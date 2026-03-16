The legendary Ibiza party Children of the 80’s becomes Rememberland and moves to this nightclub

Ibiza’s nightlife has always evolved with the times, constantly reinventing itself while preserving the spirit that made the island famous. In 2026, one of the most intriguing additions to the summer calendar arrives at one of the island’s most iconic venues. REMEMBERLAND, a new weekly event at Amnesia Ibiza, promises to transform Friday evenings into a celebration of dance music history, community and energy on the dancefloor.

The event will take place every Friday from 7:30 pm, beginning with its opening night on 15 May, as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Amnesia Ibiza. For visitors planning a holiday on the island, this new concept offers an opportunity to experience Ibiza’s clubbing culture in a format that blends music, performance and atmosphere in one of the most legendary venues in the world.

More than just another party on the island’s packed nightlife schedule, REMEMBERLAND is designed as a journey through the music that shaped generations of clubbers.

File photo of the “Children of the 80's” party. / Hard Rock

A new chapter in Ibiza’s clubbing culture

Few places have influenced global nightlife as profoundly as Amnesia Ibiza. For five decades the club has stood as a symbol of the island’s free spirit and its ability to bring people together on the dancefloor.

In 2026 the venue celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, a milestone that reflects its enduring role in shaping Ibiza’s club culture. Within this context, REMEMBERLAND emerges as one of the key additions to the anniversary programme.

The concept draws inspiration from a Friday event that, for the past ten seasons, brought together thousands of people every week at the former Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. That gathering became known for its lively atmosphere, its mix of generations and its selection of classic dancefloor hits.

Now the idea evolves into a new format within La Terraza, one of the most emblematic spaces inside Amnesia. The move brings the spirit of the event to a venue that has hosted some of the most historic moments in Ibiza nightlife.

For visitors, this means the chance to experience a familiar Ibiza tradition within a legendary setting.

The artists behind REMEMBERLAND

The creative direction of REMEMBERLAND will be led by two influential forces in Spanish club culture: DreamTeam and La Movida Ibiza.

DreamTeam, formed by Toni Peret and Quique Tejada, has played a key role in shaping dance music culture in Spain for decades. Meanwhile, La Movida Ibiza, with DJs Petit and Vázquez, has become synonymous with energetic dancefloor sessions that mix classic hits with contemporary production.

Dream Team DJing at Children of the 80’s. / HRH

Together they will lead the musical identity of the event from the DJ booth in La Terraza, working alongside the artistic and production teams that have accompanied them for years. Their aim is to preserve the recognisable musical style that made the original event so popular while expanding the experience within the scale and atmosphere of Amnesia Ibiza.

For visitors unfamiliar with the concept, the idea is simple but powerful: a celebration of the songs that defined clubbing across different eras.

A soundtrack of dancefloor classics

Each Friday, REMEMBERLAND will guide the audience through the great anthems of dance music from the past decades. The musical selection will move through pop, dance and classic club tracks that filled dancefloors throughout Ibiza’s history.

This approach reflects the event’s philosophy: it is not about nostalgia alone, but about celebrating the emotional connection that certain songs create when played on a packed dancefloor.

In practice, that means a dynamic musical journey where one moment might recall the sound of the nineties, while the next captures the energy of more recent club hits. The objective is to create a shared experience where visitors from different countries and generations recognise the music and respond together.

A photo from this summer’s opening party at Amnesia Ibiza. / PHRANK

The event has also been conceived as a hybrid between party and live show.

Throughout the evening, the atmosphere will evolve with performances, visual effects and interactive moments that appear throughout the crowd. Live acts, performers and dynamic stage elements will accompany the music, transforming the dancefloor into a constantly changing environment.

Advanced lighting, immersive visuals and special effects will form part of the production, creating an energetic setting that keeps the audience engaged from sunset onwards.

The organisers describe the experience as something that remains in constant motion. Rather than simply watching a performance, visitors become part of the atmosphere unfolding around them.

This combination of music, performance and production reflects the way Ibiza’s nightlife has evolved over the years: from simple DJ sets to multi-sensory experiences.

From sunset to the rest of the night

One of the distinctive aspects of REMEMBERLAND is its early evening schedule.

The event begins at 7:30 pm, offering a sunset atmosphere that gradually builds as the night progresses. This format allows visitors to start their evening earlier, enjoy the music in La Terraza and then decide how to continue the night afterwards.

Those who wish to stay at Amnesia can move into the club’s main programme once the evening session ends. On Fridays, that means the possibility of continuing the night with Glitterbox, one of the club’s internationally renowned residencies known for its energetic blend of house and disco music.