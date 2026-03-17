Planning an Easter trip to Ibiza? Here are 5 things travellers should know before arriving

Every year, Easter marks one of the first major moments of the tourism season in Ibiza. As spring arrives and the days grow longer, many travellers begin to look towards the island for a short getaway before the busy summer months. The idea of discovering Ibiza without the peak-season crowds is increasingly attractive, especially for visitors who want to experience its landscapes, villages and culture at a slower pace.

However, travelling to Ibiza during Easter has its own particular rhythm. Some parts of the island are waking up after winter, others are already preparing for the upcoming summer season, and the weather can still be unpredictable. Understanding these details can make a significant difference when planning your trip.

If you are considering visiting Ibiza during Easter, here are five things worth keeping in mind before packing your suitcase.

1. Flights and accommodation can fill up quickly

Although Easter is not yet the peak summer season, it is one of the first holiday periods when tourism begins to increase noticeably in Ibiza. For that reason, flights and accommodation can become more expensive as demand rises.

Many travellers from across Europe choose these dates for a spring break, especially those looking for a sunny destination after winter. As a result, airlines often adjust prices as seats begin to sell out.

The same situation applies to hotels, rural houses and holiday apartments. Some properties reopen specifically for Easter, which increases availability, but the most popular options can still be booked weeks in advance.

Cala Llonga. / DI

If you want to find better deals, it is advisable to reserve flights and accommodation early. Planning ahead can help you secure more reasonable prices and give you access to a wider selection of places to stay. Many travellers also keep an eye on promotional offers that airlines and hotels sometimes release in the weeks leading up to Easter.

2. Spring temperatures can still be cool

Ibiza is widely associated with sunshine and warm Mediterranean weather, but during Easter the climate still feels like early spring rather than summer.

Daytime temperatures are often pleasant and comfortable for walking, sightseeing or enjoying outdoor terraces. However, mornings and evenings can still be cool, particularly near the coast where sea breezes can lower the temperature.

Visitors who expect summer-like conditions may be surprised by how fresh it can feel at certain times of the day. For that reason, it is a good idea to pack layers and bring at least one warm jacket or sweater.

Light clothing works well during sunny hours, but having something warmer will make early morning walks, sunset viewpoints and evening dinners far more comfortable.

Preparing for these variations will allow you to enjoy the island throughout the day without worrying about the changing temperatures.

3. Not everything will be open yet

One of the most common misconceptions among first-time visitors is assuming that Ibiza operates at full capacity throughout the year.

While Easter marks the beginning of the tourism season, the island is still transitioning from winter. Many restaurants, beach clubs and shops reopen around these dates, but others will remain closed until later in spring or early summer.

The Ibiza Botafoc Marina. / Vicent Marí

This situation is especially noticeable in some coastal areas that depend heavily on the summer nightlife scene. Certain famous venues and seasonal businesses may still be preparing for their official openings.

However, this does not mean that visitors will struggle to find things to do. Ibiza Town, Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni usually have plenty of open restaurants, cafés and bars during Easter. In addition, the island’s markets, viewpoints and natural landscapes remain accessible throughout the year.

For travellers who appreciate a quieter atmosphere, this partial reopening actually becomes part of the charm of visiting Ibiza in spring.

4. If the weather is good, take advantage of the beaches

Even if it is not yet summer, Easter can be one of the most beautiful times to explore Ibiza’s coastline.

Spring rains and mild temperatures leave the island’s landscapes looking particularly vibrant. The hills are still green, wildflowers often bloom across the countryside and the beaches are far less crowded than they will be in July or August.

On warm days, visiting the beach can become one of the highlights of an Easter trip. While the sea may still be cool for long swims, many travellers enjoy walking along the shore, relaxing in the sun or having lunch at one of the beach restaurants that reopen for the season.

This time of year offers a rare opportunity to appreciate Ibiza’s natural beauty without the crowds that define the peak summer months.

For photographers, hikers and nature lovers, it can be one of the most rewarding moments to explore the island’s famous coves and coastal paths.

5. Discover local traditions in the island’s villages

Easter is also a wonderful opportunity to discover a more traditional side of Ibiza.

While the island is internationally known for its nightlife, its villages maintain a strong cultural identity that becomes particularly visible during local celebrations and religious events.

A photograph of Holy Week in Ibiza. / Daniel Espinosa

Travelling through towns such as Sant Josep, Santa Gertrudis, Sant Joan or Sant Carles allows visitors to see a different rhythm of life. Small squares, local bakeries, traditional restaurants and weekly markets offer a glimpse into everyday island culture.

During Easter, some villages host religious processions and community gatherings that reflect centuries-old traditions. These events provide visitors with an authentic perspective on Ibiza that is very different from the party image often associated with the island.

Exploring the villages also makes it possible to discover local gastronomy, artisan products and rural landscapes that many travellers overlook.

A different way to experience Ibiza

For many visitors, Easter becomes the perfect introduction to Ibiza. The island is beginning to awaken after winter, yet it still maintains a calm atmosphere that disappears once the summer season begins.

With a little planning and the right expectations, this time of year offers a balanced combination of nature, culture and early-season energy.

Travellers who understand how Ibiza works in spring often discover that Easter is not simply the start of the tourist season. It is one of the most pleasant moments to experience the island at its most authentic.