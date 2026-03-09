What to pack for Ibiza in March: a practical guide for travellers

Ibiza in early spring is very different from the island most people imagine during the peak summer season. March offers quieter streets, beautiful natural landscapes and mild temperatures, but the weather can change throughout the day. If you are planning a trip at this time of year, knowing what to pack for Ibiza in March will help you make the most of your stay.

Unlike the summer months, when packing for Ibiza often means swimsuits and light clothing only, spring requires a bit more variety in your suitcase. Days can feel pleasantly warm under the Mediterranean sun, while evenings are often cool and sometimes windy. Occasional rain showers are also possible.

Here is a practical guide to help you prepare your suitcase before travelling to Ibiza in March.

Light clothing for sunny days

Although March is not yet beach season, Ibiza often enjoys bright, sunny days during early spring. Daytime temperatures typically range between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius, which means you will likely feel comfortable wearing lighter clothing while exploring the island.

S'Estanyol beach. / iStock

Long-sleeved shirts, light sweaters and comfortable trousers are good choices for daytime activities such as walking through Ibiza Town, visiting local markets or enjoying lunch on a terrace. Layers are particularly useful because the temperature can change between morning and afternoon.

Shorts are not usually necessary at this time of year. Most visitors find that long trousers or jeans are more practical. However, breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen will keep you comfortable if the sun is strong.

If you plan to spend time exploring villages such as Santa Gertrudis or Sant Josep, or visiting coastal viewpoints and beaches, dressing in layers will allow you to adapt easily to changing temperatures.

Warmer clothes for cooler evenings

One of the most important things to remember when deciding what to pack for Ibiza in March is that evenings can still feel cool.

After sunset, temperatures often drop noticeably, especially near the coast. Bringing warmer clothing will ensure that you remain comfortable if you plan to have dinner outdoors or take an evening stroll along the marina.

A medium-weight jacket, a warm jumper or cardigan, and possibly a light scarf are sensible additions to your suitcase. These items will help you stay warm when the sea breeze picks up at night.

Restaurants and terraces remain lively even outside the summer season, so having a few comfortable but slightly smarter evening outfits can also be useful if you want to enjoy Ibiza’s gastronomy.

A waterproof jacket for unexpected rain

Spring weather in the Balearic Islands can occasionally be unpredictable. While many days in March are sunny, short rain showers are not unusual.

Rain in Ibiza. / J.A.RIERA

For this reason, it is wise to pack something waterproof. A lightweight rain jacket or windbreaker will not take up much space in your suitcase but can be extremely useful if the weather changes.

This is particularly important if you plan to spend time outdoors, exploring Ibiza’s natural landscapes or walking along coastal paths.

An umbrella can also be useful, although a waterproof jacket is usually more practical when travelling.

Comfortable shoes for exploring the island

Ibiza is a fantastic destination for walking and exploring, especially during the quieter spring months. Many visitors enjoy discovering the island’s old towns, rural villages and scenic coastal viewpoints.

Comfortable footwear is therefore essential. A good pair of trainers or walking shoes will allow you to explore comfortably without worrying about uneven terrain.

If you are interested in nature and outdoor activities, you might also consider bringing proper hiking trainers. March is an excellent time for walking routes across Ibiza because temperatures are mild and the countryside is often greener after winter rains.

Many trails offer spectacular views of the Mediterranean and lead to hidden coves or cliffs that are far less crowded than during summer.

Port Sant Miquel, in Sant Joan. / iStock

Sportswear for outdoor activities

Spring is one of the best times of year to enjoy outdoor activities in Ibiza. Cyclists, runners and hikers frequently visit the island during this period because the climate is ideal for exercise.

If you enjoy staying active while travelling, packing some sportswear is a good idea. Lightweight training clothes, running shoes and breathable fabrics will allow you to comfortably enjoy activities such as cycling, hiking or running along coastal paths.

Ibiza also offers many scenic routes for nature lovers. From forest trails to coastal viewpoints, exploring the island on foot is a fantastic way to experience its quieter side.

A swimsuit, just in case

Even though March is not yet swimming season for most people, bringing a swimsuit is still a good idea.

On particularly sunny days, some visitors enjoy relaxing on the beach or even taking a quick dip in the sea. While the water is still quite cool, the experience can be refreshing.

A swimsuit can also be useful if your hotel has a heated swimming pool, spa facilities or wellness areas.

Packing a bikini or swimsuit does not take up much space in your luggage, so it is worth including one just in case you get lucky with the weather.

Sun protection is still essential

Many travellers assume that sunscreen is only necessary during the hottest summer months. However, sun protection is just as important in spring.

Even if the temperature feels mild, the Mediterranean sun can still be strong, especially during clear days. Spending several hours outdoors without protection can easily lead to sunburn.

For this reason, it is important to pack sunscreen with a suitable protection factor. Sunglasses and a hat can also help protect you if you plan to spend long periods outside.

Protecting your skin is particularly important if you are walking, cycling or exploring coastal areas where the sun reflects strongly from the sea.

Do you need a plug adapter for Spain?

Before travelling, it is also useful to check whether you need a power adapter for your electronic devices.

Archive - A man plugs in a multi-socket extension lead. / Alberto Ortega - Europa Press - Archivo

Spain uses Type C and Type F plugs, which are the standard two round-pin plugs commonly used across most of continental Europe.

Travellers coming from most European countries will usually not need an adapter because they use the same plug types.

However, visitors from the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and several Asian countries will typically need a plug adapter in order to charge their devices.

Bringing a universal travel adapter can be a convenient solution, especially if you plan to charge multiple devices such as phones, cameras or laptops during your stay.

Travel documents: check your passport

Finally, remember to check your travel documents before leaving for Ibiza.

Spain is part of the Schengen Area, which allows passport-free travel between many European countries. Visitors from other Schengen countries can generally enter Spain using a valid national identity card.

However, travellers arriving from outside the Schengen Area must carry a valid passport. This includes visitors from the United Kingdom, which is no longer part of the European Union or the Schengen Area.

Depending on your nationality, you may also need to check visa requirements before travelling, although many short tourist visits to Spain do not require one.

From peaceful beaches and scenic hiking trails to charming villages and relaxed terraces, March is a wonderful time to discover a quieter and more authentic side of the island. With the right suitcase prepared, you will be free to explore Ibiza comfortably and make the most of your trip.