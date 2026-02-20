A major shift is coming to Sundays at Hï Ibiza in 2026

Ibiza’s 2026 season is already defining new milestones, and Sundays at Hï Ibiza will mark one of the most significant. For the first time in the club’s history, a full summer programme will be led entirely by female headliners. Across 19 Sundays, from 31 May to 4 October, MËSTIZA will take over the Theatre, while Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE in the Club Room.

The announcement represents more than a programming update. At a venue repeatedly recognised as the world’s number one club, this twin residency reshapes one of the most important nights of the week, positioning Sundays as a defining statement within Ibiza’s global club calendar.

MËSTIZA will take over the Theatre. / TNL

A new era for Sundays in Ibiza

Sundays have long played a central role in Ibiza’s nightlife structure. Positioned at the heart of the week, they draw a mix of early arrivals, seasoned regulars and international travellers seeking headline experiences before the new week begins.

For 2026, Hï Ibiza introduces a format built around two distinct but complementary artistic visions. The Theatre and the Club Room will operate as parallel spaces, each with its own identity, yet unified by a shared emphasis on forward-thinking electronic music.

The result is a complete takeover of the venue by female-led residencies, a first not only for Hï Ibiza but for a club of this scale and global profile.

MËSTIZA in the Theatre: tradition meets contemporary production

In the Theatre, MËSTIZA step into a historic position as the first female artists to lead a full summer residency in the main room of Hï Ibiza. Their programme will run across all 19 Sundays, from late May through early October.

Formed in 2021 after a decade of individual careers, the duo have built a distinctive sound that merges flamenco heritage with contemporary electronic production. Their sessions combine house, melodic techno and Latin rhythms with handclaps, percussion and vocal textures rooted in Spanish tradition.

Rather than presenting flamenco as a reference point, MËSTIZA integrate it into the structure of their sets. The Theatre becomes a space where ancestral elements and cutting-edge production coexist, supported by immersive staging and a carefully constructed visual identity.

MËSTIZA step into a historic position as the first female artists to lead a full summer residency. / TNL

Their rise has been rapid. In December 2023, they released their debut album Quëreles, which reached number one in Spain during its first week. In April 2026, they will unveil their second album, Spanish Chica, and become the only Spanish female artists to perform at Coachella, reinforcing their international momentum.

Their Sunday residency at Hï Ibiza consolidates that trajectory on the island, following previous high-impact appearances at the club and other major venues.

Indira Paganotto Presents ARTCORE in the Club Room

While the Theatre explores cultural fusion, the Club Room turns towards high-intensity psy-techno. Indira Paganotto launches Indira Paganotto Presents ARTCORE, a residency centred on the label she founded in 2023 and the movement she has helped define globally.

After leading Fridays last season, Indira shifts to Sundays for 2026, once again running from 31 May to 4 October.

With more than thirteen years in the industry, she has established herself as one of Spain’s most internationally recognised electronic artists. Her sound blends psychedelic intensity with techno structure, creating high-energy sets that prioritise pace and emotional release.

In 2026, she reached another milestone by collaborating with Beatport on the creation of an official psy-techno category, formally recognising a genre she has championed for years.

Indira Paganotto launches Indira Paganotto Presents ARTCORE. / TNL

ARTCORE, her label, has grown steadily since its launch, surpassing 15 releases and earning 'Label To Watch' at the Beatport Awards in Ibiza in 2025. The imprint now curates stages at major festivals including Tomorrowland and OFFSónar, reinforcing its role as a platform for innovation within the global scene.

Her career highlights include remixing Depeche Mode, performing at Tomorrowland, Awakenings, Sónar and EXIT, and becoming the first woman to close the main stage at Monegros. Her debut album, Arte Como Amante, further expanded her artistic scope.

Two distinct identities, one unified vision

Although MËSTIZA and Indira Paganotto represent different sonic territories, their residencies are connected through Hï Ibiza’s broader artistic philosophy, often framed around the concept of 'Connecting Cultures'.

In practical terms, this means programming that values diversity without fragmentation. On Sundays, visitors can move between the Theatre’s emotive fusion of tradition and electronic avant-garde, and the Club Room’s darker, high-impact psy-techno environment.

This dual structure reflects Ibiza’s wider identity: local heritage alongside international influence, ritual alongside innovation.

Ibiza’s club calendar is highly competitive, with major residencies shaping travel decisions months in advance. The confirmation of a full female-led Sunday programme at Hï Ibiza positions the venue at the centre of conversations around representation and artistic leadership in electronic music.

Beyond symbolism, the residency offers a clearly defined weekly destination from late May to early October. For those mapping out summer plans, Sundays at Hï Ibiza now carry a distinct identity anchored by two artists at the peak of their global trajectories.

With 19 consecutive dates confirmed, the programme provides continuity throughout the season rather than a limited run. This consistency is a key factor in Ibiza’s residency culture, allowing each concept to develop over time and build its own following.