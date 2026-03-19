Davo, UD Ibiza player: “There are iconic stadiums in Spain, but none with views like this”

When you signed for UD Ibiza, what did you think?

First of all, because of the club itself, I saw it as a great opportunity to be in a team with the ambition and resources to reach the Segunda División. When I arrived on the island, I was really happy — it is a good team.

Before arriving, what image did you have of Ibiza?

Like most people: Ibiza means parties… But when you are playing football you don’t really focus on that, you do not have time.

Did you know there was a club like UD Ibiza?

Yes, you follow the league a bit, but I never imagined I could end up signing here.

Davo celebrates a goal in the match against FC Cartagena this season. / UD Ibiza

What surprised you most when you arrived?

Above all, the club’s resources. At previous clubs I had one physio; here you have three or four, plenty of equipment… everything you need.

And about Ibiza itself, did living here change any stereotypes you had?

When you arrive you are focused on football, but then you realise there are many things to do. I have done some hiking routes around the island and it is incredible — the views, the sea… beautiful.

If you had to convince someone on holiday in Ibiza to go and watch a match, what would you say?

It is true that UD Ibiza is still a growing project, it is only ten years old, but it is a team that has already played in Segunda División. It stands out because it is always competing to get back there. The stadium is also really beautiful. You sit in the stands and you can see the castle and the sea in the background — privileged views. There are iconic stadiums in Spain that are enclosed and impressive, but open-air, with a castle, the sea or another island in the background… I do not think there is anything like it.

When we players give a little, the fans respond.

Could going to the stadium be a way to experience a more local side of the island?

Yes, I think so. Of course it depends on how much you like football, but I would recommend it. You also get to know a bit more about the island and about a club that is growing and will be important in Spain.

What did you expect from the fans? Were you surprised by the atmosphere?

It is a club with only ten years of history, so you cannot expect 50,000 people in the stadium. But it is true that when we players give something, the fans respond. Last year in the play-offs you could really feel the support, with the flares… If we give, the people give back.

Is watching a match in Ibiza different? Does it feel different?

I would say what we mentioned before: you come to the stadium to watch football, but at the same time there is a sense of calm, with those views in the background. I have had to watch some matches from the stands, unfortunately, and at least you enjoy it a bit more than just the football [laughs].

And as a player, does it feel different from elsewhere?

No, as a professional you focus on doing your job and don’t pay much attention to that.

Davo at one of the bastions of Dalt Vila. / David Martínez 'Davo'

Beyond football, what has surprised you about Ibiza that “does not appear in the guides”?

People think Ibiza is all about Ushuaïa or Pacha, but you can go to coves, beaches, do hiking… For example, Talamanca — you can go for a walk, have lunch there… for me that is much better than partying. There is time for everything, but the island is full of beautiful spots.

When friends or family visit, what plans do you make?

Talamanca for sure — lunch at the Hostal and a walk. Es Vedrà and Cala d’Hort. I also really like Benirràs, I always go there. Ses Salines as well. There are plenty of plans for a week here — or two, or three… there is always something different to do.

If you had to choose one place on the island?

It is difficult, there are so many beautiful places. I really like Ses Salines. People say I repeat myself, but Talamanca really draws me in. There are so many places… Cala Vedella, the views from above are amazing too.

If you know the island well, there are always things to do, whatever the weather.

Ibiza is also known for its gastronomy. Do you think you can eat well here?

Yes, definitely. I live in the centre and there are places where you eat very well, like Can Tina, Buenabrasa or Es Mercat. Yemanjá, in Es Jondal, right by the sea — great food. I really enjoy eating and, as a Galician, I have quite high standards [laughs]. Whenever we can, we all go out — it is a great plan.

Have you tried traditional Ibizan cuisine?

No, not really. What is it called? Bullit de peix? I am not great with fish… even though my father is a fisherman, I cannot eat it [laughs].

Did it surprise you that such a small place has so much international cuisine?

Yes, that is true. You go to a bar and there is everything. That is a good thing — people should not think there are only a few dishes.

What do you think about the idea that there is nothing to do in Ibiza in winter?

It is true that you don’t have things like big shopping centres, but if you know the island well, there are plenty of plans, whatever the weather.

Ibiza in one word?

Magical.