Jean-Michel Jarre to make Ibiza debut at Amnesia’s 50th anniversary

French composer and producer Jean-Michel Jarre will make his Ibiza debut this summer with an exclusive live performance at Amnesia. The club has announced the show as one of the standout moments of its 50th anniversary celebrations, confirming that it will take place on the venue’s iconic terrace.

Amnesia Ibiza describes Jarre as one of the most influential artists in electronic music, highlighting how, for more than five decades, he has driven a futuristic vision of the genre. With 22 studio albums and more than 85 million records sold worldwide, the French creator has positioned his work at the intersection of technology and innovation, the club notes.

“Amnesia is a journey, an escape from time. There is no past or future, only the intensity of the moment. That space of freedom is where my music has always lived. I am delighted to give my first concert in Ibiza at Amnesia to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary”, Jarre said in comments shared by Amnesia Ibiza.

Another performance by DJ Jean-Michel Jerre. / Amnesia

The club emphasises that the artist has drawn millions to record-breaking concerts and placed technology at the centre of his productions. Amnesia points out that Jarre pioneered the use of multi-channel audio, virtual reality and the metaverse in live performance, staging immersive productions at landmark locations including the Eiffel Tower, Pompeii, the Pyramids of Egypt, the Sahara Desert, the Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Masada and the Dead Sea.

In this context, Amnesia believes his Ibiza debut will offer “an exceptional opportunity to experience the French visionary in a more intimate format” and to explore his creative universe within the legendary terrace setting of the club.

The evening will also feature a performance by Berlin-based artist Joplyn. Amnesia Ibiza says her sound blends ethereal vocals, melodic depth and cinematic production with a contemporary electronic sensibility, describing her appearance as a natural complement to Jarre’s legacy in live electronic performance.

Opening the night will be a DJ set from Les Schmitz, an Amnesia resident since 2003. The club underlines his long-standing connection to the island’s evolving sound and nightlife culture, as well as his understanding of the venue’s acoustics and the crowd’s energy, guiding the session towards its climax.

The event forms part of Amnesia’s 50th anniversary programme, which the organisation presents as proof that, after five decades at the forefront of electronic music, the club retains its ability to surprise and deliver new experiences. The anniversary carries a clear message: an invitation to dance in a space that has shaped lives, relationships and professional careers.

The club reaffirms its role as a meeting point for scenes, cultures and identities, and renews its commitment to the venue, the music and the people who inhabit it. Amnesia Ibiza maintains that what is felt on the dancefloor endures, and that it remains a shared territory defining club culture across generations.