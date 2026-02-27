All the menus from Ibiza’s ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’ 2026 (a guide so you don’t miss a thing)

Discover some of the world’s UNESCO World Heritage cities without leaving Ibiza Town. That is the idea behind the 13th edition of ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’, the programme organised by Ibiza Town Council offering themed menus from 23 February to 29 March.

A total of eleven restaurants in the city are serving these set menus at €30. Below is a full guide to the proposals and the days on which they are available.

Blavós (Córdoba)

Starter: Salmorejo

Main course: Oxtail stew

Dessert: Torrija (Spanish-style brioche soaked in milk and fried)

Available every lunchtime, Monday to Sunday.

Blavós' proposal. / DI

Ca n’Alfredo (Ibiza)

Starter: Sofrit pagès croquettes or marinated gerret (local fish)

Main course: Borrida de ratjada (Ibizan ray stew) or arroz de matanzas (minimum two people)

Dessert: Lemon sorbet with Ibizan herbal liqueur or a combination of flaó and greixonera

Available lunchtimes Tuesday to Friday and Thursday and Friday evenings.

'Borrida de ratjada' by Ca n'Alfredo. / DI

Cafetería Pepe (Ibiza)

Starter: Ibiza tomato salad

Main course: Line-caught squid in its own ink

Dessert: Flaó (traditional Ibizan cheesecake with mint)

Available Thursday to Saturday evenings.

Flaó from Cafetería Pepe. / DI

Pizzería Nap (Italy)

Starter: Burrata from Puglia with tomato and rocket

Main course: Pizza Ibiza (mozzarella, Parma ham, aubergine in tomato ragù, Parmesan and olive oil) or Pizza Nap (mozzarella, guanciale, rocket, truffle cream and olive oil)

Dessert: Tiramisu

Available every lunchtime and evening (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays in February).

A pizzas from Pizzería Nap. / DI

Ebusus CBbC (Mexico)

Appetiser: Crispy cochinita pibil croquette with mild jalapeño emulsion

Starter: Traditional chicken chilaquiles

Main course: Crispy tempura cod taco with black garlic mayonnaise and coriander and chilli sauce or slow-cooked beef birria with stewed beans

Dessert: Creamy dulce de leche flan

Available lunchtimes Monday to Friday and every evening except Saturday.

Part of the Mexican menu at Ebusus. / DI

Bes Talamanca (International cuisine)

Starter: Jabugo ham croquettes and mushroom croquettes with truffle

Main course: Salmon with teriyaki sauce and vegetables

Dessert: Cheesecake

Available every lunchtime.

Bes' croquettes. / DI

El Hotel Pacha (Italy)

Appetiser: Focaccia

Starter: Burratina salad (rocket, pine nuts, pistachios and pesto) or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos

Main course: Breaded beef fillet with truffle mash or truffle and mushroom risotto

Dessert: Tiramisu

Available every lunchtime and Friday to Sunday evenings.

Risotto from El Hotel Pacha. / DI

Restaurante Pitiuso (Lyon)

Starter: Salmon tartare in two textures or mixed-leaf salad with crispy chicken and red fruit and fig vinaigrette

Main course: Slow-cooked beef cheek with truffle sauce and creamy mashed potato or filleted gilt-head bream with lobster and langoustine sauce

Dessert: Warm apple tarte tatin with vanilla ice cream or chocolate fondant with milk foam

Available lunchtimes and evenings Tuesday to Saturday.

Lyonnais dish from Restaurante Pitiuso. / DI

Pizzería Alegría (Naples)

Starter: Paparuol mbuttunat (roasted pepper roll stuffed with aubergine, courgette, black olives, capers and anchovies) or supplì (rice croquettes with tomato sauce, Parmesan and a smoked provola centre)

Main course: Pasta alla genovese (short ziti with white onion ragù and beef slow-cooked for more than eight hours) or gnocchi alla sorrentina (baked with tomato and basil sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella)

Dessert: Caprese (chocolate and almond cake served with cream) or sfogliatella (pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta, cinnamon and candied fruit)

Available every lunchtime except Monday and Friday, and Tuesday to Thursday evenings.

Neapolitan specialty from Pizzería Alegría. / DI

La Vaca Argentina (Argentina)

Starter: Criollo sausage, mixed leaf salad or Argentine empanada

Main course: Argentine mixed grill with side dish

Dessert: Selection of homemade desserts

Available Tuesday to Friday lunchtimes.

La Vaca Argentina meat. / DI

Can Mario (Argentina)

Starter: Provolone porteño (with chorizo and blood sausage) or beef empanada with Malbec

Main course: Beef flank steak, ribeye (Can Mario style) or picanha with side dish (baked potato, mixed salad or chips)

Dessert: Homemade flan with dulce de leche or crêpe with dulce de leche

Available every lunchtime.