Sant Carles de Peralta: the fascinating hippiest village in Ibiza

Nestled in the serene countryside of Ibiza, near Santa Eulària, Sant Carles de Peralta is a picturesque village that offers a tranquil escape from the island’s bustling nightlife. This charming village is a treasure trove of history, culture, and tradition, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic Ibiza experience. From its historic church to its vibrant markets, and stunning nearby beaches, Sant Carles captures the true essence of the island.

Sant Carles de Peralta, often simply called Sant Carles or San Carlos in Spanish, is one of Ibiza’s oldest villages, with a history that dates back centuries. The village has managed to preserve its traditional Ibizan charm, characterised by whitewashed houses, narrow streets, and a strong sense of community.

The heart of Sant Carles is its church, a beautiful 18th-century building that stands as a testament to the village’s deep-rooted faith and cultural heritage. The church, with its simple yet elegant architecture, is a focal point for local festivities and a symbol of the village’s enduring traditions.

Aerial view of Mount Sant Carles, dotted with coloured concrete sculptures by Franco Monti. / Sergio G. Cañizares

The soul of Sant Carles

Sant Carles is a hub of cultural activity, where locals and visitors alike can immerse themselves in the island’s rich traditions. One of the most notable cultural venues in the village is Las Dalias Hippy Market, a vibrant and colourful market that has been a fixture of Ibiza’s cultural scene since 1954. Originally a small roadside bar, Las Dalias has evolved into one of the island’s most iconic markets, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Las Dalias opens several days a week, offering both day and night markets. On Saturdays, the market comes alive from morning until late evening, making it the perfect place to spend the day exploring its myriad of stalls. During the summer months, you can also experience the Night Market on Mondays and Tuesdays, when the market is illuminated by fairy lights, creating a magical atmosphere perfect for an evening stroll.

At Las Dalias, you will find an eclectic mix of handmade crafts, unique jewellery, bohemian clothing, and artisanal goods, all created by local and international artists. The market also features live music, art exhibitions, and food stalls offering a taste of local and global cuisine. This blend of culture, art, and community makes Las Dalias more than just a shopping destination—it is a cultural experience that embodies the free-spirited essence of Ibiza.

Whether you are looking for a unique souvenir, a new addition to your wardrobe, or simply want to soak in the bohemian atmosphere, Las Dalias is a must-visit when in Sant Carles.

Las Dalias hippy market. / Las Dalias

Where to eat and drink

Sant Carles is home to some of Ibiza’s most beloved eateries, offering a taste of authentic Ibizan cuisine. The Bar Ca n’Anneta, also known as Bar Anita, is an iconic spot in the village. This rustic bar has been a meeting place for locals, artists, and hippies since the 1960s and is famous for its homemade hierbas, a traditional Ibizan liqueur. Bar Anita is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed meal, a drink, or simply soak in the village’s laid-back atmosphere.

For those seeking more dining options, Hotel Can Curreu restaurant offers an exquisite menu featuring local and Mediterranean dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients. This restaurant is known for its warm hospitality and idyllic setting, making it an ideal choice for a leisurely meal.

Where to stay in Sant Carles

When it comes to accommodation, Sant Carles offers a variety of options that cater to different tastes and budgets. Hotel Can Curreu is a luxurious rural hotel that combines traditional Ibizan architecture with modern amenities, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature. With its beautiful gardens, spa, and gourmet restaurant, Can Curreu is perfect for those seeking comfort and tranquillity.

Bar Anita is in Sant Carles, on the corner opposite the church. / Ca n'Anneta

For a more intimate stay, Can Gat is a charming agritourism property that offers a rustic yet comfortable experience. Guests can enjoy the serene countryside, delicious home-cooked meals, and the warm hospitality of the owners, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing getaway.

Explore the nearby beaches

Sant Carles is perfectly situated for those who wish to explore some of Ibiza’s most stunning beaches. Aguas Blancas is a favourite among locals and visitors alike, known for its golden sands and crystal-clear waters. This beach is particularly popular for its unspoiled beauty and relaxed atmosphere.

Cala Boix, with its dark sand and dramatic cliffs, offers a more secluded beach experience, while Cala Llenya is ideal for families with its shallow waters and wide sandy shore. Cala Mastella and Pou d’es Lleó are also nearby, offering idyllic spots for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the natural beauty of Ibiza’s coastline.

Sant Carles de Peralta is a hidden gem in Ibiza, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you are exploring its historic church, browsing the stalls at Las Dalias, or relaxing on one of the nearby beaches, Sant Carles provides a peaceful and authentic escape that showcases the true spirit of Ibiza. So, if you are planning a trip to the island, make sure to include a visit to Sant Carles de Peralta in your itinerary—it is an experience you will not want to miss.