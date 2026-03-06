Discover this secret cove in Ibiza, a spot with a distinctive charm

Are you in search of a secret cove in Ibiza? Do you wish to escape the crowds and uncover idyllic spots? In this article, we present one of the island’s most beautiful and hidden coves, perfect for a day away from the hustle and bustle, allowing you to reconnect with nature.

Renowned for its natural beauty and tranquillity, Es Portitxol provides an authentic taste of Ibiza for those seeking a more peaceful retreat. It is a small, pebbly beach framed by dramatic cliffs and lush Mediterranean vegetation. The beach itself is less than 50 metres long, making it one of the more intimate spots on the island. The clear, turquoise waters are perfect for swimming and snorkelling, offering a glimpse into the rich marine life of the area.

Location and accessibility

Es Portitxol is located on the northern coast of Ibiza, near the quaint village of Sant Carles de Peralta. This secluded spot is a haven for those looking to escape the more crowded tourist areas.

To reach this secret cove, you will need a bit of adventurous spirit, as the journey involves a short hike. From Sant Carles, follow the signs towards Cala Boix and then take the detour towards the sea. The final part of the journey is on foot, descending a rocky path that might be challenging for some but is certainly rewarding. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended for this trek.

Services and amenities

One of the defining characteristics of Es Portitxol is its untouched, natural state. There are no facilities or services available on the beach itself, which means no sunbeds, umbrellas or lifeguards. This lack of amenities is part of the charm for many visitors, as it ensures the beach remains pristine and unspoiled.

However, it also means that visitors need to come prepared. Bringing your own supplies such as water, snacks and sun protection is essential.

One of the defining characteristics of Es Portitxol is its untouched. / Baleares Travel

Dining options near Es Portitxol

While this secret cove does not have any on-site restaurants, there are several excellent dining options in the nearby areas.

Sant Carles de Peralta, just a short drive away, offers a variety of restaurants and cafes where you can enjoy traditional Ibicenco cuisine. Can Toni Mariano and Ca n’Anneta (Bar Anita) are local favourites, known for their delicious dishes and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

For those willing to explore a bit further, the nearby beach of Cala Boix has a couple of seaside restaurants offering fresh seafood with stunning ocean views.

Bar Anita, in Sant Carles. / DI

Visitor recommendations

Visitors to Es Portitxol should come prepared for a day of relaxation and exploration. Given the rocky nature of the beach, water shoes can be very helpful.

The waters around this secret cove are perfect for snorkelling, so bringing along snorkelling gear is a great idea. The area’s underwater scenery is fascinating, with a variety of fish and other marine creatures to observe.

Given the lack of shade on the beach, bringing an umbrella or a beach tent can provide much-needed relief from the sun.

The beach is also a fantastic spot for photography enthusiasts, with its stunning natural landscapes and clear waters providing excellent photo opportunities.

Other points of interest of this secret cove

A short drive from the Es Portitxol, you can explore the traditional village of Sant Carles de Peralta, known for its charming whitewashed buildings and the historic church of Sant Carles. The village also hosts a popular hippy market, Las Dalias, where you can find unique handicrafts, jewellery, and clothing.

Las Dalias hippy market. / Las Dalias

For nature lovers, the nearby Cala Boix and Pou des Lleó beaches offer additional opportunities for exploration.

Hiking enthusiasts will enjoy the coastal paths that offer stunning views of the rugged coastline and the azure Mediterranean Sea.

Es Portitxol is a true hidden paradise in Ibiza, offering visitors a serene escape from the island’s more crowded and commercialised areas. Its secluded location, natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere make it a perfect spot for those looking to unwind and connect with nature.

While it may require a bit more effort to reach this secret cove, the rewards of this idyllic secret cove are well worth the journey.