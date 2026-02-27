Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

All the menus from Ibiza’s ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’ 2026 (a guide so you don’t miss a thing)

Eleven restaurants are taking part in the 13th edition of the initiative

Plate of 'frita de calamar'.

Marta Torres Molina

Discover some of the world’s UNESCO World Heritage cities without leaving Ibiza Town. That is the idea behind the 13th edition of ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’, the programme organised by Ibiza Town Council offering themed menus from 23 February to 29 March.

A total of eleven restaurants in the city are serving these set menus at €30. Below is a full guide to the proposals and the days on which they are available.

Blavós (Córdoba)

  • Starter: Salmorejo
  • Main course: Oxtail stew
  • Dessert: Torrija (Spanish-style brioche soaked in milk and fried)

Available every lunchtime, Monday to Sunday.

Propuesta de Blavos

Ca n’Alfredo (Ibiza)

  • Starter: Sofrit pagès croquettes or marinated gerret (local fish)
  • Main course: Borrida de ratjada (Ibizan ray stew) or arroz de matanzas (minimum two people)
  • Dessert: Lemon sorbet with Ibizan herbal liqueur or a combination of flaó and greixonera

Available lunchtimes Tuesday to Friday and Thursday and Friday evenings.

Borrida de ratjada de Ca n'Alfredo

Cafetería Pepe (Ibiza)

  • Starter: Ibiza tomato salad
  • Main course: Line-caught squid in its own ink
  • Dessert: Flaó (traditional Ibizan cheesecake with mint)

Available Thursday to Saturday evenings.

Flaó de la cafetería Pepe

Pizzería Nap (Italy)

  • Starter: Burrata from Puglia with tomato and rocket
  • Main course: Pizza Ibiza (mozzarella, Parma ham, aubergine in tomato ragù, Parmesan and olive oil) or Pizza Nap (mozzarella, guanciale, rocket, truffle cream and olive oil)
  • Dessert: Tiramisu

Available every lunchtime and evening (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays in February).

Una de las pizzas de Pizzería Nap

Ebusus CBbC (Mexico)

  • Appetiser: Crispy cochinita pibil croquette with mild jalapeño emulsion
  • Starter: Traditional chicken chilaquiles
  • Main course: Crispy tempura cod taco with black garlic mayonnaise and coriander and chilli sauce or slow-cooked beef birria with stewed beans
  • Dessert: Creamy dulce de leche flan

Available lunchtimes Monday to Friday and every evening except Saturday.

Parte del menú mexicano de Ebusus

Bes Talamanca (International cuisine)

  • Starter: Jabugo ham croquettes and mushroom croquettes with truffle
  • Main course: Salmon with teriyaki sauce and vegetables
  • Dessert: Cheesecake

Available every lunchtime.

Croquetas de Bes

El Hotel Pacha (Italy)

  • Appetiser: Focaccia
  • Starter: Burratina salad (rocket, pine nuts, pistachios and pesto) or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos
  • Main course: Breaded beef fillet with truffle mash or truffle and mushroom risotto
  • Dessert: Tiramisu

Available every lunchtime and Friday to Sunday evenings.

Risotto de El Hotel Pacha

Restaurante Pitiuso (Lyon)

  • Starter: Salmon tartare in two textures or mixed-leaf salad with crispy chicken and red fruit and fig vinaigrette
  • Main course: Slow-cooked beef cheek with truffle sauce and creamy mashed potato or filleted gilt-head bream with lobster and langoustine sauce
  • Dessert: Warm apple tarte tatin with vanilla ice cream or chocolate fondant with milk foam

Available lunchtimes and evenings Tuesday to Saturday.

Plato lionés de Restaurante Pitiuso

Pizzería Alegría (Naples)

  • Starter: Paparuol mbuttunat (roasted pepper roll stuffed with aubergine, courgette, black olives, capers and anchovies) or supplì (rice croquettes with tomato sauce, Parmesan and a smoked provola centre)
  • Main course: Pasta alla genovese (short ziti with white onion ragù and beef slow-cooked for more than eight hours) or gnocchi alla sorrentina (baked with tomato and basil sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella)
  • Dessert: Caprese (chocolate and almond cake served with cream) or sfogliatella (pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta, cinnamon and candied fruit)

Available every lunchtime except Monday and Friday, and Tuesday to Thursday evenings.

Especialidad napolitada de la Pizzería Alegría

La Vaca Argentina (Argentina)

  • Starter: Criollo sausage, mixed leaf salad or Argentine empanada
  • Main course: Argentine mixed grill with side dish
  • Dessert: Selection of homemade desserts

Available Tuesday to Friday lunchtimes.

Carne en La Vaca Argentina

Can Mario (Argentina)

  • Starter: Provolone porteño (with chorizo and blood sausage) or beef empanada with Malbec
  • Main course: Beef flank steak, ribeye (Can Mario style) or picanha with side dish (baked potato, mixed salad or chips)
  • Dessert: Homemade flan with dulce de leche or crêpe with dulce de leche

Available every lunchtime.

Parrillada de Can Mario

