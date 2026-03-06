Could this beach in Ibiza be the remains of Atlantis?

The mystical allure of Atlantis, whose actual name is Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, is a hidden treasure waiting to be explored on the beautiful island of Ibiza. This unique location is not just a sight to behold but also a journey into the island’s rich history and enchanting legends.

The legend of Atlantis

The name Atlantis is inspired by the legendary sunken city described by Plato. Visitors to Sa Pedrera often find themselves transported to a mythical world where the jagged rock formations and natural pools resemble the ruins of an ancient civilisation. This illusion is so powerful that it has led to the spot being colloquially referred to as Ibiza’s very own Atlantis.

According to local lore, the area’s strange rock formations and mysterious ambiance gave rise to the belief that this place was once part of the lost city of Atlantis.

The perfect diagonal cuts in the rocks create structures that resemble ancient ruins submerged and then re-emerged from the depths of the ocean. This ethereal quality, combined with the serene beauty of the site, has made it a popular spot for those seeking a mystical experience.

The name Atlantis is inspired by the legendary sunken city described by Plato. / iStock

Historical significance

In reality, Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort was a sandstone quarry used from the 16th century. The stone extracted here helped build the walls of the Dalt Vila and other structures in Ibiza Town, which are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The quarry’s unique formations were later embraced by the hippie community in the 1960s, who adorned the rocks with carvings of Buddhas, fish and other mystical symbols, adding to its surreal landscape.

The sandstone from this quarry was highly prized for its quality and was transported by ship to various parts of the island for construction purposes. Over time, the quarry was abandoned, leaving behind the fascinating shapes and cavities that are seen today.

These were further enhanced by the hippies who made this place their haven in the 1960s, transforming it into an open-air gallery of spiritual and psychedelic art. Carvings of deities, peace symbols and other artistic expressions can still be seen etched into the rock, reflecting the countercultural movement that thrived in Ibiza during that era.

How to get there

Reaching Atlantis is an adventure in itself. The journey begins with a drive from Ibiza Town, approximately 30 minutes, heading towards Cala d’Hort. From there, you will need to navigate a dirt road near Torre des Savinar. Parking is available but can get crowded during peak times.

Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort was a sandstone quarry used from the 16th century. / iStock

The hike to Atlantis is not for the faint-hearted. The trail is steep and rugged, making it essential to wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring plenty of water. The descent takes about 40 minutes, but the stunning views of Es Vedrà and the Mediterranean make every step worthwhile.

It is advisable to start your hike early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the intense midday sun.

What to expect

Upon arrival, you will be greeted by an otherworldly landscape of sandstone cliffs and natural pools filled with crystal-clear seawater. These pools, carved by the relentless action of the waves, offer a refreshing respite from the heat and a perfect spot for swimming and snorkelling.

The site’s tranquillity and natural beauty make it a perfect spot for meditation and relaxation.

However, be mindful of your surroundings. The area is natural and undeveloped, meaning there are no facilities or lifeguards. Bring everything you need for a day out, including sun protection, snacks and a camera to capture the breathtaking scenery.

Sa Pedrera de Cala d'Hort. / iStock

Tips for the journey

Safety first : the path to Atlantis is steep and can be slippery. Good hiking shoes are a must. Avoid flip-flops at all costs.

: the path to Atlantis is steep and can be slippery. Good hiking shoes are a must. Avoid flip-flops at all costs. Stay hydrated : bring plenty of water, especially during the hot summer months.

: bring plenty of water, especially during the hot summer months. Pack essentials : sunscreen, a hat, swimwear and a towel are essential. Snacks and a light meal can keep you energised for the hike back.

: sunscreen, a hat, swimwear and a towel are essential. Snacks and a light meal can keep you energised for the hike back. Time your visit : the best time to visit is during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the harsh sun. Aim to leave at least an hour before sunset to ensure a safe ascent.

: the best time to visit is during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the harsh sun. Aim to leave at least an hour before sunset to ensure a safe ascent. Respect the environment: Atlantis is a natural reserve. Take your rubbish with you and respect the local flora and fauna.

Atlantis, or Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, is a must-visit for those seeking a unique and mystical experience in Ibiza. Its combination of historical significance, natural beauty and the allure of legend makes it a compelling destination.

Just remember, the journey is as much a part of the adventure as the destination itself. So lace up your hiking boots, pack your essentials and set out to discover the hidden gem of Ibiza’s coastline.