A new immersive chapter is coming to Ibiza nights in 2026

Ibiza’s nightlife scene has long been defined by innovation, and the island continues to push boundaries with new formats that combine music, technology and large-scale production. For the 2026 season, one of the most anticipated creative projects will arrive on Tuesday nights at UNVRS, where Anyma will present a new residency concept titled AEDEN.

The residency follows a completely sold-out season in 2025 and marks the next phase in the artist’s evolving creative universe. Running across the summer months from June to September, the concept positions Ibiza once again at the centre of global experimentation within electronic music performance.

A residency built for Ibiza’s newest venue

The new concept has been developed specifically for UNVRS, described as the world’s first hyperclub. Conceived by The Night League, the venue aims to merge the scale of a large arena with the emotional intensity of a traditional nightclub.

This approach defines the environment in which AEDEN will unfold. The architecture, technology and sound systems of UNVRS have been designed to create a space where large-scale production does not sacrifice intimacy on the dancefloor.

Anyma will present a new residency concept titled AEDEN. / Damiano Alessandri

For Ibiza, a destination that has consistently reinvented its nightlife model over the decades, this venue represents a new chapter. UNVRS combines monumental staging with a focus on connection between audience and artist, a balance that the residency aims to explore further.

The concept behind AEDEN

AEDEN represents a new phase in Anyma’s artistic development. The project builds on themes that have shaped his previous work: the relationship between technology and nature, the boundaries between humanity and digital identity, and the role of immersive environments in shaping musical experiences.

Within UNVRS, these ideas are translated into a fully integrated audiovisual narrative. Rather than functioning as a standard DJ residency, the concept treats the venue itself as part of the performance. Architecture, visual design, lighting and sound evolve together throughout the night.

The result is intended to create an environment in which music and visual storytelling unfold simultaneously, transforming the dancefloor into a shared space of exploration.

A global tour that begins in Ibiza

The Ibiza residency forms part of the AEDEN Global Tour 2026, a series of carefully selected performances around the world. However, the Ibiza edition of the project will hold a particular significance.

While the tour will visit other cities, the show presented at UNVRS has been designed specifically for the hyperclub’s layout and technological capabilities. The space allows the concept to reach its full scale, making Ibiza the natural starting point for this new chapter.

The Ibiza residency forms part of the AEDEN Global Tour 2026. / TNL

The project will follow Anyma’s headline appearance at Coachella, where the concept will debut to a global audience before expanding to other destinations.

Matteo Milleri and the evolution of Anyma

Behind the Anyma project is Italian artist Matteo Milleri, who has established himself as one of the most influential creative figures in contemporary electronic music.

His work extends beyond music production into a multidisciplinary approach that blends visual art, technology and storytelling. Over recent years, Anyma has become known for shows that combine melodic techno with large-scale digital visuals, creating performances that blur the line between concert, installation and club experience.

One of the most notable milestones in his career came when he became the first electronic artist to hold a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, a venue recognised for its advanced immersive technology.

His creative narrative has also unfolded through a trilogy of releases: 'Genesys' (2023), 'Genesys II' (2024) and 'The End of Genesys'. These projects explored themes of digital evolution, artificial intelligence and human identity, laying the conceptual groundwork for the transition into the AEDEN era.

Anyma has become known for shows that combine melodic techno with large-scale digital visuals. / TNL

Ibiza as a hub for immersive electronic culture

The island has long served as a testing ground for new ideas in electronic music. From the early development of DJ residencies to the integration of large-scale visual production, Ibiza often acts as the place where new concepts are introduced before expanding globally.

The arrival of UNVRS reinforces this role. By combining the scale of an arena with the immediacy of a club environment, the venue introduces a format that differs from traditional festival stages or conventional nightclubs.

Within this setting, the AEDEN residency aims to demonstrate how immersive technology can enhance the emotional connection between music and audience without losing the spontaneity that defines club culture.