions with face painting workshop in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

5:00 pm: Afternoon snack organised by APIMES in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

6:00 pm: Tardeo and snacks with DJ Negrito in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

8:00 pm: Dinner at the Falla in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

9:00 pm: Concert by Los del Varadero in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

9:00 pm: Street parade by Xaranga Xapurrao in Es Pujols.

9:00 pm: Caribe Mix party in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

Theatre

‘Llinatge’. By Oasi Teatre, Grup de Teatre de Sant Antoni. Parish Auditorium of Sant Antoni, 8:00 pm. In Catalan. Recommended for ages 12 and above. Free entry until full capacity. Amateur Theatre Season of the Consell de Ibiza.

Cinema

11th Mal del Cap Festival. Official short film section. 7:00 pm at C19 Youth Centre in Ibiza Town.

‘Crossing’, by Levan Akin (Sweden, 2024). Guest Carolina Riera. UIB film forum. Auditorium of the Ibiza Conservatory at 6:15 pm.

Folklore

25th Popular Culture Days: ‘Festeig pagès, weddings, women’s gatherings and other traditional celebrations’, by Lina Sansano Costa. 7:30 pm, Espai Cultural Can Ventosa (Av. Ignasi Wallis, 26, Ibiza). Tribute to Carmen Tur Ferrer and presentation of the book from the 24th Popular Culture Days of the Pitiusas: ‘Traditional medicine and rural remedies’.

Literature

‘Lit·Eulària’. Book sales and signings. Talks with Santiago Díaz (7:00 pm) and María Oruña (8:30 pm). Teatre España, Santa Eulària. Ticket reservations at [www.santaeulariadesriu.com](http://www.santaeulariadesriu.com).

11th Inter-Island Meeting. Gathering of writers from Ibiza and Formentera. With Eva Tur, Carles Fabregat, Neus Costa, Teresa Ferrer, Iolanda Bonet, Teresa Navarro and Esteve Portas. Musical performance by Sant Genís. 7:30 pm at Marià Villangómez Library, Formentera.

Talks

‘Ibiza Yacht Club: a look at the past and future of a century-old institution’. With CNI directors Damián Verdera, Pedro Matutes and Vicent Canals, and the president of Club Náutico Sant Antoni, Pep Tur. Moderated by Xescu Prats. 8:00 pm at CNSA.

‘Men and women of salt. Life stories: salt, salt flats and salt workers’. By Esperança Marí i Mayans, author of the book ‘Dones de la sal’. 5:00 pm at the UGT headquarters in Ibiza.

Music

3rd Song Festival. Gala night. Organised by Karaoke Ibiza. 8:00 pm at Rosana’s.

Hidrogenesse are performing this Saturday at the closing party for Mal del Cap. / DI

Saturday, 21 March

Festivities

Sant Josep

11:30 am: Presentation of Handbol Club Sant Josep. Handball event. Can Guerxo Sports Centre.

12:00 pm: Popular hike to Capelleta d’en Serra, mass at 1:00 pm and traditional *torrada de senalló*. Meeting point at sa Creu d’en Mestre (Benimussa).

1:00 pm: Arròs de matances. Can Guerxo Sports Centre.

4:00 pm: Sant Josep Festivities Chess Tournament. Sant Josep Municipal Library.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Children’s area with inflatable attractions. Town Hall street.

7:00 pm: Aquagym Fest. Sant Josep Municipal Swimming Pool.

8:00 pm: Folk dance performance by Grup Folklòric Sant Josep de sa Talaia and Udaberri Dantza Taldea (Tolosa, Guipúzcoa). Followed by concerts: Arredefolk (Formentera), Xanguito (Mallorca) and DJ Padjesa (Formentera).

Fallas 2026

Formentera

9:00 am: 'Despertà' with brass band in Es Pujols.

11:00 am: Collection of the falleras mayores (Fallas Committee only) in Es Pujols.

2:30 pm: 'Mascletà' in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

4:30 pm: Children’s entertainment and balloon event.

5:00 pm: Afternoon snack organised by APIMES.

6:00 pm: Musical bingo and *tardeo* with PD Burbaia.

8:00 pm: Dinner at the Falla.

8:30 pm: Street parade by Xaranga Xapurrao (Xàtiva).

9:30 pm: Concert by Ésta me la sé.

9:30 pm: La Verbenà party.

Easter Week

Ibiza

8:30 pm: Easter proclamation at the parish of Virgen del Rosario y San Ciriaco. Performance by *saetas* singer Manuel Gómez Moreno, accompanied by the Jesús del Gran Poder musical group.

Folklore

6th Folkloric Festival Illa de Formentera. With groups Es Xacoters and Es Pastorells, A.C. Dadeo from Galicia and Gruppo di Ballo Kalabria Mia from Italy. 12:00 pm in Plaça de la Constitució, Sant Francesc.

Cinema

11th Mal del Cap Festival. Awards ceremony and concerts by Animals Marins, Hidrogenesse and DJ MMEEL. From 5:00 pm in Parc Square, Ibiza Town.

Gastronomy

2nd Paella Competition. Restaurant contest and popular paella. Music by ZZ Rock and DJs John Sax and Lázaro Muñoz. From 11:30 am on the Es Canar promenade.

6th Fira de sa Sèpia. Cuttlefish dish competition, live music and food tastings. Registration at inscripcions@santjoandelabritja.com. From 12:00 pm in Sant Joan square.

Literature

‘Lit·Eulària’. Book sales and signings. Talks with Pedro Mañas and David Serra (11:00 am) and with Andrea Longarela and Alice Kellen (7:30 pm). Teatre España, Santa Eulària. Ticket reservations at [www.santaeulariadesriu.com](http://www.santaeulariadesriu.com).

Music

‘Heroïnes françaises’. Irantzu Bartolomé, Ibiza children’s choir and soloists: programme featuring works by Claude Debussy, Reynaldo Hahn and Ernest Chausson inspired by female figures. 7:00 pm. Can Ventosa.

Heritage. 70s folk and rock. 1:00 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Carly & The Cats. Soul. 4:30 pm at Rosana’s.

Children

‘Saturday Stories’. ‘The World of Azahar’, with Azahar López. 12:00 pm at Can Ventosa Municipal Library, Ibiza.

Youth

FEMA Manga and Anime Festival in Catalan. Manga workshop with Francisco García, anime, video games, karaoke, workshop and concert by Younenki Music. From 5:00 pm at the Formentera Youth Centre.

Heritage

Theatrical tour of Dalt Vila. Guided route with actors to explore the old town. From 7:00 pm at Portal de ses Taules.

Environment

‘Saturdays at Juntos Farm’. Breakfasts and lunches, guided tours, workshops, children’s activities and talks. From 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Juntos Farm, Santa Gertrudis.

The components of Faith Converters. / Eivissa Escènica

Sunday, 22 March

Festivities

Sant Josep

9:00 am: Sant Josep Festivities Archery Trophy. Es Cubells Sports Centre.

10:00 am: 28th BTT Capelleta d’en Serra. Event counting towards the Challenge Pitiüses and the Balearic Open. Registration via the Balearic Cycling Federation. Organised by Es Vedrà sports group.

10:00 am: Sant Josep Festivities Trial. Paddock at the Cala de Bou – Es Port des Torrent Social Centre.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Children’s area with inflatable attractions. Town Hall street.

6:00 pm: Theatrical visit at Sant Josep Church: ‘Pedra i ferro: the construction of Sant Josep Church’.

7:30 pm: Theatrical visit at Sant Josep Church: ‘Pedra i ferro: the construction of Sant Josep Church’.

Fallas 2026

Formentera

12:00 pm: Procession of Mare de Déu dels Desemparats in Es Pujols, starting at Café de Formentera.

2:30 pm: Mascletà in Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

4:30 pm: Inflatable attractions.

5:00 pm: Bunyols and hot chocolate with entertainment by Xaranga Xapurrao.

6:00 pm: Tardeo with DJ Padjesa.

7:00 pm: Traditional dance (*ball pagès*) with Formentera dance groups.

8:00 pm: Dinner at the Falla and Cassalla Fest mobile disco.

9:00 pm: Burning of the children’s Falla.

10:00 pm: Fireworks display and burning of the main Falla.

Easter Week

Ibiza

8:00 pm: Final day of the novena dedicated to Santísimo Cristo del Cementerio. Eucharist presided over by the Bishop of Ibiza, Vicent Ribas, who is also an honorary member of the brotherhood. At Santo Domingo Church (El Convent), followed by the blessing and presentation of crosses to new members. Accompanied by the Amics de sa Música choir, conducted by Nélida Boned.

Stations of the Cross through the streets of Dalt Vila with the image of Santísimo Cristo del Cementerio, accompanied by the passos of Esquadra des Amunts, from Sant Miquel.

Children

‘Miquelet’. Family show by the clown Miquelet with humour and magic. 12:00 pm at Can Ventosa.

3rd Música Jove Festival. Educational concert: ‘Film soundtracks are cool’. For ages 10 and above. 6:00 pm at Can Ventosa, tickets €5.

Youth

FEMA Manga and Anime Festival in Catalan. Screening of the film ‘Little Amelie’. 5:00 pm at the Formentera Culture Hall.

Music

Dies Musicals series: Karlus. Teatre España, Santa Eulària. 8:00 pm. Prices: €2 up to two hours before the concert on ticketib.com. €3.50 at the box office.

Faith Converters. Musical journey from classical to contemporary. 7:00 pm at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza.

‘Black Nights’. Concert by IMA. 8:30 pm at Café Pereyra.

Sonora. Trio concert by candlelight. 8:30 pm at Sa Capella restaurant, Sant Antoni. Free entry until full capacity.

Igea. Rock, pop and indie covers. 1:30 pm at Can Berri, Sant Agustí.

IMA. Soul-pop. ‘Black Nights’ series at Café Pereyra Ibiza. From 10:00 pm.

Gastronomy

‘5th Trobada de Truites Can Tomàs’: charity creative omelette competition in support of Proyecto Juntos. €20 registration fee. Can Tomàs.

Heritage

Heritage routes: ‘The city towards the sea’. Walk through the Soto, at the foot of the Renaissance walls, and along the coastline to Figueretes, with historical explanations of the surroundings. Meeting point: Reina Sofía Park, 10:30 am. Finish: Figueretes beach. Duration: approximately 2 hours 30 minutes. Difficulty: medium (hiking footwear recommended). Registration: madinayabisa@eivissa.es · Tel. 971 392 390.

Solidarity

IFCC walk. 9-kilometre route through Sant Mateu. Departure at 10:30 am from Sant Mateu Church. Duration: two hours. Donation €5.

Hiking

Circular route in Santa Gertrudis. On the occasion of the 6th Day of Livestock Routes and Public Paths, the Platform for the Cataloguing of Public Paths of Ibiza organises a 7-kilometre route. Departure from Santa Gertrudis Church at 10:00 am, passing through Gatzara and sa Fontassa. Easy route.

One of the works in the “Feim patrimoni” exhibition at Es Polvorí in Dalt Vila. / Aisme

Exhibitions

‘Feim Patrimoni’. Exhibition of the artistic collections from the Arxiu d’Imatge i So Municipal d’Eivissa. Tuesday to Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Es Polvorí hall in Dalt Vila. Closed on public holidays. Until Sunday, 19 April.

‘Bon dia i bon acert. Matances a l’antiga’. Exhibition on traditional slaughtering practices organised by the Grup Folklòric de Sant Josep as part of the festivities. Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Can Jeroni Cultural Centre. Until 22 March.

Cris AC. ‘Latente’, photography. From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ajuntament Vell hall, Formentera. Until 28 March.

Petra Reimers. ‘Second Tribute to Mediterranean Fish’. Acrylic painting with found elements. Opening on Thursday, 19 March. Restaurante El Naranjo, Santa Eulària. Until 15 May.

Carlota Gadea Marqués. ‘Rastres d’un crit’. Galería También, Santa Gertrudis, in collaboration with SAFA. Monday to Friday from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm. Until 28 March.

El.Rol. Artworks. ‘El.Rol goes to school’. Exhibition at Escola d’Art d’Eivissa for International Women’s Day. Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Until 30 March.

Marco Zurita. ‘Cráneo’, sculptures. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until 14 April.

Mireia Colomar. ‘Emociones internas’, paintings. Hotel Ocean Drive Ibiza. Until 31 March.

Mauro García Socuéllamos. ‘Lluminositat policromàtica’, paintings. Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Sant Jaume 72 hall, Santa Eulària. Until 30 March.

Noam Ofir. ‘All that glitters is gold’, photography. Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Olas Gallery, Santa Eulària. Until 11 April.

‘Trenta-una artistes a Eivissa’. Exhibition of Ibizan women artists for International Women’s Day. Sa Nostra Sala, Aragó street, Ibiza Town. Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Until 28 March.

‘El amor las mujeres y la vida’. Works by Irene Alba and Cris AC. Can Portmany Cultural Centre, Sant Rafel. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Until 21 March.

Sohar Villegas. ‘Nous somme nus’, video and photography. La Petite Galerie, Sant Joan. Open Sundays in March from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

‘A flor de piel’. Works by Ana Lucero, Aphon Hengcharoen, Patricia Boned and Carmen Almécija. Jesús Cultural Centre. Until the end of the month.

‘Tribute to naïf painters Ibiza – 1970s’, by Amparo López. Parish house of Sant Joan. Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Sundays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Until 5 April.

MACE Focus VIII. Exhibition by William Mackinnon. 13 large-format works. Opened on Saturday, 28 February at 12:00 pm at MACE. Until 31 May.

‘Marijo Ribas’. Exhibition ‘Pedrada’ from the Biennal B programme of Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art (Palma). Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni. Until 4 April.

‘Mapa de Textures’. Group exhibition from the Biennal B programme of Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art (Palma). Espai Cultural Sa Punta des Molí, Sant Antoni. Until 4 April.

Xico Castelló Ferrer. ‘Pailebots i balandres de cabotatge’, drawings. Tuesday to Sunday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at La Mola Lighthouse, Formentera.

‘Beyond Form’. Group exhibition at Estudio Laterna. Featuring Maia Bunge, Daniel Salorio Simonet and Kaori Yabusaki. Until 25 March. Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturdays by appointment.

Empar Boix. ‘Nusos Nus’, paintings. Monday to Sunday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Baleària Hall, Ibiza port. Until 12 April.

‘Transcendental Ibiza, A Journey Through Light Codes’. Exhibition by Antonella Curti and Sofía Gómez Fonzo. Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Olas Gallery, Santa Eulària.

‘Amigos’ and ‘Tur Costa. 1990s–2000s’. Double exhibition. The first features works from the Tur-Witt private collection and the second showcases works by Tur Costa. Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Visits by appointment: 689591641. Until spring 2026.

Winter exhibition at Espacio Micus. Works by Elena Vinyàrskaya (painting), Manuel Salgado (sculpture) and Julien Maunié (painting). Espacio Micus, road from Jesús to Cala Llonga km 3. Open Sundays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or by phone appointment: 971191923. Until April 2026.

Markets

Sant Joan: Market with crafts, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Las Dalias: Crafts, clothing, accessories and products from around the world. Sant Carles. Christmas market: Saturdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sundays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mercat de sa Cooperativa: Local kilometre-zero products. Every Friday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Sant Antoni agricultural cooperative.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at Sant Jordi Hippodrome.

Forada: Market of artisan products and Ibiza gastronomy. Every Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Formentera

Sant Francesc second-hand market: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Jardí de ses Eres. Open all year round.