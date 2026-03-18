This coastal hiking route near Sant Antoni offers one of the best walks in Ibiza

Hiking is one of the best ways to explore Ibiza beyond the main towns and beaches. The island offers a wide network of walking routes that allow visitors to discover its coastline, forests and viewpoints at a slower pace. Among them, the coastal route connecting Sant Antoni de Portmany and Cala Salada stands out as one of the most accessible and scenic walks in the west of the island.

This route follows the coastline from Sant Antoni and passes several coves, viewpoints and natural areas before reaching Cala Salada. It combines urban sections, coastal paths and natural terrain, making it an interesting option for travellers who want to experience Ibiza’s landscape while staying active during their trip.

According to the route information, the walk covers approximately 12.3 kilometres, takes around three to three and a half hours to complete, and has a moderate level of difficulty.

Starting point in Sant Antoni de Portmany

The route begins at the Town Hall of Sant Antoni de Portmany, in the centre of the town. From there, the first part of the walk follows the harbour area and the seaside promenade, where visitors can enjoy views of the entrance to the Bay of Portmany.

Mapa del Ayuntamiento de Sant Antoni de Portmany.

This section is easy to follow and allows walkers to leave the town gradually while remaining close to the coastline. As the route continues, the path moves away from the urban environment and enters quieter coastal areas.

The trail eventually reaches Caló des Moro, where the landscape begins to change and the walk becomes more natural and less urban.

Passing several coastal coves

One of the advantages of this route is that it connects several well-known spots along the west coast of Ibiza.

The trail first leads to Cala Gració, a small beach located close to Sant Antoni. A short distance further along the coast lies Cala Gracioneta, another cove that is frequently visited by both locals and travellers.

Cala Gracioneta and cala Gració. / iStock

From here, the path continues along the coastline using a mixture of coastal trails and wooden walkways. These sections run alongside the cliffs and offer open views of the Mediterranean.

During this part of the route, walkers will also pass traditional fishermen’s huts, which remain part of Ibiza’s coastal heritage and are still used in some areas.

Punta Galera and coastal viewpoints

One of the most distinctive locations along the route is Punta Galera. This area is characterised by flat rock formations that slope gently towards the sea instead of a sandy beach.

It is a popular place for visitors who want to stop, rest and enjoy the views of the west coast of Ibiza. The geological formations in this area make it one of the most recognisable landscapes along the route.

From Punta Galera, the trail continues along the coastline, passing several elevated points that offer wide views of the surrounding cliffs and the Mediterranean.

Among these viewpoints are Cap Nunó and Sa Foradada, two locations that allow walkers to observe the rugged coastline that characterises this part of Ibiza.

Punta Galera. / iStock

Arrival at Cala Salada

The final section of the route leads to Cala Salada, a well-known beach located north of Sant Antoni. The beach is surrounded by pine-covered hills and is one of the most visited natural areas in this part of the island.

Many walkers choose to take a break here before returning to Sant Antoni or continuing their visit to nearby areas.

Depending on the time of year, Cala Salada can be a good place to relax, enjoy the views or swim if weather conditions allow.

Route characteristics and difficulty

The route between Sant Antoni and Cala Salada is classified as having a medium level of difficulty, mainly due to its length and some uneven terrain along the coastal sections.

The total elevation gain is approximately 77 metres, which makes it manageable for most walkers who are used to moderate physical activity.

Cala Salada. / J. A. Riera

Although large parts of the route follow clear paths, there are also sections that include staircases carved into the rock and narrow coastal trails. For this reason, suitable footwear is recommended.

It is also recommended to bring water, comfortable clothing and sun protection, especially during warmer months.

Because of the terrain, the route is not recommended for visitors with baby strollers.

How to reach the starting point

Sant Antoni is well connected with other parts of Ibiza, which makes the starting point easy to reach.

Travellers who prefer to use public transport can take bus line 3, which connects Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni. The service usually runs approximately every thirty minutes, although the frequency may vary depending on the season.

Once in Sant Antoni, the Town Hall is located in the centre of the town and can be reached easily on foot.

A practical outdoor activity for visitors

For travellers who enjoy walking and spending time outdoors, this route offers a practical way to explore Ibiza’s coastline. The combination of accessible paths, natural landscapes and several points of interest along the way makes it a suitable option for visitors who want to include an active experience during their stay on the island.

Completing the route provides a different perspective of the west coast of Ibiza and connects several locations that are often visited separately by car. By following the coastal trail, visitors can see these areas in a continuous journey while enjoying the scenery along the way.