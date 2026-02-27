Argy and ARTBAT reunite at Hï Ibiza with four-date residency

Argy and ARTBAT have announced a special four-date residency at Hï Ibiza, taking place on consecutive Thursdays throughout May. Promoted by The Night League, the project is being presented as a creative meeting “set to become one of the defining milestones” of the 2026 season on the island.

The concept goes beyond a simple series of performances. Organisers describe it as a residency with its own identity and an artistic narrative designed specifically for Ibiza. At the heart of the collaboration lies a brand-new joint production, marking the pair’s first time back in the studio together since the release of ‘Tibet’ in November 2022. The new track will provide the soundtrack to the four nights and is expected to “grow in intensity and symbolism” over the course of the month, culminating in its official release the day after the closing party.

The opening and closing nights will be defined by extended back-to-back sets described as “exclusive to Ibiza”, while the two central dates will allow each artist to perform solo before reuniting for a joint finale. The Night League portrays the structure as a “coherent artistic arc” balancing collaboration and individuality.

The promoter notes that Argy arrives at this residency during a period of creative expansion linked to his New World and NEWORLD II concepts, highlighting tracks such as ‘Tataki’, ‘Aria’, ‘Sierra’ and ‘Melodia’ with MEDUZA, as well as ‘Voices in My Head’ with Anyma — releases that have amassed “hundreds of millions of streams” and achieved Gold certifications.

As for ARTBAT, the Ukrainian duo mark a decade of international consolidation, with accolades including Mixmag Stars of the Year and Number 1 Best Selling Artists. Their recent output includes remixes and releases such as ‘Return to Oz’, ‘Hollow’ and ‘Horizon’, alongside collaborations with David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat and Vintage Culture.

The Night League adds that both artists have strengthened their ties with the promoter through performances such as the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, where ARTBAT presented UPPERGROUND and Argy celebrated the launch of NEWORLD II, as well as Argy’s appearance in 2025 as part of Anyma’s residency at UNVRS.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hï Ibiza continues to develop its “Connecting Cultures” narrative, with the Argy & ARTBAT residency described as fully embodying that vision.

Argy, a Greek-born producer, arrives in Ibiza amid growing international momentum, while ARTBAT, the Kyiv-formed duo, remain one of the most recognisable names in melodic techno on the global circuit.