Diego Jiménez, SD Ibiza player: “What I like most about Ibiza is how close people are — it’s wonderful”

Ibiza is famous for many things, but football is not one of them. Have you met people who are surprised when you say “I’m going to play in Ibiza”?

Yes, to be honest, quite a few. I’ve played for many teams on the mainland and it’s true that on the island there isn’t a club with a long historic reputation, so it does surprise people a bit. We do have Peña [Deportiva], who have been doing things very well for many years; us, SD [Ibiza], who I think have also been doing things very well in recent years; and UD [Ibiza], who have made a strong push to establish themselves in Spanish football. But yes, it surprises people because they associate it more with coming here to enjoy the experience rather than to play football, and that’s not the reality. The reality is that we come here to play and to perform.

Before coming here, what image did you have of Ibiza?

I’ll tell you an anecdote. For the last six or seven years I used to come here on holiday with friends, mainly to enjoy the nightlife, because you take advantage when you’re off-season. Two summers ago I came with my girlfriend to enjoy the beaches more, the food, and to disconnect. We felt so comfortable that the subject came up and she said it would be great if I could find a team here. I was also without a club at the time. But I associated Ibiza with what everyone else associates it with. I said: once the summer ends there’s nothing here, I don’t know if I’d like living here. Life turns in strange ways: a month and a half later we started moving in the transfer market and the chance to come here appeared. My partner has always been in love with the island, so when the opportunity came up we obviously didn’t hesitate. We’ve now been here a year and a half and our idea is to stay longer.

What stereotype about the island have you discovered isn’t true after living here?

The one everyone has. I used to come in summer for a week, to Ushuaïa, to Hï [Ibiza]… I barely set foot on the beaches. When you live here you realise it’s a paradise. You have nature, spectacular coves, great food, and a wide variety of sports, not just football. Rugby, for example, which is a bit unusual, has recently been established at Es Putxet. Volleyball too — I have a colleague who plays. Futsal, which I didn’t even know existed here. Once you’re here you realise sport has much more importance than people think.

Diego Jiménez during an SD Ibiza match. / SD Ibiza

What would you say to a tourist to convince them that going to an SD Ibiza match is a good plan?

The same thing I say to people who live here. Luckily we have a wide range of teams where you can enjoy a good match. Our team plays in Segunda RFEF, with very strong teams and reserve sides. It’s a chance to watch players who will soon be in the first division or in first teams, like Barça B or Valencia Mestalla. There’s also a lot of variety in the Balearic third division with Peña Deportiva, Inter Ibiza, Portmany… In Balearic football you can see players who once played at higher levels and are now in these divisions, as well as young talents coming through from the island, who are worth getting to know. We also have UD Ibiza, who are just one step away from professional football and allow people to watch very good matches. We need to encourage visitors to go to games, come to the stadiums and enjoy an afternoon of football.

The fans are very connected to the club, and it would be great if people from outside could enjoy that closeness.

What kind of atmosphere do you experience at your matches? Do you think it’s an opportunity for visitors to experience a more local Ibiza?

Yes, in our case I think what people feel is that it’s a family club. In the stands you mostly see people who care deeply about SD Ibiza and who have been involved for many years. Family members, people close to the players and the club, youth academy players who come to watch us… I think the fans are very connected to the club, and it would be nice for people from outside to enjoy that closeness. I formed a group of friends here who had never come before. They started coming this year and now they’re regulars every Sunday, because in the end they enjoy it. Especially here in Sant Rafel, where the stadium is smaller and you feel the crowd more. Hopefully little by little more visitors will come and we’ll grow the fan base.

How would you encourage someone who is visiting the island to come to a match?

I’d tell them not to think twice. In the end, coming to watch a match costs very little and you get to enjoy two hours of football, cheering, feeling that sense of belonging. Even if you’re not from the city, if you like sport — just like you might go and watch a cycling race — you can come to a football match and feel that closeness.

When I have time, I always try to do a route or go for a walk — there are so many hiking trails with spectacular landscapes.

Beyond football, what do you like most about Ibiza?

Many things, but above all the peace and quiet during winter, autumn and spring. Life here is very pleasant. The closeness of the people — people here are wonderful. Outside football there’s a huge range of job opportunities. The food is fantastic, with a lot of variety, and then there’s nature. When I have time I always try to do a hiking route or go somewhere for a walk. There are so many trails with spectacular landscapes.

Diego Jiménez with friends after a hike to Ses Balandres, in the Santa Agnès area. / Diego Jiménez

What do you prefer: hidden coves or the more famous beaches?

I like going to the more hidden coves, although that’s mainly thanks to my partner. She has come here on holiday many times and knows the island very well because she always focused more on the beaches and knows lots of coves. I get lost with the names, but when the good weather arrives and we have some free time we try to spend the day in a cove and it’s wonderful. I like the beach and the sea, but I prefer coves where there aren’t many waves and everything is calm.

Any favourite?

I don’t know the name… We go to Cala Bassa quite often, which is very nice. There was one I went to this year with some small boat docks — I can’t remember the name now — that I loved. I’ve also been to Cala Escondida. I’ve been to almost all of them, but I don’t remember the names. My partner says, “let’s go to this cove”, I go, I leave, and I’ve already forgotten the name [laughs].

Ibiza has a reputation for intensity. Do you think that reputation is deserved or is life calmer than it seems?

Once you get into the daily routine, life is calmer than people think. In the end they’re stereotypes. People say that in Andalusia they sleep a lot and don’t work, and I lived in Andalusia for many years, my partner is from there, and that’s not true. Something similar happens here. Yes, there is a sense of calm when you settle into the routine and adapt to daily life.

The food scene is at a very high level.

What would be your ideal plan in Ibiza?

Spring, just before summer. If I had a whole day free, in the morning I’d go on a hiking route with my teammates, like we’ve done many times. Afterwards we’d go for lunch together, have a few beers and relax. After lunch, we’d go to a beach — a nice little cove close to the hiking route, because normally where there are good routes there are also coves nearby. And then in the evening, if places are open, go out and enjoy the island a bit.

Have you tried typical Ibizan dishes?

Yes, yes. It’s true that I like bullit de peix, but I’m more into rice dishes. I like all kinds of rice. To be honest I’m a bit picky with food, so typical dishes like greixonera, flaó or bullit de peix are not exactly my favourites. But wherever you go, you eat very well here. The food scene is at a very high level. A shot of hierbas ibicencas is very good though. I had never tried it before and as a digestif after a meal it’s really good.

Were you surprised by how much gastronomy there is on the island?

Yes, pleasantly surprised. When I came here in summer you tend to go to the typical places, but you don’t really know the restaurants or the smaller bars with traditional Ibizan cuisine. We love going out for meals. I actually have a list of restaurants on my phone. I ask for recommendations, write them down, and as I visit them I mark them off. I’ve been to quite a lot already and I really enjoy it. There are some I go to regularly and others I didn’t like as much and haven’t returned to, but it’s true there is a huge variety. One day you go to Santa Gertrudis, another to Santa Agnès, Sant Antoni, Santa Eulària… there’s a lot of choice.

How would you define Ibiza in one word?

Paradise.