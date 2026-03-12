Black Coffee returns to Ibiza: this is the club where he will be performing for three exclusive nights

Ibiza has always been synonymous with world-class nightlife, but every season brings new moments that redefine the island’s global reputation. In 2026, one of those defining highlights will arrive with the return of internationally celebrated DJ and producer Black Coffee, who is set to headline three exclusive nights at UNVRS, Ibiza’s pioneering hyperclub.

Scheduled for 27 May, 22 September and 1 October, these three events promise to become some of the most talked-about nights of the season. For visitors planning a trip to Ibiza, they represent far more than a typical DJ set. Instead, they offer a rare opportunity to experience a new generation of clubbing where music, architecture, technology and human connection merge into one immersive spectacle.

Ibiza’s hyperclub experience

Ibiza’s nightlife continues to evolve, and UNVRS stands at the forefront of that transformation. Conceived as the world’s first hyperclub, the venue is designed to push the boundaries of what a nightclub can be. Rather than focusing solely on music, it aims to create a complete sensory environment where sound, visuals, lighting and architectural design interact in real time.

Black Coffee. / TNL

For visitors who travel to Ibiza in search of unforgettable nights, UNVRS represents a new type of destination. The venue’s monumental scale and cutting-edge technology allow artists to shape the space itself, transforming each performance into a dynamic experience that evolves throughout the night.

Inside its vast immersive arena, music is not only heard but physically felt. The architecture amplifies sound, the lighting responds to rhythm, and digital visuals create an atmosphere that moves with the crowd. This combination turns the dancefloor into a shared journey rather than a traditional club night.

It is precisely this concept that makes Black Coffee’s return so significant.

A global icon returns to the island

Black Coffee is not simply another headliner in Ibiza’s busy summer calendar. Over the past two decades, the South African DJ and producer has become one of the most influential figures in global electronic music.

His distinctive sound blends African percussion, soulful melodies and sophisticated house and techno, creating a style widely recognised as Afropolitan House. More than a genre, it reflects a cultural narrative that connects African musical heritage with a global audience.

UNVRS is Ibiza new hyperclub. / TNL

For many Ibiza regulars, Black Coffee is already an island institution. Since 2017, he has held a hugely successful Saturday residency at Hï Ibiza, consistently attracting international crowds and shaping the sound of the island’s modern club scene.

His achievements extend far beyond Ibiza. In 2021 he won the GRAMMY Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously, confirming his status as one of the most respected producers in electronic music. Throughout his career he has collaborated with global artists including Alicia Keys, Drake, Pharrell Williams, Diplo, Usher and David Guetta.

For travellers visiting Ibiza, seeing Black Coffee perform live is often high on the nightlife wish list.

From closing party moment to 2026 highlight

Black Coffee’s upcoming appearances at UNVRS carry a special significance. The artist delivered one of the most memorable performances at the venue’s closing party last season, leaving audiences eager for his return.

In 2026, he will explore the full creative potential of the space across three carefully curated nights. Each event is expected to showcase a unique atmosphere, with immersive production elements designed specifically for the venue.

These nights will not simply feature a DJ set. Instead, they represent a collaboration between two creative forces: a visionary artist and a club built to redefine nightlife.

What visitors can expect

For travellers planning a holiday in Ibiza, the three Black Coffee dates are likely to become some of the most sought-after tickets of the year.

Visitors can expect a multi-layered experience combining:

Afro house rhythms and soulful electronic music

Immersive digital visuals synchronised with the music

African percussion and deep melodic textures

Advanced lighting and sound design integrated into the architecture

The result will be a fully immersive atmosphere where the dancefloor becomes a living ecosystem. Energy flows between artist and crowd, and the space itself evolves as the night progresses.

This is the essence of the UNVRS concept: nightlife as a collective sensory journey.

Ibiza attracts millions of visitors every year, and many choose the island specifically for its legendary nightlife. However, today’s travellers increasingly look for experiences that go beyond traditional clubbing.

Events like Black Coffee at UNVRS offer exactly that. They combine music, design and technology to create a destination experience that cannot easily be replicated elsewhere.

For visitors staying on the island in late spring or early autumn, these three nights provide an ideal opportunity to explore a different side of Ibiza’s club scene. The dates also fall outside the peak summer weeks, making them particularly appealing for travellers seeking a slightly calmer yet equally vibrant atmosphere.