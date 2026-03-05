Ibiza airport connections: discover how to reach the main towns without a taxi

Landing in Ibiza does not have to mean rushing straight into a taxi or hiring a car. Even outside the summer season, public transport from Ibiza airport remains a practical, affordable and reliable option—as long as you know how the system works. In winter, services are fewer, but the key routes stay active and well connected through Ibiza Town, the island’s transport hub.

Whether you are visiting for a quieter break, staying long-term, or travelling on a budget, here is a clear, up-to-date guide on how to get from Ibiza airport to Ibiza Town, Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària by bus, using the lines that operate all year round.

First things first: public transport from Ibiza airport in winter

In winter, only one bus line runs directly from the airport: the L10. Seasonal summer routes disappear, which means most journeys involve one simple change in Ibiza Town. The good news? Connections are straightforward, buses are comfortable, and the journey gives you a first glimpse of the island beyond the tourist hotspots.

File photo of two buses in front of Cetis. / Toni Escobar

The easiest route: Ibiza Airport to Ibiza Town (L10)

A direct connection, all year round

If your destination is Ibiza Town, you are in luck. The L10 bus connects Ibiza airport directly with the city centre and operates 365 days a year.

This route links the airport with key points such as the harbour area and the main bus station at CETIS, right in the heart of town. The journey usually takes 15 to 20 minutes, depending on traffic, making it the fastest and most convenient public transport option from the airport.

Ibiza Town is the island’s transport nerve centre. From here, buses fan out to every corner of Ibiza, making the L10 the starting point for almost any winter journey.

Heading west: Ibiza airport to Sant Antoni

No direct bus, but an easy connection

In winter, there is no direct airport bus to Sant Antoni, but getting there is still straightforward with one change in Ibiza Town.

Option 1: L10 + L3 (via Sant Rafel)

Take the L10 from the airport to Ibiza Town (CETIS).

Change to the L3, which connects Ibiza Town with Sant Antoni via Sant Rafel.

This is one of the most commonly used routes by residents. The journey takes you through the centre of the island, passing rural landscapes, almond trees and traditional fincas before descending towards the bay of Sant Antoni.

Option 2: L10 + L8 (via Sant Josep)

Take the L10 to Ibiza Town.

Change to the L8, which runs via Sant Josep before reaching Sant Antoni.

This alternative route is ideal if you are staying in the south of the island or want to travel through one of Ibiza’s most picturesque inland villages.

Total journey time: around 45 to 60 minutes, depending on waiting times and traffic.

Sant Antoni bus station in a file photo. / Vicent Mari

Travelling east: Ibiza airport to Santa Eulària

A smooth connection via Ibiza Town

Santa Eulària, known for its relaxed atmosphere and seaside promenade, is also easily reached in winter using a combination of buses.

Take the L10 from Ibiza airport to Ibiza Town.

Change to the L13, which connects Ibiza Town with Santa Eulària along the east coast.

The route follows a gentle coastal line, with flashes of blue sea and residential neighbourhoods gradually giving way to Santa Eulària’s marina and town centre.

Total journey time: approximately 45 minutes.

What to expect when travelling by bus in winter

Travelling by bus in Ibiza during winter feels different to summer. It is calmer, quieter and more local.

Here is what you should know:

Reduced frequency : buses do not run as often as in summer, so checking timetables is essential.

: buses do not run as often as in summer, so checking timetables is essential. Tickets : bought directly from the driver (cash is always accepted; card payment is often available).

: bought directly from the driver (cash is always accepted; card payment is often available). Luggage : buses are well adapted for airport travellers.

: buses are well adapted for airport travellers. Timings: late-night or very early-morning arrivals may require a taxi.

Despite fewer services, buses are punctual and well used by residents, making them a reliable choice if you plan ahead.

A bus stop in Ibiza. / Marcelo Sastre

Bus vs taxi in winter: which is better?

Bus : ideal for budget-conscious travellers, longer stays and those comfortable with one change.

: ideal for budget-conscious travellers, longer stays and those comfortable with one change. Taxi: faster door-to-door service, especially late at night or with lots of luggage, but significantly more expensive.

For many visitors, combining the L10 with another line strikes the perfect balance between cost and convenience.

Why starting your trip by bus makes sense

Choosing public transport is not just about saving money. It is a way to see Ibiza as locals do, passing through villages, countryside and everyday neighbourhoods before reaching your destination.

It is also a more sustainable way to explore the island—something increasingly important for a place as unique and fragile as Ibiza.

Ready to plan your winter arrival in Ibiza?

Now that you know exactly how to get from Ibiza airport to Ibiza Town, Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària by bus, planning your arrival is easier than ever.

Check current timetables, plan your connection through Ibiza Town, and start your trip the smart way.

Discover more practical travel guides and insider tips on Living Ibiza and make the most of the island—no car required.