Es Cubells: the village with one of the most beautiful sunsets in Ibiza

Nestled on the southwestern coast of Ibiza, es Cubells is a tranquil village that captures the essence of the island’s serene beauty. This charming hamlet, perched on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, is a perfect escape from the bustling crowds of more popular destinations. With its rich history, stunning viewpoints, and inviting local culture, Es Cubells offers a unique experience for those seeking a peaceful retreat.

Reaching es Cubells is relatively straightforward. From Ibiza Town, it’s a scenic 25-minute drive. The journey takes you through picturesque landscapes, offering glimpses of the island’s diverse terrain.

For those without a car, taxis and buses are available, though renting a car is recommended to explore the surrounding areas at your own pace.

One of the highlights of visiting es Cubells is experiencing its breathtaking sunsets. The village’s cliff-top location provides an unparalleled vantage point for watching the sun dip below the horizon. As the sky transforms into a canvas of beautiful colours, the tranquil waters of the Mediterranean reflect the stunning hues, creating a magical atmosphere.

The views from Es Cubells viewpoint. / iStock

Points of interest in Es Cubells

The church of es Cubells

The village’s most iconic landmark, the whitewashed church of es Cubells, was built in 1864. This church stands as a testament to the village’s spiritual roots and offers a serene place for contemplation, with breathtaking views of the azure waters below.

The church’s terrace provides panoramic views of the sea and the dramatic cliffs that characterize this part of the island.

The convent of the Teresian Sisters

Located on the outskirts of the village, the Convent of the Teresian Sisters is another significant landmark. This convent is run by Carmelite missionaries and is not open to the public, but it contributes to the spiritual and cultural fabric of es Cubells.

The convent and its surrounding gardens offer a peaceful retreat and are a testament to the village’s monastic origins.

Es Cubells church. / iStock

Sa Talaia

For the adventurous, a hike to sa Talaia, the highest point on Ibiza, is highly recommended.

Located a short drive from es Cubells, this peak offers spectacular views over the island and is a fantastic spot for photography enthusiasts.

The trail is well-marked, making it accessible for most fitness levels.

Views from sa Talaia. / iStock

Gastronomy in Es Cubells

Despite its small size, es Cubells boasts some excellent dining options. Local cuisine is a highlight, with an emphasis on fresh seafood and traditional Ibicencan dishes.

Es Xarcu (Restaurante Es Cubells)

Located near the church, Es Xarcu (Restaurante Es Cubells) is a popular spot among both locals and visitors. It offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes, including freshly caught fish, paella and delicious tapas.

The outdoor terrace is perfect for dining outside while enjoying the stunning views.

Ses Boques

A short drive down to the coast, you’ll find Ses Boques, a rustic beach restaurant nestled among pine trees.

Known for its relaxed atmosphere and excellent seafood, this spot is ideal for a leisurely lunch by the sea.

The grilled fish and seafood paella are particularly recommended.

Bargrill Llumbí

Another great dining option in ss Cubells is Bargrill Llumbí. This restaurant offers a diverse menu, including traditional Spanish dishes and mouth-watering grilled meats.

The cosy, welcoming atmosphere and friendly service make it a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

Don’t miss their signature dishes, such as grilled lamb and local sausages, which are cooked to perfection.

Beaches and coves near Es Cubells

Es Cubells is ideally situated for exploring some of Ibiza’s most beautiful beaches and coves. Here are a few not to be missed:

Cala d’Hort

Cala d’Hort is one of the most famous beaches in Ibiza, known for its stunning views of the iconic es Vedrà rock.

The beach itself is a mix of sand and pebbles, with crystal-clear waters perfect for swimming and snorkelling.

Several restaurants and beach bars make it easy to spend an entire day here.

Cala d'Hort. / iStock

Cala Llentrisca

For a more secluded experience, Cala Llentrisca is a hidden gem.

This small cove, surrounded by rugged cliffs, offers a tranquil setting away from the crowds.

The clear, calm waters are ideal for snorkelling, providing a glimpse into the lively marine life of the area.

Es Torrent

Es Torrent is another beautiful, quiet beach located nearby. It’s less crowded than some of the more popular spots, making it perfect for those seeking relaxation.

The beach is known for its excellent seafood restaurant es Torrent, where you can enjoy a delicious meal with your feet in the sand.

Cala Llentrisca. / iStock

Exploring the surrounding area

Es Cubells is a great base for exploring the southwestern part of Ibiza. The nearby town of Sant Josep offers additional amenities and attractions, including local markets and cultural events.

Additionally, the vibrant nightlife of Ibiza Town is just a short drive away, allowing visitors to experience the island’s famous party scene before retreating to the tranquillity of es Cubells.

While es Cubells does not have large hotels, it offers a range of charming villas and guesthouses. These accommodations often come with stunning sea views and private pools, providing a luxurious and peaceful stay. For those looking for a more social environment, nearby towns like Sant Josep offer more options, including boutique hotels and hostels.

The village offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical charm and peaceful ambiance. Its convenient location and authentic atmosphere make this town an ideal destination for those seeking to experience the quieter side of Ibiza.