A huge reggaeton event is landing at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Ibiza’s 2026 calendar will feature a significant addition to its early summer programme. 'I Love Reggaeton', recognised as Europe’s largest festival dedicated to classic reggaeton, has confirmed its first-ever Ibiza residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, running across six consecutive Sundays from 3 May to 7 June 2026.

For the first time, the festival format that has travelled internationally will establish itself on the island as a structured residency rather than a one-off event. The concept focuses on celebrating the origins of reggaeton and the tracks that defined the genre’s first global wave, positioning Sundays at Ushuaïa Ibiza as a meeting point for classic reggaeton and electro-Latin.

'I love Reggaeton', the festival format that has travelled internationally will establish itself on the island as a structured residency. / TNL

Six Sundays dedicated to classic reggaeton

The residency will unfold over six dates, transforming Ushuaïa Ibiza into a daytime and sunset celebration of reggaeton’s foundational era. The programming is built around the motto “the first reggaeton is never forgotten”, reinforcing the idea that the music of the early 2000s continues to shape dancefloors worldwide.

Unlike contemporary reggaeton nights that prioritise current chart releases, 'I Love Reggaeton' centres its musical journey on established anthems. The format traces the genre’s expansion from underground beginnings to international recognition, highlighting the artists who led that transformation.

A headline line-up of genre-defining artists

The confirmed line-up includes some of the most recognisable names associated with reggaeton’s global breakthrough. Juan Magán leads the residency as one of the most influential figures in electro-Latin. Alongside him are Cali & El Dandee, Alexis & Fido, RKM, J Álvarez and Nacho, all central figures in the development of romantic reggaeton, electro-Latin and crossover Latin pop.

The programme extends further, incorporating artists who represent the underground and old school foundations of the genre, including Jory Boy and Franco El Gorila. Fuego and Wolfine bring additional depth to the line-up, reflecting reggaeton’s Latin American evolution.

Spain’s own urban scene is also strongly represented. Artists such as DASOUL, Yandar & Yostin, Lorna, Henry Méndez, Lucenzo and Danny Romero contribute tracks that shaped European dancefloors during the genre’s expansion across the continent.

The complete roster reflects a broad journey through reggaeton’s history, combining international icons, underground voices and Spanish pioneers in one consolidated programme.

The confirmed line-up includes some of the most recognisable names associated with reggaeton’s global breakthrough. / TNL

Production on a festival scale

'I Love Reggaeton'’s Ibiza residency will maintain its large-scale production approach. Ushuaïa Ibiza, frequently described as the world’s number one open-air venue, provides a setting that amplifies daytime energy through coordinated visuals, synchronised stage design and high-impact sound systems.

Technology plays a central role in the show’s structure. Visual sequences are designed to synchronise with live performances, creating a continuous flow between artists. The open-air format allows the experience to move naturally from afternoon light into evening atmosphere, maintaining momentum throughout the session.

The result is closer to a festival environment than a traditional club night, but condensed into a weekly residency structure.

Ibiza as a new home for the format

The organisers behind 'I Love Reggaeton', Sharemusic!, previously brought the festival to Ushuaïa Ibiza for special events in 2024 and 2025. The response from audiences during those editions confirmed the potential for a longer presence on the island.

By establishing a residency rather than a single takeover, the festival integrates itself into Ibiza’s weekly rhythm. Early May through early June is a strategic window within the island’s calendar, offering warm weather and a gradually intensifying atmosphere as the season builds.

The programming is built around the motto “the first reggaeton is never forgotten”. / TNL

In parallel with the Ibiza residency, 'I Love Reggaeton' will continue its international tour across Mexico, Chile and multiple Spanish cities in 2026, consolidating its status as a benchmark event for classic reggaeton.

Ibiza has traditionally been associated with electronic music, yet its programming has steadily diversified. The arrival of a dedicated classic reggaeton residency reflects the island’s evolving identity as a broader cultural platform rather than a single-genre destination.

For visitors planning early-season travel, the six Sundays from 3 May to 7 June introduce a clearly defined option within the calendar. The residency provides continuity across consecutive weeks, allowing audiences to select specific dates based on preferred artists or simply to experience a structured celebration of reggaeton’s legacy.

The emphasis on “old school” also distinguishes this residency from contemporary Latin urban events. By focusing on foundational tracks and first-generation icons, 'I Love Reggaeton' creates a collective atmosphere built on shared musical memory.

As the 2026 season begins to take shape, 'I Love Reggaeton' positions itself as a clear early-summer highlight. Six Sundays, one genre and a structured celebration of the anthems that defined an era.