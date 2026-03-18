Glitterbox reveals the line-up for its 2026 residency at Amnesia Ibiza with 22 parties for the club’s 50th anniversary

Glitterbox has unveiled the line-up for its 2026 residency at Amnesia Ibiza, where it will host 22 parties every Friday between 15 May and 9 October, coinciding with the club’s 50th anniversary season.

According to the organisers, this new stage at Amnesia Ibiza marks “a new chapter” for the brand’s nights and represents the meeting point of two major names in the island’s nightlife scene. In this context, they highlight that after five decades “at the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife”, Amnesia has established itself as one of the “most respected clubs in the world”. The arrival of Glitterbox, they add, brings together two institutions “defined by unforgettable moments on the dancefloor”, from the Main Room to the Terrace.

According to the information released, Glitterbox will maintain the elements that have defined its concept during this first season at Amnesia, including its “unmistakable energy”, “exuberant spirit” and a “timeless” soundtrack. Throughout the summer, the audience will experience the same positive atmosphere, moments of connection on the dancefloor and a show featuring its collective of dancers and performers, alongside a musical selection focused on disco anthems, house classics and other timeless sounds.

Amnesia poster for the Glitterbox sessions. / Amnesia

The season will feature a line-up including some of the most influential artists in house and disco music. Among the announced names are Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Folamour, Krystal Klear, DJ Holographic, Bellaire, Dan Shake and O’Flynn, alongside Armand Van Helden, Masters At Work, David Morales, Louie Vega, Todd Terry, Derrick Carter, Carl Craig, Dimitri From Paris, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Inner City, Moodymann and Dave Lee.

Following the traditional Glitterbox formula, the line-up will also include vocalists and performers closely linked to the spirit of disco and house, with performances by Barbara Tucker and Julie McKnight. The organisation adds that more artists will be announced as the summer approaches.

The 2026 programme will also include special sets and other highlights, including performances by Denis Sulta and Skream, as well as The Ritual with Anané and Louie Vega — a concept that, according to the organisers, celebrates “the deepest roots of soulful house”.

Glitterbox’s arrival at Amnesia is part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations and, according to organisers, will shape a season that “honours the past while celebrating the present” through a concept linked to the legacy of clubbing, community and freedom on the dancefloor.

Glitterbox at Amnesia Ibiza will take place every Friday from 15 May to 9 October. Tickets and further information are available on the organisation’s official website.