The perfect weekend in Ibiza: must-see attractions you cannot miss

Are you ready to dive into a whirlwind weekend in Ibiza? Ibiza is not just a party hub; it is a mosaic of scenic beaches, charming towns, and yes, electrifying nightlife. Let’s embark on a 48-hour journey that captures the essence of Ibiza, blending relaxation, exploration, and party vibes. Grab your sunglasses, we are about to ride the Ibizan wave!

Day 1: Friday – Arrival and an evening in Ibiza Town

Afternoon: touchdown and settle in

You have just landed in Ibiza, buzzing with anticipation. First things first, drop your bags at your chosen abode. For a weekend in Ibiza, we recommend staying around Ibiza Town for its central location. Opt for a cozy flat or, if you prefer, check out the hotels here to get off to the best start.

Dalt Vila. / iStock

Evening: stroll through Dalt Vila to start your weekend in Ibiza

Refreshed and ready? Let’s head to Dalt Vila, the historic heart of Ibiza Town to start the weekend. This UNESCO World Heritage site, with its cobbled streets and medieval charm, is like stepping into another world. Wander around, soak in the history, and maybe grab some artisanal souvenirs. As the sun sets, the view from the cathedral is a must-see, offering a stunning panorama of the town and sea.

Dinner: explore local gastronomy

Even if you are here outside the summer season, fret not! Ibiza Town might be compact, but it is a treasure trove of culinary delights. Just take a leisurely stroll from Dalt Vila to the bustling streets below. You will find everything from quaint tapas bars to upscale restaurants.

The city’s vibrant gastronomic scene caters to all tastes. Whether you are craving fresh seafood, authentic Spanish dishes, or experimental fusion cuisine, Ibiza Town has you covered. Plus, the joy of discovering a hidden culinary gem while wandering the charming streets adds to the adventure of a weekend in Ibiza!

Night: experience Ibiza’s Nightlife

During summer months, the streets of La Marina are one other of the island’s nightlife hotspots. Here you can find different venues, perfect for kicking off the night with delicious cocktails in an atmosphere of joy and fun.

In winter, although the pace is slower, establishments such as Teatro Pereyra are a perfect option for those looking to extend the night a little longer.

Ibiza Town might be compact, but it is a treasure trove of culinary delights. / iStock

Day 2: Saturday – Beach hopping and sunset views

Morning: breakfast in town

If your hotel does not have breakfast service, do not worry. Vara de Rey, the port and practically in any street of the city, you will find cozy cafés where you can enjoy a delicious breakfast to start your second day of this weekend in Ibiza with energy.

In the Mercat Vell, right at the foot of the city wall, you’ll find the Croissant Show café. This establishment has been serving, of course, tasty croissants for more than three decades. But its offer is much wider: pastries, toast, eggs… And all accompanied by refreshing juices, teas and delicious coffees.

Beach time: Platges de Comte and Cala Bassa

Next up, let’s hit two of Ibiza’s most beautiful beaches (both in summer and in winter): Platges de Comte and Cala Bassa. Located both in Sant Josep, these two beaches of crystal-clear waters and soft sands are the best place to relax and recharge.

Pro tip: rent a car for the day for easy hopping between beaches.

A weekend in Ibiza is not perfect without lunch by the sea

If you are visiting us in summer, enjoy a beachside lunch at Cala Bassa Beach Club. This is the star attraction when it comes to dining at Cala Bassa. Renowned for its exquisite cuisine, CBbC offers a range of options from fresh seafood to traditional Spanish dishes. The grilled fish and paella are particularly noteworthy. Plus, the views of the turquoise waters from their terrace are simply unbeatable.

Cala Bassa. / Sergio G. Cañizares

If you choose Platges de Comte for lunch, Sunset Ashram, a bohemian-chic restaurant is a must-visit. As the name suggests, it’s famous for its sunset views, but don’t overlook its daytime charm. The menu offers a fusion of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian flavors. Think sushi rolls, curry dishes, and fresh salads. The laid-back atmosphere, combined with a stunning beach backdrop, makes for a memorable dining experience.

For those looking for a more traditional Ibizan menu, Restaurante Cala Comte is the right option. Enjoy local specialties like ‘bullit de peix’ (a type of fish stew) or ‘arroz a banda’ (rice cooked in fish stock). Dining here feels very authentic, with the sea just a few steps away.

Afternoon: relax or explore

Spend your afternoon lounging on the beach or, for the more adventurous, try paddleboarding. The calm waters of Platges de Comte are perfect for beginners.

Dinner and a taste of Ibiza’s party scene

When the sun dips below the horizon, Ibiza transforms into a culinary playground, offering an array of dinner options that cater to every palate. The island is a gastronomic mosaic, blending traditional Spanish flavors with avant-garde and international cuisine.

In Sant Josep, Cas Costas offers a rustic yet refined dining experience. Specializing in organic, locally-sourced ingredients, this grill and market garden is a haven for those seeking fresh, Mediterranean flavors in a charming setting.

Over in the bustling heart of Ibiza Town, Roto stands out with its vibrant atmosphere and creative dishes. This place is a fusion of art and flavor, where each dish is crafted to delight both the eyes and the taste buds.

For a more romantic and unique setting, head to Sa Capella near Sant Antoni. Housed in a former church, this restaurant offers a dramatic ambiance, perfect for enjoying traditional Ibizan cuisine with a modern twist.

If you are in Santa Eulària, do not miss Maymanta located in the Aguas de Ibiza hotel. This rooftop gem provides a culinary journey led by renowned chef Omar Malpartida, showcasing inventive dishes inspired by Peruvian flavors with stunning views of the Mediterranean.

But Ibiza’s dining scene extends far beyond these gems. The island is dotted with a plethora of eateries, from cozy tapas bars nestled in narrow lanes to upscale restaurants overlooking the sea. Whether you’re craving authentic Spanish tapas, innovative fusion cuisine, or fresh seafood right off the boat, Ibiza caters to all tastes.

Post-dinner, check out Ibiza’s party scene for the weekend.

Day 3: Sunday – Leisurely morning and departure

Brunch and Old Town exploration

Sleep in, you deserve it! For lunch, Ca n’Alfredo, in Vara de Rey, is one of the most typical Ibiza restaurants in town.

Post-lunch, take a leisurely stroll around the old town, maybe pick up some last-minute souvenirs at the harbour market.

Afternoon: farewell Ibiza

As your weekend comes to a close, it is time to bid farewell to this magical island. Whether you are heading to the airport or the ferry, leave a bit early to savor those final views of the Mediterranean.

There you have it, folks, a whirlwind weekend in Ibiza! From historic sights to beach lounging, and from tranquil sunsets to lively nights, Ibiza has it all. Remember, the island has more secrets to reveal, so a return trip is always a good idea.