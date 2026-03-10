Inside Chinois Ibiza's four-day music celebration to kick off the season

As Ibiza slowly awakens from winter, one of the island’s most anticipated early-season moments arrives with a four-day celebration at Chinois Ibiza. During the Easter weekend the club will host an extended programme of music and performances designed to mark the beginning of another summer on the island.

Running from Thursday 2 April to Sunday 5 April, the event brings together four nights of electronic music with internationally recognised DJs and rising talents, combining underground house, afro-house, tech house and organic sounds. The weekend offers a first taste of the island’s legendary nightlife before the main summer season begins.

Set inside the Ibiza Gran Hotel in Marina Botafoc – one of the most vibrant nightlife areas near Ibiza Town – Chinois has quickly become known for its community-focused atmosphere and diverse programming. After a successful fourth season that strengthened its reputation on the global clubbing circuit, the venue is preparing to continue that momentum as it heads into its fifth year.

Chinois has become known for its community-focused atmosphere and diverse programming. / Natalia Cruz

A four-night musical journey in the heart of Ibiza

The Easter programme is structured around four different events, each with its own identity and musical direction. Over the course of the long weekend, the club will host three of its most recognised series: TRIP, BOHO and the Chinois Presents showcases.

These events allow the venue to combine established international artists with emerging names, offering visitors a chance to discover new sounds alongside globally recognised DJs.

Located just a short walk from Ibiza Town, Marina Botafoc has become a popular destination for visitors who want to enjoy nightlife surrounded by restaurants, bars and waterfront views. The setting makes it easy for tourists staying in Ibiza Town or nearby hotels to move between dinner, drinks and a late-night dancefloor.

Thursday: TRIP launches the weekend

The celebrations begin on Thursday 2 April with the return of TRIP, the underground party created by Johannes Goller that has built a loyal following both on the island and internationally.

The highlight of the opening night will be the return of Detroit-raised DJ Seth Troxler, widely recognised as one of the most influential figures in modern house and techno. Known for his eclectic selections and energetic performances, Troxler’s sets often blend deep house, techno and unexpected musical influences.

Joining him on the line-up are Hugo Martinez, Cesar Vinzent and Isbel, artists who are already well known among Ibiza’s underground club community.

The TRIP events are famous for their immersive atmosphere, extended sets and dancefloor-focused energy, making them a fitting way to launch the Easter weekend programme.

Chinois Ibiza. / @benmcquaide

Friday: Afro-house rhythms with Maz

Good Friday shifts the musical direction with the second night of the celebration, as Chinois Presents welcomes Brazilian DJ and producer Maz.

Maz has gained international attention for his distinctive interpretation of afro-house, blending rhythmic percussion inspired by samba with soulful Portuguese vocals. The result is a warm and energetic sound that connects dancefloor beats with Latin and African musical traditions.

For visitors discovering Ibiza nightlife for the first time, the Friday event offers an accessible yet sophisticated introduction to the island’s electronic music scene.

The Chinois Presents series is designed to showcase artists who may not yet hold a full residency on the island but who are making waves in the global club circuit. It is also an opportunity for audiences to experience different musical styles within the same venue.

Saturday: Latin energy from Miguelle & Tons

On Saturday 4 April, the focus turns to Latin-influenced electronic music as Venezuelan duo Miguelle & Tons take the stage.

Based in Miami, the pair have developed a reputation for energetic sets that combine tech house, minimal grooves and Latin rhythms. Their first headline appearance at Chinois in 2024 proved particularly popular with audiences, helping them establish a strong connection with Ibiza clubbers.

Now returning to the venue, they will bring their signature blend of rhythmic percussion and dancefloor-driven beats to Easter Saturday.

For travellers exploring Ibiza nightlife over the long weekend, the Saturday event promises a lively atmosphere and a packed dancefloor as the weekend reaches its peak.

Paco Osuna at Chinois Ibiza. / Mario Pinta

Sunday: BOHO closes the weekend with a spiritual twist

The final night of the celebration takes place on Sunday 5 April with BOHO, an event series known for its immersive and artistic approach to clubbing.

Unlike traditional DJ nights, BOHO combines music with performance elements and a distinctive visual style, creating what organisers describe as a “promenade-style” experience that blends beach culture and club energy.

The main guest will be Dutch artist Satori, whose performances mix trance, organic house and world music influences. Known for incorporating live instruments such as the piano, guitar and karimba into his sets, Satori’s performances often blur the line between DJ set and live concert.

Joining him will be Colombian DJ Camilo Franco, a long-time Ibiza resident and award-winning producer who has been part of the island’s electronic music scene for many years. The night will also feature Isadora Mulvey, Kiriku and Nadja, completing a diverse Sunday line-up.

While Ibiza is most famous for its peak summer months, Easter has increasingly become an attractive moment to experience the island in a different way.

Spring offers mild temperatures, quieter beaches and a growing number of nightlife events as clubs begin to reopen ahead of the summer season. Visitors can spend the day exploring Ibiza Town, walking through the historic streets of Dalt Vila or enjoying seaside restaurants before heading out for a night of music.

Events such as the Chinois Easter celebration provide a preview of what the island’s nightlife will offer later in the year, but in a more relaxed atmosphere.

For music lovers, it is also an opportunity to see internationally recognised DJs in venues that are less crowded than during peak season.