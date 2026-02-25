Discover the 7 scenic hiking routes of Sant Joan

Embark on a captivating journey through Sant Joan with its seven unique hiking routes. Each path offers an unparalleled glimpse into the island’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a casual wanderer, the trails of Sant Joan promise an enriching experience.

Let’s dive into these trails and explore what each one has to offer.

Route 1: Ruta des Amunts (PR-EI-101)

Length: 20.20 km

20.20 km Difficulty: medium

Kick off your hiking adventure with the Ruta des Amunts. This extensive trail takes you through the rugged terrains of northern Ibiza, known as 'Es Amunts'. The route is a delightful mix of coastal views and forested areas, offering hikers a rich diversity of landscapes. Keep an eye out for the island’s endemic flora and fauna as you traverse this scenic path.

Es Amunts and es Portitxol. / iStock | Balate Dorin

Route 2: Ruta des Camí Vell de Portinatx (PR-EI-102)

Length: 17.94 km

17.94 km Difficulty: medium

Next up is the Ruta des Camí Vell de Portinatx. This trail follows the old path to Portinatx, a charming coastal village. Along the way, you will pass by lush pine forests, traditional Ibicenco farms, and panoramic sea views. It is a route that perfectly blends natural beauty with cultural touchstones, making it a must-visit for anyone interested in the island’s heritage.

Portinatx towe. / J.A. RIERA

Route 3: Ruta de Cala Xarraca (PR-EI-103)

Length: 14.20 km

14.20 km Difficulty: easy to medium

For those looking for a slightly shorter hike, the Ruta de Cala Xarraca is ideal. This trail leads to the picturesque Cala Xarraca, a beautiful cove known for its clear turquoise waters. The path offers stunning coastal views and passes through fragrant pine forests. It is an excellent choice for a relaxing yet rewarding hike.

Cala Xarraca. / iStock

Route 4: Ruta des Caló de s’Illa (PR-EI-104)

Length: 16.1 km

16.1 km Difficulty: medium

The Ruta des Caló de s’Illa is another captivating trail that showcases the island’s coastal beauty. This 16.1 km route takes you to the secluded Caló de s’Illa, a small cove perfect for a peaceful retreat. Along the way, you will encounter dramatic cliffs, serene beaches, and lush vegetation, making it a photographer’s dream.

Caló de s'Illa. / iStock

Route 5: Ruta de Benirràs (PR-EI-105)

Length: 13.00 km

13.00 km Difficulty: easy to medium

The Ruta de Benirràs is famous for leading to the iconic Benirràs beach, known for its bohemian vibe and stunning sunsets. This 13 km trail is relatively easy and perfect for a leisurely hike. Enjoy the coastal scenery, and if you time your hike right, you can end your day watching the sun set over the Mediterranean from Benirràs beach.

Benirràs. / iStock

Route 6: Ruta de Balansat (PR-EI-106)

Length: 18.82 km

18.82 km Difficulty: medium to hard

For a more challenging hike, the Ruta de Balansat offers an 18.82 km journey through some of Sant Joan’s most rugged landscapes. The trail is named after the historical figure Balansat and takes you through dense forests and hilly terrains. It is a great route for those looking to test their endurance while enjoying the island’s natural beauty.

Route 7: Ruta de Balàfia (PR-EI-107)

Length: 14.95 km

14.95 km Difficulty: medium

The final hiking trail, Ruta de Balàfia, is steeped in history. This 14.95 km route takes you through the traditional village of Balàfia, known for its ancient Moorish-style houses. The trail offers a blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty, making it a unique and enriching experience. Enjoy the tranquil countryside and learn about Ibiza’s rich history as you hike.

Balàfia village. / iStock

Tips for hiking in Sant Joan

Wear appropriate footwear: the trails can be rugged, so sturdy hiking boots are recommended.

the trails can be rugged, so sturdy hiking boots are recommended. Stay hydrated: carry plenty of water, especially during the hot summer months.

carry plenty of water, especially during the hot summer months. Respect nature: stick to the paths and be mindful of the local wildlife.

stick to the paths and be mindful of the local wildlife. Prepare for the weather: check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. Take your time: enjoy the journey and take breaks to soak in the beautiful surroundings.

Sant Joan’s hiking routes offer a perfect blend of adventure, natural beauty, and cultural heritage. Whether you are exploring the rugged terrains of Es Amunts or soaking in the serene views at Cala Xarraca, each trail provides a unique window into the heart of Ibiza.

So lace up your hiking boots and set out to discover the enchanting trails of Sant Joan.