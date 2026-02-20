Black Coffee’s Saturday residency at Hï Ibiza returns bigger in 2026

Saturdays in Ibiza have a clear reference point. In 2026, Black Coffee returns to Hï Ibiza for his eighth consecutive season, reaffirming a partnership that has become central to the island’s modern club identity. From 2 May to 3 October 2026, the South African artist will once again take over the Theatre every Saturday, extending a residency that has shaped Ibiza’s sound over nearly a decade.

Recognised by DJ Mag readers as the world’s number one club since 2022, Hï Ibiza has built its global profile alongside Black Coffee’s ascent as one of the most influential figures in contemporary electronic music. Together, they have created a Saturday format that balances musical depth, immersive production and international cultural influence.

Black Coffee returns to Hï Ibiza. / TNL

Eight seasons of creative evolution

The relationship between Black Coffee and Hï Ibiza began in 2017, the club’s inaugural year. At the time, the concept was clear: introduce a new sonic direction to Ibiza’s peak night, led by an artist whose approach differed from the island’s established formula.

Over eight seasons, that vision has matured into one of the most recognisable residencies in global club culture. Saturdays at Hï Ibiza are no longer simply a headline night. They represent a consistent artistic identity built around Afro House, emotional progression and refined production values.

For 2026, the residency enters a new chapter. Running for five months, it anchors the weekend from early May through early October, providing continuity throughout the season for those planning their Ibiza calendar in advance.

The artist behind the movement

Black Coffee’s influence extends far beyond Ibiza. Long before Afro House became a mainstream reference point, he was shaping its language. His blend of African musical heritage and contemporary electronic structure positioned him as a pioneer in the genre.

In 2021, he became the first African artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'Subconsciously', a milestone that elevated his role as a global ambassador for African sound.

Black Coffee. / TNL

His collaborations with artists such as Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Drake have expanded his reach beyond electronic circles. Appearances on platforms including NPR Tiny Desk and Cercle have further highlighted his ability to translate club music into broader cultural spaces.

At the same time, his work in fashion, design and entrepreneurship, including collaborations with Virgil Abloh and AMIRI and the development of his own brand YAWA, reflects an artist whose influence operates across disciplines.

Saturdays at Hï Ibiza: a defined atmosphere

The Theatre at Hï Ibiza transforms under Black Coffee’s direction. The production is immersive but controlled, prioritising atmosphere over excess. Visual artists and creative collaborators from across the African art scene contribute to the evolving aesthetic of the residency, ensuring that each season introduces renewed visual languages alongside the music.

This integration of sound and imagery has turned Saturdays into more than a standard club night. The experience unfolds gradually, with sets designed to build emotional intensity rather than rely on abrupt transitions.

The result is a dancefloor environment often described as sophisticated and deeply connected, attracting an international audience that understands electronic music as a shared journey rather than a single moment.

Hï Ibiza. / TNL

Cultural impact beyond the club

Black Coffee’s influence is also shaped by his social commitment. Through the Black Coffee Foundation, he supports education initiatives and inclusion projects for young people and individuals with disabilities. He is currently developing a music school in South Africa, extending his contribution beyond performance into long-term cultural investment.

In 2025, Billboard named him African Power Player of the Year, recognising his role in expanding the continent’s cultural footprint through music and creative collaboration.

This broader context informs the residency at Hï Ibiza. The Saturday night becomes part of a larger narrative about representation, artistic exchange and global connectivity.

A partnership built on vision

The collaboration between Black Coffee and Hï Ibiza is closely linked to the vision of Yann Pissenem, Owner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Night League. Together, they have shaped a space where creative freedom meets technical precision.

Hï Ibiza’s infrastructure, including three state-of-the-art rooms and open-air terraces, provides the framework. Black Coffee’s curatorial approach gives the night its identity.

For 2026, the production will be renewed, with new visual narratives and expanded immersive elements. While the core philosophy remains intact, each season introduces subtle evolution rather than repetition.