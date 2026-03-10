How much do a beer and a coffee cost at the new Ibiza Parador? These are the prices at the café of the new hotel

The café at the Ibiza Parador, Pati d’Armes, offers a more informal menu designed both for hotel guests and for visitors who wish to enjoy the history and the views while sampling quality food and drinks.

Among its options, the small gourmet bites stand out for their balance between tradition and creativity, with prices ranging from €10 to €12. Recommended dishes include the 'Bikini Sandwich' with ham, Mahón cheese and rocket (€8), a brioche with Ibiza sobrasada, Mahón cheese and honey (€9), and an avocado sandwich with smoked salmon, cream cheese and trout roe (€9), combining local products with gourmet touches.

Several drink options

The drinks menu completes the experience: cocktails and mocktails range from €19 to €21, aperitifs and beers cost between €7 and €10 per glass, and red, rosé and white wines are priced between €32 and €38 per bottle. For those who prefer soft drinks, water, juices or kombucha, the selection is wide, while more exclusive spirits, such as Macallan 12, can reach €40.

Pati d’Armes also features details that make a difference: a draught beer costs €7, while a café latte is served for €6 — a price that Javier, a visitor, described as “reasonable”, highlighting the historic setting and the views that accompany each drink.

The menu offers breakfasts, brunches and light bites in a historic setting overlooking the heart of Dalt Vila, combining local products with house-made preparations in every dish.

In addition, the Ibiza Parador also has a main restaurant within the establishment, where a broader and more elaborate gastronomic proposal is served, based on local produce and traditional island cuisine, with options for both lunch and dinner.