Pine Processionary in Ibiza: what pet owners should know before walking in pine forests

Ibiza’s pine forests are part of the island’s identity. They frame coastal walks, shade inland trails and form the backdrop to many rural paths that visitors explore with their dogs. However, from late winter into spring, these same areas can present a serious seasonal risk: the pine processionary caterpillar.

According to reporting by Diario de Ibiza, local veterinarian Fernando Ribas del Río warns that the processionary is not a minor nuisance but a potentially dangerous threat to pets, particularly dogs. Understanding what it is, when it appears and how to react can make a crucial difference during a stay on the island.

Pine processionary caterpillars. / Pixabay

What is the pine processionary?

The pine processionary (Thaumetopoea pityocampa) is the larval stage of a moth that lays its eggs in pine trees during the summer. These eggs remain in nests high in the treetops throughout the winter. When temperatures begin to rise, typically towards the end of winter and the start of spring, the caterpillars emerge and descend from the trees.

They move in a distinctive line, one behind the other, which explains their name. This behaviour is often the first visible sign that they are active.

Once on the ground, they may travel across forest paths before burying themselves in the soil to continue their life cycle. During this period, they are at their most visible and, for pets, at their most dangerous.

Why are they dangerous for dogs?

The risk comes from the caterpillars’ tiny hairs. Each caterpillar is covered in thousands of fine, barbed hairs that contain a highly irritating toxin. These hairs are easily released when the caterpillar feels threatened or is touched.

Fernando Ribas, speaking to Diario de Ibiza, compares the effect to a jellyfish sting: one sting may cause irritation, but multiple stings in the same area can cause severe damage.

Dogs are particularly vulnerable because they explore the world with their mouths. They sniff, lick or attempt to bite unfamiliar objects. If a dog mouths or chews a processionary caterpillar, the hairs embed in the lips, tongue and gums, triggering an intense allergic and inflammatory reaction.

A processionary caterpillar nest in a pine tree. / Ibanat

Symptoms to watch for

The severity of the reaction depends on the level of exposure. Light contact may cause mild irritation, but direct contact with several caterpillars can result in serious injury.

Typical symptoms include:

Excessive drooling

Swelling of the lips or tongue

Redness or bleeding inside the mouth

Pawing at the face

Signs of pain or distress

In more severe cases, the tongue can become so inflamed that parts of the tissue may necrose. Local veterinarians have reported cases where sections of the tongue or lip had to be surgically removed. In extreme situations, the reaction can be life-threatening.

While cats can also be affected, cases are more common in dogs due to their exploratory behaviour.

When and where is the risk highest?

Veterinary professionals in Ibiza report seeing processionary cases every year. The most critical period tends to be from late winter into early spring, when the caterpillars descend from pine trees and move across forested ground.

The key factor is the presence of pine trees. If there are no pines, there is no processionary. Areas with dense pine forest, inland walking routes and rural tracks require particular attention during this season.

Even before spring is fully established, caterpillars can begin to appear, especially during milder winters. Identifying their characteristic line formation on the ground is often the clearest warning sign.

The dreaded pine processionary caterpillar is ravaging pine forests earlier and earlier each year. / Agencias

What to do if your dog has contact

Acting quickly is essential. Fernando Ribas advises that the most important rule is not to rub the affected area. Rubbing can break the hairs and release more toxin. Instead:

Wear gloves before touching your dog’s mouth. The hairs can also irritate human skin. Rinse the mouth thoroughly with fresh water, ideally using a bottle to create a steady stream. Avoid scrubbing. The aim is to flush out as many hairs as possible. Seek veterinary assistance immediately.

Prompt treatment often includes corticosteroids, antihistamines, antibiotics or pain relief, depending on severity. In mild cases, recovery can occur within a day. In more serious situations, permanent damage may occur.

If your dog is drooling heavily or shows sudden swelling after a woodland walk, do not delay in contacting a veterinary clinic.

Practical precautions for visitors with pets

For those travelling to Ibiza with dogs, awareness is the best protection. During the processionary season:

Avoid walking in pine forests if caterpillars have been spotted.

Keep dogs on a lead in wooded areas.

Carry a bottle of water and disposable gloves when walking.

Monitor your dog closely if it sniffs the ground in pine areas.

Local awareness has improved in recent years, and veterinarians note that severe cases have become less frequent as more people recognise the risk and adjust their routes.

A seasonal risk, not a permanent threat

It is important to emphasise that the pine processionary is seasonal. Ibiza remains a dog-friendly destination, with coastal paths, countryside routes and open spaces suitable for walking throughout much of the year.

However, during the period when caterpillars descend from pine trees, additional caution is necessary. Recognising the nests in treetops, spotting the characteristic procession on the ground and knowing how to react can prevent serious consequences.

A simple precaution, such as choosing a coastal promenade instead of a pine-covered trail during peak season, can make all the difference.

Ibiza’s natural landscape is one of its main attractions, but like many Mediterranean environments, it has its seasonal hazards. For pet owners, understanding the pine processionary is part of travelling responsibly and ensuring that a countryside walk remains exactly that: a pleasant part of the day, not an emergency visit to the vet.