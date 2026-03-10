Have you heard about the plane crash that happened in Ibiza?

On 7 January 1972, Iberia Flight 602, a Sud Aviation SE 210 Caravelle, was on its final approach to Ibiza Airport when a devastating plane crash occurred. The aircraft, which had departed from Madrid with a scheduled stopover in Valencia, encountered dense fog as it neared the island. Reduced visibility and navigational miscalculations led to the plane crashing into ses Roques Altes on Sa Talaia, the island’s highest peak, instantly killing all 104 people on board.

The devastating accident remains as the worst in the island’s history, leaving a lasting impact on the local community and aviation safety measures of the time.

The flight that never reached its destination

Iberia Flight 602 was a Sud Aviation SE 210 Caravelle jet operating a domestic route from Madrid to Ibiza, with a scheduled stopover in Valencia. The aircraft took off from Valencia without any reported issues, carrying 98 passengers and six crew members. It was a routine flight, with holidaymakers, business travellers, and island residents among those on board, all looking forward to their arrival to the island.

The 'Tomás Luis de Victoria', before crashing. / FUENTE: SPOTTERING.BLOGSPOT

As the aircraft approached the destination airport, dense fog blanketed the landscape, significantly reducing visibility. The pilots prepared for landing as usually, but in a tragic sequence of events, the plane crashed into the mountain of sa Talaia, the island’s highest peak at 475 metres. At 12:10 PM, the aircraft struck a rocky area known as ses Roques Altes, instantly killing all 104 people on board.

Why did the accident happen?

The investigation into the crash concluded that it was a case of Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT)—a term used to describe accidents where an airworthy aircraft is inadvertently flown into the ground due to misjudgements or errors. The dense fog was a major contributing factor, obscuring the pilots’ view of the island’s mountainous terrain.

Reports suggest that the crew may have miscalculated their altitude and location, descending too early in their approach to the airport. At the time, navigation aids and air traffic control communications were not as advanced as they are today, further increasing the risk of such an accident.

Fuselage fragments. / KIKO PÉREZ DE ROZAS/EFE

The journalist Joan Lluís Ferrer explained in an article published in Diario de Ibiza in 2022, marking the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, what the final seconds before the collision were like:

“We are almost there. Did the Three Kings bring you many presents? We will have a drink at the airport now…”. This was the comment the captain made to the control tower, recorded on the black box.

They were his last words. Because of the fog, the pilot had mistaken his position and believed he was flying over the sea, preparing to reach the runway without any further problems. A serious mistake. In reality, he was flying over the municipality of Sant Josep. Suddenly, through the thick fog, a rocky cliff appeared directly in front of him at an incredibly short distance.

The aftermath: shock and mourning in Ibiza

The crash of Flight 602 was a devastating event for the island. Rescue teams, including local authorities and volunteers from Sant Josep, faced challenging conditions as they climbed the rugged terrain of sa Talaia to reach the crash site. The wreckage was scattered across the mountainside, and the impact of the tragedy was felt across Spain.

In the days following the accident, the families of the victims arrived on the island to identify their loved ones and attend the solemn ceremonies held in their honour. The tragedy left a deep emotional scar, especially in Ibiza’s close-knit community, where loss is felt collectively.

Flight path of the aircraft that crashed in Ibiza. / DI

A memorial in the heart of the island

To commemorate the victims, locals built a small altar near the crash site on sa Talaia, which still exists today. Over the years, this place has become a quiet and respectful memorial where people come to pay their respects. Remarkably, remnants of the aircraft can still be found scattered around the area, a chilling yet powerful reminder of the tragic event.

While nature has slowly reclaimed the crash site, those who hike to Ses Roques Altes can still find pieces of twisted metal among the rocks. The memorial stands as a testament to the lives lost and to Ibiza’s resilience in the face of such tragedy.

50 years later: remembering the tragedy

In January 2022, Ibiza commemorated the 50th anniversary of the crash with various tributes. The municipality of Sant Josep organised a series of events to honour the memory of those who perished. One of the most significant projects was the screening of the documentary ‘Ibiza. Vuelo 602’, directed by José Luis Mir, which gathered testimonies from those who witnessed the aftermath of the crash firsthand.

An aircraft turbine torn off in the middle of the forest. / Kike Pérez de Rozas / EFE

This documentary provided valuable insight into the impact of the tragedy, featuring stories from first responders, journalists, and families of the victims. For many, the 50th anniversary served as an opportunity to reflect on the importance of remembering these moments in Ibiza’s history, ensuring that such events are not forgotten.

The hike up sa Talaia is one of the most rewarding in Ibiza. Reaching the summit offers breathtaking views over the island and the surrounding sea. For those interested in history, visiting the memorial at ses Roques Altes adds an extra layer of meaning to the experience. It is a quiet and reflective space, a contrast to the usual bustling tourist hotspots.

A lasting legacy

The Iberia Flight 602 tragedy remains one of the most significant events in Ibiza’s modern history. The stories of those who lost their lives, the heroic efforts of the rescue teams, and the lasting presence of the memorial site keep the memory of this event alive.

Mass in memory of the victims in the chapel that was built on the site where the plane crashed. / Buil i Mayral.

For visitors looking to understand the deeper history of Ibiza, taking the time to learn about and visit the Sa Talaia crash siteoffers a different perspective on the island—one that goes beyond its reputation as a party destination and highlights its resilience and remembrance.