Santa Eulària des Riu: a relaxed town with the only river in Ibiza

Welcome to Santa Eulària des Riu, a picturesque village nestled on the eastern coast of Ibiza, known for its tranquil atmosphere and rich cultural heritage. Whether you are seeking a relaxing retreat or eager to explore local history and cuisine, Santa Eulària offers a perfect blend of both.

This town, often referred to simply as Santa Eulària, is renowned for its laid-back vibe and stunning Mediterranean landscapes. Located just 21 kilometers from Ibiza Town, this charming village is ideal for those looking to unwind amidst scenic beauty.

The village itself is centered around a beautiful whitewashed church, Puig de Missa, offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and sea.

Santa Eulària is located just 21 kilometers from Ibiza Town. / iStock

Accommodation choices

Accommodation options abound in Santa Eulària, catering to various preferences and budgets. Whether you prefer a sea view or a serene garden setting, Santa Eulària has options to suit every taste.

Culinary delights

Santa Eulària boasts a diverse culinary scene, ensuring every palate is satisfied. Different restaurants showcase local flavours with dishes crafted from fresh seafood and regional produce.

From tapas bars to fine dining establishments, the village’s eateries not only offer delectable meals but also provide a glimpse into Ibiza’s culinary heritage.

Do not miss the opportunity to sample traditional Ibizan dishes like bullit de peix (fish stew) or sofrit pagès (a hearty meat dish).

Gerret fish market, a delicious fish, in Santa Eulària. / Marcelo Sastre

Exploring cultural gems

For history enthusiasts, Santa Eulària presents several must-visit attractions. The Puig de Missa, a historic hilltop church dating back to the 16th century, offers panoramic views of the village and its surroundings.

The Museo Etnográfico de Ibiza, located nearby, provides insights into the island’s rural life and traditions through exhibits of tools, clothing and household items.

Santa Eulària’s river, the only one of the Balearic Islands, and its lush banks offer tranquil spots for leisurely walks, perfect for soaking in the natural beauty of the area.

Puig de Missa, Santa Eulària's church. / iStock

Marina and beyond

The marina is another highlight of Santa Eulària, bustling with yachts and offering waterfront dining options. Visitors can stroll along the promenade, admiring boats against the backdrop of the Balearic Sea.

Beyond the marina, pristine beaches such as Cala Llonga or Cala Martina are within easy reach, perfect for sunbathing and water sports.

The village also hosts a weekly artisan market, showcasing local crafts and produce, adding to its vibrant atmosphere.

Activities and leisure

Santa Eulària caters to outdoor enthusiasts with activities ranging from hiking and cycling in the nearby hills to water activities such as snorkelling and paddleboarding along its clear blue waters.

Marina Santa Eulària. / iStock

Golf enthusiasts can enjoy a round at the nearby golf courses, while families will appreciate the playgrounds and parks scattered throughout the village.

Throughout the year, Santa Eulària hosts also a variety of cultural events and festivals, celebrating everything from local folklore to music and arts.

Plan your visit to Santa Eulària

Santa Eulària welcomes visitors year-round, though the summer months from May to September are particularly vibrant. The village’s mild climate ensures pleasant temperatures even during the shoulder seasons, making it an appealing destination for off-peak travellers as well.

This village stands out as a gem on the island of Ibiza, offering a blend of relaxation, culture, and culinary delights. Whether you are drawn by its historical landmarks, scenic landscapes or vibrant dining scene, Santa Eulària promises a memorable experience for every visitor. Plan your next getaway to this idyllic village and discover the true essence of Ibiza’s eastern coast.

Embrace the charm of Santa Eulària – your perfect escape awaits!