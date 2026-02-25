Indoor activities in Ibiza: what to do on a rainy day

When planning a trip to Ibiza, most people envision sun-drenched beaches, lively parties and clear blue skies. However, even this Mediterranean paradise experiences its share of rainy days. Do not let the rain dampen your holiday spirit; Ibiza offers plenty of indoor activities that are perfect for a wet day.

Here is a guide to making the most of your time on the island, even when the weather is not cooperating.

Explore Ibiza’s rich history and culture

One of the best ways to spend a rainy day is by immersing yourself in the local history and culture. Ibiza Town, or Eivissa, is home to several fascinating museums and historical sites:

Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa (MACE)

This contemporary art museum features works from the 1960s to the present day. The building itself is a blend of modern and historic architecture, providing a unique experience for art lovers.

Exhibition by Miquel Barceló at the MACE. / Toni Escobar

Necropolis de Puig des Molins

Explore one of the best-preserved ancient cemeteries in the Mediterranean. This site offers a glimpse into the burial practices of the Phoenicians, Romans and early Christians who once inhabited the island.

Indulge in a spa day

When the rain starts to pour, there is no better way to relax than by pampering yourself at one of Ibiza’s luxurious spas.

Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel

Located in Santa Eulària, this spa offers a range of treatments, from massages to facials, along with access to a jet pool, Finnish sauna and steam room. After your treatment, enjoy a cocktail at the rooftop bar while watching the rain over the Mediterranean.

Open Spa at Ibiza Gran Hotel

This spa provides a comprehensive range of wellness treatments, ensuring a day of complete relaxation and rejuvenation. Enjoy the tranquil environment and let the stress melt away.

Shopping and dining

Ibiza offers a variety of shopping and dining options that can turn a rainy day into a delightful adventure.

Cas Costas. / Silvia Villar

Known for its quirky and colourful home furnishings, Santa Gertrudis is the perfect place to find unique items for your home. Ibiza Town also offers numerous boutiques selling handmade jewellery, perfumes and clothing.

Many of Ibiza’s renowned restaurants offer cosy indoor settings. Enjoy a traditional lunch at Ca n'Alfredo or savour the rustic interior of Cas Costas and its delicious meat.

Fun for families and groups

If you are travelling with family or a group, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

Cap Blanc Aquarium

Located in a natural cave in Sant Antoni, this aquarium is home to various Mediterranean species and serves as a marine animal recovery centre. It is an educational and fascinating place for both kids and adults.

BIBO PARK Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico

For a unique experience, visit BIBO PARK, an innovative botanical and biotechnological park. This space combines nature with technology, offering interactive exhibits and activities that are both fun and educational. It is a great way to spend an afternoon, especially for families with curious minds.

The BiBo Park garden during the Astro Magic Lights event. / BiBo Park

Escape rooms

Challenge your friends and family to an escape room game. Work together to solve puzzles and escape within the time limit. It is a thrilling and engaging way to spend a rainy afternoon.

Rainy days in Ibiza do not have to be a disappointment. With these indoor activities, you can enjoy your holiday regardless of the weather. So, pack an umbrella and get ready to explore all the wonderful indoor options that Ibiza has to offer.